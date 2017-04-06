As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 7

3:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

4:30am: Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas/Frank De Alba vs. Ryan Kielczweski (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC on FOX: Gustafsson vs. Johnson (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: 2017 Flo Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)

11:30am: UFC 210 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: KSW 38 ($7.00 KSWTV.com)

2:00pm: SuperKombat World Grand Prix New Heroes (FightBoxHD)

4:00pm: UFC 210 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

4:00pm: 2 Days: Vasyl Lomachenko (HBO/HBO Latino)

6:00pm: UFC 210 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: TKO MMA 38 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC 210 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: UFC 187 (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 (AXS)

11:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday April 8

1:00am: UFC 210 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 (AXS)

2:30am: UFC 210 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

3:30am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC 210 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: Reign Fighting 3 (TheMMAWorldCup.com)

6:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC 210 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime)

8:00am: UFC 210 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2017 Adidas Nationals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2017 Pinning Down Autism All-Star Duals (FloWrestling)

9:30am: Full Contact Championship 14 (TheMMAWorldCup)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 (AXS)

11:00am: 2017 Flo Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: W5 Undefeated 40 ($5.22 W5Kick.tv)

2:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

2:30pm: Petr Petrov vs. Terry Flanagan (Twitter.com/BannerBoxing)

3:00pm: Bellator 176 (Spike)

3:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 58 (EFCWorldwide.com)

3:30pm: 2 Days: Vasyl Lomachenko (HBO/HBO Latino)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

5:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

5:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 30 (FloGrappling)

5:15pm: Bellator Kickboxing 5 (Spike)

5:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: Glory 39 (ESPN Deportes)

6:00pm: UFC 210 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:15pm: UFC 210 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

7:00pm: UFC 210 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: UFC 210 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Bellator 176 (ESPN3)

10:00pm: UFC 210 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Jason Sosa vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Michael Hunter vs. Oleksandr Usyk (HBO/HBO Latino)

Sunday April 9

1:00am: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

2:00am: UFC 210 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: Bellator 176 (ESPN Deportes)

4:00am: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPN Classic)

6:00am: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC 210 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:45am: Jason Sosa vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Michael Hunter vs. Oleksandr Usyk (HBO/HBO Latino)

9:00am: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2017 Adidas Nationals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2017 Pinning Down Autism All-Star Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

10:15am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Showcase)

10:30am: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: 2017 Flo Reno Worlds (FloWrestling)

12:35pm: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)

1:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: UFC 210 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: Jason Sosa vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Michael Hunter vs. Oleksandr Usyk (HBO Signature)

4:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

5:30pm: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

5:55pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

6:00pm: UFC 210 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

6:05pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Showcase)

9:30pm: Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas/Frank De Alba vs. Ryan Kielczweski (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose hockey team is flying into the playoffs missing three engines, a tail, two propellers, and a pilot attempts to distract himself from his M.A.S.H. unit of an NHL outfit.

1. UFC 210: Holy lord, this is the flattest I ever remember a UFC Pay-Per-View being as far as excitement, publicity, and overall buzz. Good lord.

2. Bellat0r Kickboxing 5: Bellator must be throwing some SERIOUS cash behind this card, look at all these goddamned names. Petrosyan, Kehl, Parr, Ross.

3. Jason Sosa vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Michael Hunter vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Would be higher, as watching Loma is like watching a spool of silk beat a man to death, I just wish his opponent was a bit bigger.

4. Petr Petrov vs. Terry Flanagan: Live and free on Twitter! I’m not sure if it’s just the title fight here or if there’s more. If it’s the whole card, this goes right up to #2.

5. Fight To Win Pro 30: Fantastic card from F2W, and a reminder of their loaded cards before they got enormous and started doing damn-near weeklies.

6. Bellator 176: A one-fight card. A damned-fun fight with some juice behind it, but a one-fight card.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 9: I actually miss old LFC and wonder why they bothered to merge with RFA. Legacy was just about bi-weekly and always had fun cards with up-and-coming fighters and picked up solid free agents. LFA has been very meh so far.

8. KSW 38: You don’t need me to tell you that this is a KSW house. The best promotion in Europe, in my opinion, doesn’t have the star-power or intriguing matchups it usually has, but it’s always a bargain and delivers.

9. UFC 210 Weigh-Ins: Rumble vs. Scale is usually the hardest matchup he faces.

10. 2 Days: Vasyl Lomachenko: Loma needs a good nickname. Hi-Tech ain’t cutting out for someone as smooth and deadly as Vasyl.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Fabio Maldonado [vs. Clay Soriano, April 7, Hotel Golden Park, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Cristian Mijares [vs. Tomas Rojas, April 8, Oasis Hotel Complex, Cancun, Mexico]

Liam Smith vs. Liam Williams [April 8, Manchester Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom]

Petr Petrov vs. Terry Flanagan [April 8, Manchester Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom]

Tony Johnson Jr. [vs. Lukasz Krupadziorow, April 7, SuperKombat World Grand Prix I, Romexpo Dome, Bucharest, Romania]

Ricco Rodriguez vs. Tom DeBlass [April 8, Fight To Win Pro 30, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

Gianni Grippo vs. Osvaldo Queixinho Moizinho [April 8, Fight To Win Pro 30, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

Gordon Ryan vs. Lucas Barbosa [April 8, Fight To Win Pro 30, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

Kurt Pellegrino [vs. Steve Mathis, April 8, Fight To Win Pro 30, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

Erberth Santos [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, April 9, IBJJF Floripa Fall International Open, Instituto Estadual de Educação de Florianópolis, Florianópolis, Brazil]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, April 9, IBJJF New York Spring International Open, Nat Holman Gym, New York City, New York]

Mahamed Aly [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, April 9, IBJJF New York Spring International Open, Nat Holman Gym, New York City, New York]

Andrew Holbook vs. Gregor Gillespie [April 8, UFC 210, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York]

Desmond Green [vs. Josh Emmett, April 8, UFC 210, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York]

Irene Aldana vs. Katlyn Chookagian [April 8, UFC 210, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York]

Tony Lopez [vs. Tomas Pakutinskas, April 8, King Of The Cage: Baltic Tour, Kaunas Sports Hall, Kaunas, Lithuania]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who could very well pick all upsets on the main card of UFC 210 is enjoying the last few days he’ll have with his pinkies.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Melvin Manhoef vs. Rafael Carvalho

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Petr Petrov vs. Terry Flanagan

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Vasyl Lomachenko over Jason Sosa

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Bellator Kickboxing 5

Upset of the Week: Daniel Cormier over Anthony Johnson

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Johnson vs. Daniel Cormier