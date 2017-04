As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 14

3:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

4:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: UFC Road to the Octagon: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: 2017 War at the Shore (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2017 Heartland National Duals (FloWrestling)

9:30am: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: Michelle Waterson: Fight Mom (Fox Sports 2)

11:30am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

12:00pm: UFC 191 (Fox Sports 2)

12:10pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime)

2:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

3:00pm: UFC Road to the Octagon: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox Sports 1)

3:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime)

4:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Charles Huerta vs. ivan Delgado/Jose Antonio Martinez vs. Manny Robles Jr. (RingTVLive.com)

7:00pm: Michelle Waterson: Fight Mom (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 31 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: UFC Road to the Octagon: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 (AXS)

9:00pm: Bellator 177 (Spike/ESPN3)

9:00pm: Victory Fighting Championship 56 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: SuperKombat World Grand Prix I 2017 (CBS Sports)

10:00pm: Dmitry Bivol vs. Samuel Clarkson/Taneau Goyco vs. Travis Reeves (Showtime)

10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime Extreme)

11:00pm: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: World Championship Boxing: Holyfield vs. Ruiz I (HBO/HBO Latino)

11:15pm: Bellator Kickboxing 6 (Spike)

Saturday April 15

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 (AXS)

2:00am: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

3:30am: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: Michelle Waterson: Fight Mom (Fox Sports 1)

4:05am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

5:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: Road Fighting Championship 38 (FREE Epicentre.tv)

8:00am: 2017 War at the Shore (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

9:00am: 2017 Heartland National Duals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

11:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 (AXS)

11:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut 57 (YouTube)

11:05am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

11:30am: Michelle Waterson: Fight Mom (Fox Sports 1)

12:30pm: UFC Road to the Octagon: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox Sports 1)

1:30pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

3:00pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Showcase)

4:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

4:35pm: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

5:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

5:00pm: UFC on FOX Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

6:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis Prelims (Fox)

6:00pm: Valor Fights 42 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 43 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox)

8:30pm: ADCC 2017 West Coast Trials (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

10:00pm: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: SuperKombat World Grand Prix I 2017 (CBS Sports)

11:00pm: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: Paul Parker vs. Sullivan Barrera/Andres Calixto Reyes vs. Vaughn Alexander (HBO Latino)

Sunday April 16

12:00am: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: UFC 174 (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: Rizin 2017 in Yokohama ($14.99 Fite TV)

3:00am: Bellator 177 (ESPN Deportes)

3:00am: SuperKombat World Grand Prix I 2017 (CBS Sports)

4:00am: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

4:30am: World Championship Boxing: Holyfield vs. Ruiz I (HBO2)

5:00am: UFC Top Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)

5:30am: UFC Top Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

1:00pm: World Championship Boxing: Holyfield vs. Ruiz I (HBO/HBO Latino)

3:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose NBA and NHL teams are in the playoffs, so fights are welcome like an air bubble in a Sonic underwater level.

1. UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis: The best fighter in the world on free TV? Yeah, that’s a #1.

2. ADCC 2017 West Coast Trials: Qualifiers for the biggest grappling tournament in the world PLUS four huge superfights. An outstanding watch.

3. Rizin 2017 in Yokohama: Rizin never die? They keep on putting on fun fights in the spirit of true JMMA, so it’s no wonder they’re getting a huge cult audience.

4. Bellator Kickboxing 6: Two weeks in a row for monster names in Bellator KB, although this one is slightly less star-studded.

5. Bellator 177: On the flip side, Bellator’s MMA card is more palatable than last week’s, so it evens out.

6. Road Fighting Championship 38: Fo’ free! Epicentre is offering their programming for free this week, and it just so happens Road, with their fantastic production and great Asian talent, falls under that umbrella.

7. Dmitry Bivol vs. Samuel Clarkson/Taneau Goyco vs. Travis Reeves: Not bad ShoBox fare. Bivol has the interim WBA World Light Heavyweight title, so it’s rare that ShoBox gets a world title defense, and after only nine pro fights, he’s destined to be a top-5 fighter at 175.

8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 9: Seriously, how is it that after merging, there are even less compelling fighters and fights than before?

9. Fight To Win Pro 31: F2W rolls on with not as huge of a card as last week, but a solid presentation, per usual.

10. SuperKombat World Grand Prix I 2017: Not live, unfortunately, but a premiere of last week’s SuperKombat Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Julius Indongo vs. Ricky Burns [April 15, The SSE Hyrdo, Glasgow, Scotland]

Bobby Gunn [vs. James Morrow, April 15, Charlie’s Harley Davidson, Huntington, West Virginia]

Eddie Cummings vs. Samir Chantre [April 14, Fight To Win Pro 31, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Sidemar Honorio [vs. Aaron Morris, April 14, Fight To Win Pro 31, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Jonavin Webb [vs. Nick Calvancese, April 14, Fight To Win Pro 31, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, April 15, IBJJF Japanese National Championship, Sumida City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Marcus Buchecha Almeida vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [April 15, ADCC West Coast Trials, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California]

Braulio Estima vs. Leandro Lo [April 15, ADCC West Coast Trials, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California]

Roberto Abreu vs. Vinny Magalhaes [April 15, ADCC West Coast Trials, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California]

Bruno Frazatto vs. Geo Martinez [April 15, ADCC West Coast Trials, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California]

Rob Emerson [vs. Raufeon Stots, April 14, Victory Fighting Championship 56, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska]

Yuri Villefort [vs. Kassius Holdorf, April 14, Victory Fighting Championship 56, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska]

Dakota Cochrane [vs. EJ Brooks, April 14, Victory Fighting Championship 56, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska]

Aljamain Sterling [vs. Augusto Mendes, April 15, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri]

Jake Collier [vs. Devin Clark, April 15, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri]

Andrew Sanchez vs. Anthony Smith [April 15, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri]

Nathan Coy vs. Zak Cummings [April 15, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri]

Ashlee Evans-Smith [vs. Ketlen Vieira, April 15, UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri]

Soo Chul Kim [vs. Min Woo Kim, April 15, Road Fighting Championship 38, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Chris Barnett [vs. Hyun Man Myung, April 15, Road Fighting Championship 38, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Yui Chul Nam [vs. Tom Santos, April 15, Road Fighting Championship 38, Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea]

Akop Stepanyan [vs. Mukhamed Kokov, April 15, Absolute Championship Berkut 57, Moscow, Russia]

Alexander Sarnavskiy vs. Eduard Vartanyan [April 15, Absolute Championship Berkut 57, Moscow, Russia]

Vyacheslav Vasilevsky [vs. Albert Duraev, April 15, Absolute Championship Berkut 57, Moscow, Russia]

Anthony Birchak vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri [April 16, Rizin 2017 in Yokohama, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan]

Geronimo dos Santos [vs. Amir Aliakbari, April 16, Rizin 2017 in Yokohama, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan]

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuki Motoya [April 16, Rizin 2017 in Yokohama, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan]

Heath Herring vs. Satoshi Ishii [April 16, Rizin 2017 in Yokohama, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan]

Daron Cruickshank [vs. Yusuke Yachi, April 16, Rizin 2017 in Yokohama, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: PROFIT! Mother of god, we’re almost out of the red! One more good week, we can do it superst– (Luke was killed when an errant dining room table fell from a high-rise).

Best Fight of the Weekend: Julius Indongo vs. Ricky Burns

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuki Motoya

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jorina Baars over Irene Martins

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis

Upset of the Week: Michelle Waterson over Rose Namajunas

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Volkov vs. Roy Nelson