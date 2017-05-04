Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on May 4, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

 

Friday May 5

 

12:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)
12:05am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
3:30am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 1)
4:30am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Next)
6:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)
1:30pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)
2:00pm: EMD Fight Night 2017 ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
3:00pm: Number One Fight Show Season 7 ($4.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
5:50pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
6:00pm: Champions Week: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (ESPN Deportes)
6:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Weigh-Ins (ESPN3/FiteTV)
6:15pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO)
6:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO)
7:00pm: Golden Boy Boxing Prelims (ESPN Deportes/ESPN3)
7:00pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO)
7:00pm: Danger Zone: Cinco de Mayhem ($9.99 FiteTV)
7:30pm: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorikis Gamboa/Abraham Lopez vs. Jesus M. Rojas (ESPN2)
8:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Argenis Mendez vs. Ivan Redkach/Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)
9:00pm: Victory Fighting Championship 57 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Shannon Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime Extreme)
11:00pm: The Best of The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

 

 

Saturday May 6

 

12:40am: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)
1:00am: UFC Classics: Legendary Brawls (Fox Sports 2)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)
1:10am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)
1:25am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
2:00am: UFC Classics: Rich Franklin (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira (Fox Sports 2)
7:05am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Next)
10:00am: Front Page: Saul Alvarez (ESPN Deportes)
10:30am: Front Page: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (ESPN Deportes)
10:30am: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)
11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)
11:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)
11:15am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
12:00pm: Enfusion Live 50 ($10.85 EnfusionLive.com)
3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: Mix Fight Gala 21 (FightBoxLive/FiteTV)
4:00pm: The Hurricane (Flix)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 83 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:30pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)
4:45pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO/HBO Latino)
5:15pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)
6:00pm: Warrior FC vs. Valor Fights: Border Wars (FloCombat)
7:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Pre-Show (ESPN Deportes)
7:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Prelims (ESPN3/FiteTV)
7:00pm: 2017 Warfare MMA (FloCombat)
9:00pm: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Saul Alvarez/Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel Avila ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)
9:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
9:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
10:00pm: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Jacky Calvo vs. Yesenia Gomez (CBS Sports)
10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
11:00pm: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)

 

 

Sunday May 7

 

2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
2:30am: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Jacky Calvo vs. Yesenia Gomez (CBS Sports)
4:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC on FOX: dos Santos vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
11:35am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
12:25pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
1:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
2:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
4:30pm: UFC Top-Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
5:35pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)
6:00pm: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 2)
9:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)
10:30pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose team’s franchise player/god’s brain is currently Cream of What, pries himself away from his Sidney Crosby healing shrine to watch some fisticuffs.

 

  1. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Saul Alvarez/Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel Avila: I mean, I personally wouldn’t pay seventy dollars to watch chronic-GGG-ducker Canelo beat up Chavez’s bloated, lazy kid, but hey, I’m not your dad, do what you want.

 

  2. Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorikis Gamboa/Abraham Lopez vs. Jesus M Rojas: Golden Boy and ESPN partnering up is a great idea for both, and fighters like Gamboa need exposure and fights.

 

  3. Victory Fighting Championship 57: Pretty barren weekend, but the main event here should be some violent, hossy, fun.

 

  4. Legacy Fighting Alliance 11: I miss LFC, and to a lesser extent, RFA. I had so much hope for this merger. What a disappointment.

 

  5. Cage Warriors 83: CHE MILLS IS A KILLER! Ok, had to get that one outta my system. Not Cage Warrior’s finest offering, but a time for someone to make a name for themselves.

 

  6. Enfusion Live 50: Two straight weeks for Enfusion! Although this card is vastly less impressive than last week’s, but they’re a good product and I hope they keep churning shows out.

 

  7. Mix Fight Gala 21: Mix Fight doesn’t get broadcasted/streamed a lot…and mostly for good reason. BUT, this is a nice card for them with some good fighters, and a very attractive price tag.

 

  8. Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr: I love Max, but holy shit, they need a new format. Both fighters look like Dangerous Minds Michelle Pfeiffer and AC Slater.

 

  9. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: One of my favorite 30 For 30s, and not just because it shines a light on the most underrated and overlooked heavyweight boxer of all time in Holmes. History never gave Larry a fair shake and it’s a goddamned shame.

 

  10. UFC Classics: Rich Franklin: One of the finest fighters in UFC history that often gets overlooked by the history books.

 

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Evgeny Gradovich [vs. Hugo Berrio, May 5, DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia]
  • Caleb Truax [vs. Eric Draper, May 5, Blaine Sports Center, Blaine, Minnesota]
  • Joseph Parker [vs. Razvan Cojanu, May 6, Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau City, New Zealand]
  • Sonny Boy Jaro [vs. Jonas Sultan, May 7, Angono Sports Complex, Angono, Philippines]
  • Regian Eersel [vs. Marco Pleschberger, May 6, Mix Fight Gala 21, Fightarena Heilbronn, Heilbronn, Germany]
  • Catalin Morosanu [vs. Lukasz Krupadziorow, May 6, SuperKombat World Grand Prix II 2017, Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain]
  • Mansher Khera [Black Belt Middleweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]
  • Dillon Danis [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]
  • AJ Agazarm [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]
  • Tayane Porfirio [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, May 7, IBJJF Salvador Fall International Open, Ginásio Poliesportivo de Cajazeiras, Salvador, Brazil]
  • Chris Beal [vs. John Castaneda, May 5, Combat Americas 14, Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura, California]
  • Che Mills [vs. Lewis Long, May 6, Cage Warriors 83, Newport Centre, Newport, Wales]
  • Andy Nguyen [vs. Bi Nguyen, May 6, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking, Soboba Casino, San Jacinto, California]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: FIVE FOR FIVE LAST WEEK, FOOLS!  No stopping me now!  Like Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, we’re going to have a long and distinguished reign of excellence as a force for good!  I mean, I assume, I only watched the first couple episodes.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Emmanuel Taylor vs. Lucas Matthysse
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chris Beal vs. John Castaneda
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joseph Parker over Razcan Cojanu
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.
Upset of the Week: Lewis Long over Che Mills
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Joseph Parker vs. Razvan Cojanu