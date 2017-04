As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc./Multiple combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 28

12:00am: Levan Ghvamichava vs. Oscar Molina/Mario Barrios vs. Nelson Lara (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor (Fox Sports 1)

7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

9:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

9:40am: Canelo/Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)

10:00am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

10:30am: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: 2017 U.S. Open Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Kevin Johnson vs. Kubrat Pulev/Danail Stanoev vs. Ivailo Boyanov ($19.99 FiteTV)

4:45pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Showcase)

5:00pm: 2017 Grappling World Team Trials (FloGrappling)

5:05pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

5:35pm: Canelo/Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)

6:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: Triton Fights 2 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Warrior Xtreme Combat 68 ($14.99 FiteTV)

7:00pm: Fight 2 Night FOX ($9.99 FiteTV)

7:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

8:05pm: Fury Fighting Championship 16 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Lion Fight 36 (AXS)

9:00pm: Xcessive Force Fighting Championship 14 ($14.99 FiteTV)

Saturday April 29

12:45am: HBO Classic Boxing: Miguel Cotto vs. Saul Alvarez (HBO2)

1:00am: Lion Fight 36 (AXS)

2:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC 154 (Fox Sports 2)

6:40am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)

7:30am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

9:30am: 2017 Pop & Flo Mini Men Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut 59 (YouTube)

11:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

11:00am: Lion Fight 36 (AXS)

11:00am: Phoenix Fighting Championship 2 ($14.99 FiteTV)

12:00pm: 2017 U.S. Open Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC 167 (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: Canelo/Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO/HBO Latino)

1:00pm: Ring Of Fire 7 ($4.99 FiteTV)

1:30pm: Glory 40 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: Enfusion Live 49 ($10.85 Enfusionlive.com)

3:30pm: Glory 40 (ESPN2)

4:15pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko (Showtime)

4:30pm: 2017 Grappling World Team Trials (FloGrappling)

5:15pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Extreme)

5:30pm: 30 For 30 Shorts: Robbed (ESPN2)

5:45pm: LFA Presents: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 33 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

7:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: New England Fights 28 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

8:30pm: Levan Ghvamichava vs. Oscar Molina/Mario Barrios vs. Nelson Lara (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Marianas Open Jiu Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Carlos Zambrano vs. Claudio Marrero/Jeison Rosario vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Fox Sports 1)

10:45pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko (HBO)

Sunday April 30

1:45am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

4:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: The Best of the Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: Canelo/Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)

9:00am: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko (Showtime)

9:30am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

9:30am: 2017 Pop & Flo Mini Men Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)

11:45am: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

12:45pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Showcase)

2:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

4:00pm: Marcelino Lopez vs. Michael Angelo Perez/John Karl Sosa vs. Rashidi Ellis (ESPN Deportes)

4:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

4:10pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

7:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Showtime Family Zone)

10:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

11:00pm: Canelo/Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Make sure to get all your ESPN viewing in before the entire company is two dudes holding a lightbulb.

1. Joshua vs. Klitschko: A marquee heavyweight title fight still carries some serious weight, as evidence by HBO and Showtime working together.

2. Glory 40: Glory’s finally pumping out shows at the rate they should have been back when they were on Spike.

3. Lion Fight 36: Nice of Lion Fight to finally give Jo Nattawut an event off after the roughly 163 straight shows he was on.

4. Fight To Win Pro 33: F2W has been pretty mum on the card so far, but Jeff Curran vs. Caio Terra is an absolutely awesome headliner.

5. Phoenix Fighting Championship 2: It’s a weekend of muay thai and kickboxing, and Phoenix is coming with a card full of names headlined by Saenchai.

6. Marianas Open Jiu Jitsu Championship: Two eight-man tournaments in one day from the Guam. Needs more Jeff Cobb, but I digress.

7. Carlos Zambrano vs. Claudio Marrero/Jeison Rosario vs. Nathaniel Gallimore: Beibut Shumenov vs. Yunier Dorticos was the original main event, and would have made a fantastic headliner with a world title co-main, but alas, here’s what we have.

8. 30 For 30 Shorts: Robbed: While not as notable or legendary as Joe Frazier, Ken Norton always gave Muhammad Ali absolute fits, and Ali could never figure him out.

9. Canelo/Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition: Or, how to sully your father’s legacy in a few short years and a few big pounds.

10. The Best of the Ultimate Fighter: Twenty-five season of cringe to peruse!

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Kevin Johnson vs. Kubrat Pulev [April 28, Arena Armeec, Sofia, Bulgaria]

Donnie Nietes [vs. Komgrich Nantapech, April 29, Cebu City Waterfront Hotel & Casino, Cebu City, Philippines]

Freddy Kemayo [vs. Imad Hadar, April 29, Glory 40, Forum Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark]

Josh Jauncey [vs. Antonio Gomez, April 29, Glory 40, Forum Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark]

Filip Verlinden vs. Ibrahim El Boustati [April 29, Enfusion Live 49, SilverDome Zoetermeer, The Hague, Holland]

Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym [vs. Azize Hlali, April 29, Phoenix Fighting Championship 2, Nouhad Nawfal Stadium, Zouk Mosbeh, Lebanon]

Antonina Shevchenko [vs. Isa Tidblad Keskikangas, April 29, Phoenix Fighting Championship 2, Nouhad Nawfal Stadium, Zouk Mosbeh, Lebanon]

Armen Grigoryan [vs. Xie Wei, April 29, Phoenix Fighting Championship 2, Nouhad Nawfal Stadium, Zouk Mosbeh, Lebanon]

Moise Rimbon [vs. Jihad Mekdad, April 29, Phoenix Fighting Championship 2, Nouhad Nawfal Stadium, Zouk Mosbeh, Lebanon]

Edwin Najmi [Lightweight Division, April 29, Marianas Open Jiu Jitsu Championship, FDMS Phoenix Center, Guam]

Caio Terra vs. Jeff Curran [April 29, Fight To Win Pro 33, Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park, Illinois]

Joao Miyao [Light Featherweight Black Belt Division, April 29, IBJJF Las Vegas International Open, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Marcelo Mafra [Middleweight Black Belt Division, April 29, IBJJF Las Vegas International Open, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Vinny Magalhaes [Ultra Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 29, IBJJF Las Vegas International Open, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Tammi Musumeci [Lightweight Black Belt Division, April 29, IBJJF Las Vegas International Open, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Cleber Sousa [Light Featherweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Kim Terra [Featherweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

AJ Agazarm [Lightweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Claudio Calasans [Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Jose Junior [Super Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Leandro Lo [Super Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Erberth Santos [Super Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Ana Talita Alencar [Light Featherweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Lightweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Andresa Correa [Medium Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Nathiely Karoline de Jesus [Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Tayane Porfirio [Ultra Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Brazilian National Championships, Ginásio Poliesportivo José Corrêa, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Bruno Bastos [Ultra Heavyweight Black Belt Division, April 30, IBJJF Dallas Spring International Open, Kitty McGee Arena, Denton, Texas]

Ali Bagautinov vs. Tyson Nam [April 28, Fight Nights Global 64, VTB Ice Palace, Moscow, Russia]

Derrick Mehmen [vs. Alexei Kudin, April 28, Fight Nights Global 64, VTB Ice Palace, Moscow, Russia]

Johnny Bedford [vs. Eric Higaonna, April 28, Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 68, EMU Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan]

Joe Riggs [vs. Jerome Jones, April 28, Warrior Xtreme Cagefighting 68, EMU Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan]

David Michaud vs. Jake Lindsey [April 29, LFA Presents: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota]

Dakota Cochrane [vs. Jordon Larson, April 29, LFA Presents: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota]

Daniel Sarafian [vs. Austen Heidlage, April 29, LFA Presents: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota]

Jared Papazian vs. Terrion Ware [April 29, California Xtreme Fighting 7, Sportsmen Lodge, Studio City, California]

Chris Saunders [vs. Derion Chapman, April 29, California Xtreme Fighting 7, Sportsmen Lodge, Studio City, California]

Tony Lopez [vs. Josh Parisian, April 29, King Of The Cage: Supremacy, Benjamin F. Yack Arena, Wyandotte, Michigan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Whew, that Lobov fight almost cost some folks a whole lotta cash, eh? *tugs collar* Yeesh.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jason Wilnis vs. Simon Marcus

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Ali Bagautinov vs. Tyson Nam

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Kubrat Pulev over Kevin Johnson

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Joshua vs. Klitschko

Upset of the Week: Antonio Gomez over Josh Jauncey

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko