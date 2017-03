As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 17

12:00am: Southpaw (Showtime 2)

12:15am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)

12:30am: 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships (ESPNU)

2:30am: UFC 200 (Fox Sports 1)

3:30am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPN2)

4:00am: 30 For 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

5:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships (ESPNU)

9:00am: Golovkin vs. Jacobs Weigh-Ins (ESPN3)

9:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)

11:00am: 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships (ESPNU/ESPN3)

12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

4:30pm: 24/7 Jacobs vs. Golovkin (HBO/HBO Latino)

5:00pm: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)

7:00pm: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPN)

8:00pm: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Best of Legacy Fighting Alliance (AXS)

9:00pm: Amir Mansour vs. Travis Kauffman/David Grayton vs. Kermit Cintron (Bounce TV)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: Dierry Jean vs. Lamont Peterson/Gabriel Rosado vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime Extreme)

11:00pm: Alex Saucedo vs. Johnny Garcia/Rafael Busiioe vs. Robson Conceicao (UniMas)

11:00pm: Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 54 ($14.99 GoFightLive)

11:35pm: Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez vs. Sammy Valentin/Aidar Sharibayev vs. Gabino Cota (Telemundo)

Saturday March 18

12:00am: UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum (Fox Sports 2)

12:25am: 24/7 Jacobs vs. Golovkin (HBO2)

12:55am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)

1:00am: Best of Legacy Fighting Alliance (AXS)

3:00am: UFC 199 (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: BRACE 47 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00am: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPN2)

5:00am: UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London (FloGrappling)

6:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

7:30am: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

8:00am: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPNU)

8:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

8:45am: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)

9:00am: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: UFC 200 (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: The Voice Versus Sugar Ray Leonard (AXS)

10:10am: 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs (HBO2)

10:40am: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)

11:00am: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPNU/ESPN3)

11:00am: The Voice Versus George Foreman (AXS)

12:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: King Of Kings 45: Vilnius (FightBox)

1:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Enfusion Live 47 ($10.66 Enfusionlive.com)

3:20pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)

3:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

4:30pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

5:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

5:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: 24/7 Golovkin vs. Jacobs (HBO/HBO Latino)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa (UFC Fight Pass)

5:30pm: 2 Days: Roman Gonzalez (HBO/HBO Latino)

5:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)

6:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: Valor Fights 41 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Glory 38 (ESPN Deportes)

7:00pm: Golovkin vs. Jacobs Prelims (ESPN3)

7:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

7:30pm: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPN3)

8:00pm: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships (ESPN)

8:00pm: UFC 200 (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

8:00pm: World Series of Fighting 35 Prelims (WSOF.com/FiteTV)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Daniel Jacobs vs. Gennady Golovkin/Roman Gonzalez vs. Wisaksil Wangek ($64.95 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Conquer Fighting Championships 3 (FloCombat)

11:00pm: 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships Trophy Presentation (ESPN3)

11:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: World Series of Fighting 35 (NBC Sports)

Sunday March 19

12:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

12:05am: Gennady Golovkin vs. Kell Brook (HBO2)

12:40am: Daniel Jacobs vs. Ishe Smith (HBO2)

1:00am: World Series of Fighting 35 (NBC Sports)

1:30am: Carlos Cuadras vs. Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)

3:00am: UFC 200 (Fox Sports 2)

4:30am: SC Featured: No Excuses (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

7:30am: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

8:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

9:00am: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

10:05am: Gennady Golovkin vs. Kell Brook (HBO2)

10:15am: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

10:40am: Daniel Jacobs vs. Ishe Smith (HBO2)

11:00am: 60 Minutes Sports ft. Daniel Jacobs (Showtime)

11:30am: Carlos Cuadras vs. Roman Gonzalez (HBO2)

12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

2:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

2:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime)

3:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC 199 (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Kemahl Russell vs. Sergiy Derevyancheko/Gaku Takahashi vs. Jamontay Clark (Fox Sports 2)

9:35pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

11:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

11:00pm: UFC 200 (Fox Sports 2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: UFC is, essentially, taking the next few weeks off, so a good time for other promotions to shine.

1. Daniel Jacobs vs. Gennady Golovkin/Roman Gonzalez vs. Wisaksil Wangek: The GGG/Chocolatito buddy-cop tour rolls into the Madison Square Garden with a great undercard, and a worthy opponent for GGG.

2. 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships: To dozens of wrestlers, this will be the best day of their lives, and you’ll see many of them coming up in the MMA ranks soon enough.

3. 2017 IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships: An absolute whopper of a field. Gabi Garcia, Mackenzie Dern, Leandro Lo, and about twenty others listed in Outside The Tube below.

4. World Series of Fighting 35: Finally, WSOF plans an event that isn’t right smack against anot–oh…ok, then. Well, at least it’s at a time where mos–…oh, ok.

5. UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa: Sure, London Fight Pass card, sure.

6. Amir Mansour vs. Travis Kauffman/David Grayton vs. Kermit Cintron: The fact that I have an inexplicable love for Kermit Cintron should not factor into this. Still a PBC card that shouldn’t be on Bounce.

7. Enfusion Live 47: I like Enfusion a lot, they’re an awesome kickboxing promotion that offers good streaming for a decent price. Support kickboxing.

8. 60 Minutes Sports ft. Daniel Jacobs: One of the final episodes of 60 Minutes sports, look at the interesting life of this weekend’s B-side fighter.

9. Best of Legacy Fighting Alliance: I mean…there’s only been six events, but alright!

10. BRACE 47: Aussie MMA for the night owl/meth addict!

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Luke Jackson [vs. Mohammed Kamburuta, March 18, City Hall, Tasmania, Australia]

Robert Stieglitz [vs. Nikola Sjekloca, March 18, Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany]

Sonny Boy Jaro [vs. Jonas Sultan, March 19, Makati Cinema Square Boxing Arena, Manila, Philippines]

Yan Cabral [March 18, 77kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, ExCel, London, England]

Valdir Araujo [March 18, 94kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, ExCel, London, England]

Xande Ribeiro [March 18, 94kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, ExCel, London, England]

Gabriel Arges [March 18, 110kg Black Belt Division, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, ExCel, London, England]

Bruno Malfacine [March 19, Black Belt Roosterweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Michael Musumeci Jr. [March 19, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Joao Miyao [March 19, Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Gianni Grippo [March 19, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Bruno Frazatto [March 19, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Mansher Khera [March 19, Black Belt Lightweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

AJ Agazarm [March 19, Black Belt Lightweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Jonathan Satava [March 19, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Clark Gracie [March 19, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Otavo de Sousa [March 19, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Yago de Souza [March 19, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Dillon Danis [March 19, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Matheus Diniz [March 19, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Leandro Lo [March 19, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Erberth Santos [March 19, Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Mahamed Aly [March 19, Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Mackenzie Dern [March 19, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Tammi Musumeci [March 19, Black Belt Lightweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Beatriz Mesquita [March 19, Black Belt Middleweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Andresa Correa [March 19, Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Gabi Garcia [March 19, Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Bren Event Center, Irvine, California]

Corey Anderson vs. Jimi Manuwa [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Francimar Barroso [vs. Darren Stewart, March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Timothy Johnson [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Oluwake Bamgbose vs. Tom Breese [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Brett Johns vs. Ian Entwistle [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Bradley Scott vs. Scott Askham [March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Lina Lansberg [vs. Lucie Pudilova, March 18, UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa, The O2 Arena, London, England]

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Matt Secor [March 18, World Series Of Fighting 35, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York]

Steven Siler [vs. Hakeem Dawodu, March 18, World Series Of Fighting 35, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York]

Andrews Nakahara [vs. Emmanuel Walo, March 18, World Series Of Fighting 35, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York]

Islam Mamedov [vs. Natan Schulte, March 18, World Series Of Fighting 35, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York]

Bruce Boyington vs. Rodrigo Almeida [March 18, World Series Of Fighting 35, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York]

Efrain Escudero [vs. Fabricio Guerrero, March 18, Conquer Fighting Championships 3, Craneway Pavilion South, Richmond, California]

Igor Svirid vs. Joe Ray [March 18, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1, Seoul Olympic Hall, Seoul, South Korea]

Sarah Kaufman [vs. Jessy Rose-Clark, March 18, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1, Seoul Olympic Hall, Seoul, South Korea]

Jorge Patino [vs. Yousef Wehbe, March 18, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1, Seoul Olympic Hall, Seoul, South Korea]

Francisco Trevino [vs. Gokhan Turkyilmaz, March 18, Battlefield Fighting Championship 1, Seoul Olympic Hall, Seoul, South Korea]

Lucas Martins [vs. Paulo Goncalves Silva, March 18, Brave Combat Federation 3, Max Rosenmann Sports and Leisure Gymnasium, Sao Jose Dos Pinhais, Brazil]

Walel Watson [vs. Felipe Efrain, March 18, Brave Combat Federation 3, Max Rosenmann Sports and Leisure Gymnasium, Sao Jose Dos Pinhais, Brazil]

Julio Cesar Neves Jr. [vs. Fernando Colman, March 18, Brave Combat Federation 3, Max Rosenmann Sports and Leisure Gymnasium, Sao Jose Dos Pinhais, Brazil]

Ryuta Sakurai [vs. Yoichiro Sato, March 18, Deep 78 Impact, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan]

Masakazu Imanari [vs. Juri Ohara, March 18, Deep 78 Impact, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: 4-0 last week, baybay! Am I in the hole for the year? You bet! Am I dodging phone calls? You know it!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Jacobs vs. Gennady Golovkin

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Roman Gonzalez over Wisaksil Wangek

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Upset of the Week: Alan Jouban over Gunnar Nelson

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Corey Anderson vs. Jimi Manuwa