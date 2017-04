As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 21

12:00am: Phil Lo Greco vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)

1:00am: The Best of The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher (CBS Sports)

2:00am: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Aaron Alameda vs. Edgar Jiminez (CBS Sports)

2:00am: 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships (FloGrappling)

2:45am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

3:30am: The Best of The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: Devon Alexander vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)

5:00am: Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher (CBS Sports)

6:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: OneFC: Kings of Destiny ($9.99 OneFC.com)

5:15pm: Fight To Win Pro 32 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Bellator 178 Prelims (Spike.com/ESPN3)

7:00pm: Phoenix Fighting Championship 1 (FiteTV)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Bellator 178 (Spike/ESPN3)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 10 (AXS)

10:00pm: Devon Alexander vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)

10:00pm: Josesito Lopez vs. Victor Ortiz (Showtime Extreme)

11:00pm: Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher (CBS Sports)

Saturday April 22

1:00am: SuperKombat World Heavyweight Grand Prix I (CBS Sports)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 10 (AXS)

2:00am: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Aaron Alameda vs. Edgar Jiminez (CBS Sports)

2:00am: 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships (FloGrappling)

2:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Stephens (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: SuperKombat World Heavyweight Grand Prix I (CBS Sports)

5:00am: Phil Lo Greco vs. Shawn Porter (CBS Sports)

6:00am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Showcase)

6:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: 2017 Ohio Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

8:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: 2017 Journeymen World Classic and Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: M-1 Challenge 76 (m1global.tv)

10:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut 58 (YouTube/FiteTV)

10:20am: The Hurricane (The Movie Channel)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 10 (AXS)

1:00pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

1:00pm: Gianluca Mandras vs. Otto Wallin/Ermin Avdic vs. Oscar Ahlin ($19.99 FiteTV)

2:00pm: Arthur Abraham vs. Robin Krasniqi/Adnan Redzovic vs. Tom Schwarz ($24.99 Pay-Per-View/FiteTV)

2:00pm: Final Fight Championship 29 (FightChannel.tv)

2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

3:30pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:00pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

6:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: Xtreme Fight Night 14 ($14.99 GoFightLive/FiteTV)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prefight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:30pm: Berto vs. Porter Prelims (Showtime Extreme)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:15pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Showcase)

9:00pm: SC Prima Plana: Saul Alvarez (ESPN Deportes)

9:00pm: Miguel Marriaga vs. Oscar Valdez/Adeilson Dos Santos vs. Jessie Magdaleno ($54.99 Top Rank Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

9:30pm: Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter/Charles Hatley vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday April 23

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Postfight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Pancrase 286 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:30am: Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter/Charles Hatley vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime Extreme)

3:00am: Bellator 178 (ESPN Deportes)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night Postfight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: The Hurricane (The Movie Channel Xtra)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night Postfight Show (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter/Charles Hatley vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime)

9:30am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

10:05am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)

1:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: The Hurricane (The Movie Channel Xtra)

4:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

5:30pm: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

10:00pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who will have to be pulled by wild horses away from watching Washington’s playoff failures to do his job cobbles together his top picks to watch with one eye.

1. Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter/Charles Hatley vs. Jermell Charlo: It’s rare to see a headlining fight not be for any title, even a secondary trinket, but I like it. Just an old-fashioned bout to see who gets back into the hunt at welterweight, and a good undercard.

2. 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships: Would’ve been higher if not for the brutal start times. A who’s who of grapplers are going for big prizes in the desert.

3. Miguel Marriaga vs. Oscar Valdez/Adeilson Dos Santos vs. Jessie Magdaleno: Top Rank going with depth instead of top stars, and of course with it being Top Rank, three WBO world titles are on the line. Not a fantastic price tag for what it is, but at least Arum isn’t relying solely on Manny for PPV.

4. UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson: Artem fucking Lobov, UFC main-eventer. Real meritocracy here, yessir.

5. Bellator 178: Bellator returns stateside with a great headliner, and unfortunately little else. Straus-Pitbull IV is a great matchup that always delivers, I just wish Coker and Co. could have loaded up the card a little more, but they’re saving for London and MSG.

6. OneFC: Kings of Destiny: Solid card from OneFC, of course missing Askren, Fernandes, Aoki, and their other big stars, but a lightweight title fight, and Michelle Nicolini might take someone’s limb home with her.

7. Pancrase 286: The OG fight promotion is always a solid choice to quench your late night fight cravings.

8. Fight To Win Pro 32: F2W continues their Eastern advancement, rolling into Cleveland with a below-average card, but good that they’re establishing a footing, at least.

9. Legacy Fighting Alliance 10: Remember when we were excited for lots of title unifications and fresh matchups between RFA and Legacy fighters? It…hasn’t happened much.

10. Arthur Abraham vs. Robin Krasniqi/Adnan Redzovic vs. Tom Schwarz: Unless you’re an Abraham die-hard fan of a big follower of the Germany boxing scene, I can’t imagine you’ll pay PPV prices for this, but you’ll never hear me complain about afternoon boxing, and I happen to like Abraham.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Sam Soliman [vs. Balazs Horvath, April 22, The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Australia]

Johann Duhaupas [vs. David Gogishvili, April 22, Puuvilla, Pori, Finland]

Michel Soro [vs. Javier Francisco Maciel, April 22, Astroballe, Villeurbanne, France]

Michael Grant [vs. Krzysztof Zimnoch, April 22, Arena Hall, Legionowo, Poland]

Gabriel Rosado vs. Martin Murray [April 22, Echo Arena, Loverpool, United Kingdom]

Rocky Fielding [vs. John Ryder, April 22, Echo Arena, Loverpool, United Kingdom]

Marlon Tapales [vs. Shohei Omori, April 23, EDION Arena Osaka, Osaka, Japan]

Kazuto Ioka [vs. Noknoi Sitthiprasert, April 23, EDION Arena Osaka, Osaka, Japan]

Hiroya vs. Tetsuya Yamato [April 22, K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Tournament, Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Hideaki Yamazaki vs. Kaew Fairtex [April 22, K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Tournament, Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Takeru vs. Victor Saravia [April 22, K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Tournament, Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Artur Kyshenko [vs. Maxim Vorovski, April 23, Kunlun Fight 60, Guizhou, China]

Artem Pashporin vs. Jomthong Chuwattana [April 23, Kunlun Fight 60, Guizhou, China]

Jessica Eye [vs. Nikki Sullivan, April 21, Fight To Win Pro 32, Soccer Sportsplex, Cleveland, Ohio]

Cleber Sousa [62kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Michael Musumeci [62kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Marcio Andre Junior [69kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Tiago Bravo [69kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Gianni Grippo [69kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Edwin Najmi [77kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Leandro Lo [85kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Kit Dale [85kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Erberth Mesquita [94kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Xande Ribeiro [94kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Keenan Cornelius [94kg Black Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Mackenzie Dern [55kg Black/Brown Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Mei Yamaguchi [55kg Black/Brown Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Beatriz Mesquita [62kg Black/Brown Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Tammi Musumeci [62kg Black/Brown Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Nathiely Karoline Jesus [90kg Black/Brown Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Tayane Porfirio [90kg Black/Brown Belt Division, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Kenny Florian vs. Vitor Ribeiro [April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Wellington Dias [vs. Helio Moreira, April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Gabriel Gonzaga vs. Marcio Cruiz [April 22, UAE Abu Dhabi 2017 Jiu Jitsu Championships, IPIC Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, April 22, IBJJF Boston Spring International Open, UMASS Athletics, Boston, Massachusetts]

Ed Ruth [vs. Aaron Goodwine, April 21, Bellator 178, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut]

Eduard Folayang vs. Ev Ting [April 21, OneFC: Kings of Destiny, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines]

Michelle Nicolini [vs. Irina Mazepa, April 21, OneFC: Kings of Destiny, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines]

Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois [April 22, UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee]

Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor [April 22, UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee]

Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell [April 22, UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee]

Jeff Monson [vs. Maxin Novoselov, April 22, Alliance Fighting Championships: Battle of Titanium, Kursk State Circus, Kursk, Russia]

Kazuki Tokudome [vs. Akira Okada, April 23, Pancrase 286, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Isao Kobayashi [vs. Marko Burusic, April 23, Pancrase 286, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Caol Uno [vs. Yutaka Saito, April 23, Shooto, Maihama Amphitheater, Urayasu, Japan]

Danny Martinez vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo [April 23, Shooto, Maihama Amphitheater, Urayasu, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Ha! Jacare knows nothing of beatings. The shellacking I took last weekend makes Jacare’s performance look like a stubbed toe.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Takeru vs. Victor Saravia

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Sam Soliman over Balazs Horvath

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships

Upset of the Week: Joe Lauzon over Stevie Ray

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kenny Florian vs. Vitor Ribeiro