As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday May 5
12:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)
12:05am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
3:30am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 1)
4:30am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Next)
6:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)
1:30pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)
2:00pm: EMD Fight Night 2017 ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
3:00pm: Number One Fight Show Season 7 ($4.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
5:50pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
6:00pm: Champions Week: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (ESPN Deportes)
6:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Weigh-Ins (ESPN3/FiteTV)
6:15pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO)
6:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO)
7:00pm: Golden Boy Boxing Prelims (ESPN Deportes/ESPN3)
7:00pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO)
7:00pm: Danger Zone: Cinco de Mayhem ($9.99 FiteTV)
7:30pm: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorikis Gamboa/Abraham Lopez vs. Jesus M. Rojas (ESPN2)
8:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Argenis Mendez vs. Ivan Redkach/Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)
9:00pm: Victory Fighting Championship 57 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Claressa Shields vs. Shannon Szabados/Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolai Potapov (Showtime Extreme)
11:00pm: The Best of The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
Saturday May 6
12:40am: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)
1:00am: UFC Classics: Legendary Brawls (Fox Sports 2)
1:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)
1:10am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)
1:25am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
2:00am: UFC Classics: Rich Franklin (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira (Fox Sports 2)
7:05am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Next)
10:00am: Front Page: Saul Alvarez (ESPN Deportes)
10:30am: Front Page: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (ESPN Deportes)
10:30am: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO2)
11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 11 (AXS)
11:00am: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO2)
11:15am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
12:00pm: Enfusion Live 50 ($10.85 EnfusionLive.com)
3:00pm: SC Featured: Pin Kings (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: Mix Fight Gala 21 (FightBoxLive/FiteTV)
4:00pm: The Hurricane (Flix)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 83 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:30pm: Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. (HBO/HBO Latino)
4:45pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: A Fighting Tradition (HBO/HBO Latino)
5:15pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)
6:00pm: Warrior FC vs. Valor Fights: Border Wars (FloCombat)
7:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Pre-Show (ESPN Deportes)
7:00pm: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Prelims (ESPN3/FiteTV)
7:00pm: 2017 Warfare MMA (FloCombat)
9:00pm: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Saul Alvarez/Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel Avila ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)
9:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
9:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)
10:00pm: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Jacky Calvo vs. Yesenia Gomez (CBS Sports)
10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
11:00pm: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)
Sunday May 7
2:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
2:30am: Cristian Mijares vs. Tomas Rojas/Jacky Calvo vs. Yesenia Gomez (CBS Sports)
4:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC on FOX: dos Santos vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)
11:35am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)
12:25pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
1:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
2:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
4:30pm: UFC Top-Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
5:35pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)
6:00pm: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 2)
9:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)
10:30pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose team’s franchise player/god’s brain is currently Cream of What, pries himself away from his Sidney Crosby healing shrine to watch some fisticuffs.
1. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Saul Alvarez/Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel Avila: I mean, I personally wouldn’t pay seventy dollars to watch chronic-GGG-ducker Canelo beat up Chavez’s bloated, lazy kid, but hey, I’m not your dad, do what you want.
2. Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorikis Gamboa/Abraham Lopez vs. Jesus M Rojas: Golden Boy and ESPN partnering up is a great idea for both, and fighters like Gamboa need exposure and fights.
3. Victory Fighting Championship 57: Pretty barren weekend, but the main event here should be some violent, hossy, fun.
4. Legacy Fighting Alliance 11: I miss LFC, and to a lesser extent, RFA. I had so much hope for this merger. What a disappointment.
5. Cage Warriors 83: CHE MILLS IS A KILLER! Ok, had to get that one outta my system. Not Cage Warrior’s finest offering, but a time for someone to make a name for themselves.
6. Enfusion Live 50: Two straight weeks for Enfusion! Although this card is vastly less impressive than last week’s, but they’re a good product and I hope they keep churning shows out.
7. Mix Fight Gala 21: Mix Fight doesn’t get broadcasted/streamed a lot…and mostly for good reason. BUT, this is a nice card for them with some good fighters, and a very attractive price tag.
8. Face Off With Max Kellerman: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr: I love Max, but holy shit, they need a new format. Both fighters look like Dangerous Minds Michelle Pfeiffer and AC Slater.
9. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: One of my favorite 30 For 30s, and not just because it shines a light on the most underrated and overlooked heavyweight boxer of all time in Holmes. History never gave Larry a fair shake and it’s a goddamned shame.
10. UFC Classics: Rich Franklin: One of the finest fighters in UFC history that often gets overlooked by the history books.
Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.
- Evgeny Gradovich [vs. Hugo Berrio, May 5, DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia]
- Caleb Truax [vs. Eric Draper, May 5, Blaine Sports Center, Blaine, Minnesota]
- Joseph Parker [vs. Razvan Cojanu, May 6, Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau City, New Zealand]
- Sonny Boy Jaro [vs. Jonas Sultan, May 7, Angono Sports Complex, Angono, Philippines]
- Regian Eersel [vs. Marco Pleschberger, May 6, Mix Fight Gala 21, Fightarena Heilbronn, Heilbronn, Germany]
- Catalin Morosanu [vs. Lukasz Krupadziorow, May 6, SuperKombat World Grand Prix II 2017, Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain]
- Mansher Khera [Black Belt Middleweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]
- Dillon Danis [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]
- AJ Agazarm [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, May 6, IBJJF Atlanta Spring International Open, Georgia International Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia]
- Tayane Porfirio [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, May 7, IBJJF Salvador Fall International Open, Ginásio Poliesportivo de Cajazeiras, Salvador, Brazil]
- Chris Beal [vs. John Castaneda, May 5, Combat Americas 14, Ventura County Fairgrounds, Ventura, California]
- Che Mills [vs. Lewis Long, May 6, Cage Warriors 83, Newport Centre, Newport, Wales]
- Andy Nguyen [vs. Bi Nguyen, May 6, King of the Cage: Groundbreaking, Soboba Casino, San Jacinto, California]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: FIVE FOR FIVE LAST WEEK, FOOLS! No stopping me now! Like Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, we’re going to have a long and distinguished reign of excellence as a force for good! I mean, I assume, I only watched the first couple episodes.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Emmanuel Taylor vs. Lucas Matthysse
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chris Beal vs. John Castaneda
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joseph Parker over Razcan Cojanu
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.
Upset of the Week: Lewis Long over Che Mills
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Joseph Parker vs. Razvan Cojanu