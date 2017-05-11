As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday May 12

3:30am: UFC 203 (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: UFC Top Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: Tanko Fighting Championship 4 (FREE FiteTV)

3:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

5:55pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

6:00pm: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC 211 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: UFC 203 (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 34 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Gateway Fighting Series: The Sweet Science ($9.99 FiteTV)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 44 (AXS)

10:00pm: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

10:00pm: Prestige Fighting Championship 8 ($14.99 FiteTV)

11:00pm: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday May 13

12:30am: UFC 211 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 44 (AXS)

4:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC 211 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: ADCC European Championships ($9.99 FiteTV)

6:30am: Chin Woo Men ($9.99 FiteTV)

11:00am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 44 (AXS)

12:00pm: UFC 211 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 60 (YouTube/FiteTV)

12:00pm: Welcome to the East ($9.99 FiteTV)

12:40pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

1:00pm: UFC 211 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: We Love MMA 31 ($9.99 FiteTV)

1:00pm: Tanko Muay Thai League 2 (FREE FiteTV)

1:50pm: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

2:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: dos Santos vs. Velasquez III (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:30pm: UFC Unleashed: Women (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC 211 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Pyramid Fight 2 (FREE FiteTV)

6:15pm: Warrior Nation Fight Series 45 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Glory 40 (ESPN Deportes)

7:00pm: Evolution Fighting Championships 5 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: New York Fight Exchange 14 ($14.99 FiteTV)

8:00pm: UFC 211 Prelims (FX)

8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

10:00pm: UFC 211 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: SuperKombat World Grand Prix II in Madrid (CBS Sports)

10:00pm: Full Contact Fighting Federation: Rumble at the Roseland 92 (FloCombat)

11:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

Sunday May 14

12:10am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO/HBO Latino)

1:00am: UFC 211 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: SuperKombat World Grand Prix II in Madrid (CBS Sports)

2:00am: UFC 211 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: UFC 211 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC 211 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC 211 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: UFC 211 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: MAX Muay Thai ($10.99 FiteTV)

9:00am: Tanko Submission Championships (FREE FiteTV)

9:05am: The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (HBO2)

10:00am: UFC 211 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC 211 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

12:15pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

1:00pm: UFC 211 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)

2:30pm: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC 203 (Fox Sports 1)

5:00pm: Submission Underground 4 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: UFC 211 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: The Hurricane (Flix)

9:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

9:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 (Fox Sports 2)

10:30pm: UFC’s Top-Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)

10:30pm: Rocky Balboa (Flix)

11:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man currently adrift on the luxury vessel U.S.S. Washington Capital Futility attempts to come back to reality from his windowless cabin.

1. UFC 211: Long-time coming. Been a while in Artem Lobov’s UFC since we had a genuinely loaded PPV card.

2. Fight To Win Pro 34: Actually outdid Submission Underground’s card, which is rare.

3. Submission Underground 4: Not nearly as loaded as they usually are, but that those kinds of cards had to be unsustainable.

4. SuperKombat World Grand Prix II in Madrid: Love that SK has an American TV deal, unfortunate that it isn’t live, but especially brutal to air it against a loaded UFC PPV.

5. Tanko Muay Thai League 2: They’ve been pretty mum on the lineup so far, but their first event had some good draws, and you can’t beat the price point. Literally. It’s free, is what I’m saying.

6. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 44: The main event was great on paper, and one of the better ones CES could have put on, but unfortunately, Jeremy Spoon had to drop out last-minute.

7. Absolute Championship Berkut 60: ACB is the definition of a program on the rise. They’re putting on shows pretty regularly, they’re on multiple platforms, and they’re rumored to be in a lot of free agents or potential free agents.

8. UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2: It didn’t need any corny trash-talk or pre-planned “incidents”, the competitiveness and action in the cage told a better story than any corny catchphrases would.

9. UFC 211 Post-Fight Show: Will we have two new champions? Or more importantly to the UFC, WHAT’S THE LATEST WITH MAYWEATHER AND MCGREGOR *tightens noose*

10. The Fight Game With Jim Lampley: The Canelo-Chavez PPV reminded me how much Jim Lampley is the soundtrack to most of my boxing memories.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Jessica Chavez [vs. Ana Arrazola, May 13, Teatro Palcco, Jalisco, Mexico]

Zulina Munoz [vs. Guadalupe Martinez Guzman, May 13, Arena Oasis, Cancun, Mexico]

Khalid Yafai [vs. Suguru Muranaka, May 13, Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, United Kingdom]

Kiko Martinez [vs. Josh Warrington, May 13, First Direct Arena, Leeds, United Kingdom]

James Toney [vs. Mike Sheppard, May 13, Eastern Michigan Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan]

Nicolas Wamba [vs. Lukasz Kocjan, May 12, Tropee de L’Ephebe Kickboxing 14, Palais des Sports, Cap d’Agde, France]

D’Angelo Marshall [vs. Sam Tevette, May 13, Fight League 6, Sportcomplex Koning Willem-Alexander, Hoofddorp, Holland]

Cedric Manhoef vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex [May 14, Kunlun Fight 61, International Conference Center, Sanya, China]

Rungravee Sasiprapa [vs. Chan Hyeong Lee, May 14, ICX: Seoul, Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea]

Gordon Ryan [vs. Eliot Kelly, May 12, Fight To Win Pro 34, National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado]

Alvin Robinson vs. Jeff Glover [May 12, Fight To Win Pro 34, National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado]

Eliot Marshall [vs. Jared Dopp, May 12, Fight To Win Pro 34, National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado]

Gilbert Smith [vs. Hayward Charles, May 12, Fight To Win Pro 34, National Western Complex, Denver, Colorado]

Andre Galvao [Medium Heavyweight Black Belt Division, May 13, IBJJF San Diego International Open, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Erberth Santos [Ultra Heavyweight Black Belt Division, May 13, IBJJF San Diego International Open, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Lightweight Black Belt Division, May 13, IBJJF San Diego International Open, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Mackenzie Dern [Middleweight Black Belt Division, May 13, IBJJF San Diego International Open, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Joao Miyao [Light Featherweight Black Belt Division, May 14, IBJJF Miami Spring International Open, Florida International University Arena, Miami, Florida]

Jonathan Satava [Middleweight Black Belt Division, May 14, IBJJF Miami Spring International Open, Florida International University Arena, Miami, Florida]

Valdir Araujo [Medium Heavyweight Black Belt Division, May 14, IBJJF Miami Spring International Open, Florida International University Arena, Miami, Florida]

Dillon Danis vs. Jake Shields [May 14, Submission Underground 4, Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon]

Paulo Miyao vs. Urijah Faber [May 14, Submission Underground 4, Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon]

Gilbert Burns [vs. John Combs, May 14, Submission Underground 4, Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon]

Cortney Casey vs. Jessica Aguilar [May 13, UFC 211, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas]

Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez [May 13, UFC 211, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas]

Joachim Christensen [vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov, May 13, UFC 211, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas]

Haruo Ochi [vs. Kosuke Suzuki, May 13, Deep Cage Impact 2017, Differ Ariake, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Two winning weeks in a row. As the great Lou Brown once said, one more and that’s called a winning streak. It has happened before.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alvin Robinson vs. Jeff Glover

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Andre Galvao Gold Medal in the Medium Heavyweight Division, IBJJF San Diego International Open

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 211

Upset of the Week: Jessica Andrade over Cortney Casey

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Dillon Danis vs. Jake Shields