Friday May 5

12:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)

12:05am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

3:30am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 1)

4:30am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Next)

6:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)

1:30pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)

2:00pm: EMD Fight Night 2017 ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

3:00pm: Number One Fight Show Season 7 ($4.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

5:50pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

6:00pm: Champions Week: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (ESPN Deportes)

6:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Weigh-Ins (ESPN3/FiteTV)

6:15pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO)

6:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO)

7:00pm: Golden Boy Boxing Prelims (ESPN Deportes/ESPN3)

7:00pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO)

7:00pm: Danger Zone: Cinco de Mayhem ($9.99 FiteTV)

7:30pm: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorikis Gamboa/Abraham Lopez vs. Jesus M. Rojas (ESPN2)

8:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Argenis Mendez vs. Ivan Redkach/Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)

9:00pm: Victory Fighting Championship 57 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Shannon Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime Extreme)

11:00pm: The Best of The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday May 6

12:40am: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)

1:00am: UFC Classics: Legendary Brawls (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)

1:10am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)

1:25am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

2:00am: UFC Classics: Rich Franklin (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira (Fox Sports 2)

7:05am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Next)

10:00am: Front Page: Saul Alvarez (ESPN Deportes)

10:30am: Front Page: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (ESPN Deportes)

10:30am: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)

11:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)

11:15am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

12:00pm: Enfusion Live 50 ($10.85 EnfusionLive.com)

3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: Mix Fight Gala 21 (FightBoxLive/FiteTV)

4:00pm: The Hurricane (Flix)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 83 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:30pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)

4:45pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO/HBO Latino)

5:15pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

6:00pm: Warrior FC vs. Valor Fights: Border Wars (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Pre-Show (ESPN Deportes)

7:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Prelims (ESPN3/FiteTV)

7:00pm: 2017 Warfare MMA (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Saul Alvarez/Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel Avila ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

9:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

10:00pm: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Jacky Calvo vs. Yesenia Gomez (CBS Sports)

10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday May 7

2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

2:30am: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Jacky Calvo vs. Yesenia Gomez (CBS Sports)

4:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC on FOX: dos Santos vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

11:35am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

12:25pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

1:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

4:30pm: UFC Top-Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

5:35pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)

6:00pm: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 2)

9:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose team’s franchise player/god’s brain is currently Cream of What, pries himself away from his Sidney Crosby healing shrine to watch some fisticuffs.

1. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Saul Alvarez/Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel Avila: I mean, I personally wouldn’t pay seventy dollars to watch chronic-GGG-ducker Canelo beat up Chavez’s bloated, lazy kid, but hey, I’m not your dad, do what you want.

2. Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorikis Gamboa/Abraham Lopez vs. Jesus M Rojas: Golden Boy and ESPN partnering up is a great idea for both, and fighters like Gamboa need exposure and fights.

3. Victory Fighting Championship 57: Pretty barren weekend, but the main event here should be some violent, hossy, fun.

4. Legacy Fighting Alliance 11: I miss LFC, and to a lesser extent, RFA. I had so much hope for this merger. What a disappointment.

5. Cage Warriors 83: CHE MILLS IS A KILLER! Ok, had to get that one outta my system. Not Cage Warrior’s finest offering, but a time for someone to make a name for themselves.

6. Enfusion Live 50: Two straight weeks for Enfusion! Although this card is vastly less impressive than last week’s, but they’re a good product and I hope they keep churning shows out.

7. Mix Fight Gala 21: Mix Fight doesn’t get broadcasted/streamed a lot…and mostly for good reason. BUT, this is a nice card for them with some good fighters, and a very attractive price tag.

8. Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr: I love Max, but holy shit, they need a new format. Both fighters look like Dangerous Minds Michelle Pfeiffer and AC Slater.

9. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: One of my favorite 30 For 30s, and not just because it shines a light on the most underrated and overlooked heavyweight boxer of all time in Holmes. History never gave Larry a fair shake and it’s a goddamned shame.

10. UFC Classics: Rich Franklin: One of the finest fighters in UFC history that often gets overlooked by the history books.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Evgeny Gradovich [vs. Hugo Berrio, May 5, DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia]

Caleb Truax [vs. Eric Draper, May 5, Blaine Sports Center, Blaine, Minnesota]

Joseph Parker [vs. Razvan Cojanu, May 6, Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau City, New Zealand]

Sonny Boy Jaro [vs. Jonas Sultan, May 7, Angono Sports Complex, Angono, Philippines]

Regian Eersel [vs. Marco Pleschberger, May 6, Mix Fight Gala 21, Fightarena Heilbronn, Heilbronn, Germany]

Catalin Morosanu [vs. Lukasz Krupadziorow, May 6, SuperKombat World Grand Prix II 2017, Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain]

Mansher Khera [Black Belt Middleweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]

Dillon Danis [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]

AJ Agazarm [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]

Tayane Porfirio [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, May 7, IBJJF Salvador Fall International Open, Ginásio Poliesportivo de Cajazeiras, Salvador, Brazil]

Chris Beal [vs. John Castaneda, May 5, Combat Americas 14, Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura, California]

Che Mills [vs. Lewis Long, May 6, Cage Warriors 83, Newport Centre, Newport, Wales]

Andy Nguyen [vs. Bi Nguyen, May 6, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking, Soboba Casino, San Jacinto, California]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: FIVE FOR FIVE LAST WEEK, FOOLS! No stopping me now! Like Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, we’re going to have a long and distinguished reign of excellence as a force for good! I mean, I assume, I only watched the first couple episodes.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Emmanuel Taylor vs. Lucas Matthysse

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chris Beal vs. John Castaneda

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joseph Parker over Razcan Cojanu

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.

Upset of the Week: Lewis Long over Che Mills

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Joseph Parker vs. Razvan Cojanu