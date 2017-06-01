As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday June 2

1:00am: World Series of Fighting 33 (NBC Sports)

1:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

2:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira (Fox Sports 1)

4:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime)

6:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

12:00pm: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF World Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Aldo vs. Mendes II (Fox Sports 2)

2:35pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Showcase)

3:00pm: UFC Main Event: UFC 156 (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 84 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

5:35pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)

6:00pm: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

8:30pm: To The Blows (ESPN Deportes)

8:30pm: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara I (CBS Sports)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 (AXS)

10:00pm: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: SuperKombat 2017 World Grand Prix II (CBS Sports)

10:00pm: Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Neftali Campos/Alexis Rocha vs. Cesar Valenzuela (Estrella)

11:00pm: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

11:30pm: 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward (HBO/HBO Latino)

Saturday June 3

12:00am: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

2:00am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara I (CBS Sports)

2:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 (AXS)

3:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara I (CBS Sports)

5:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC 142 (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

9:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 (AXS)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Aldo vs. Mendes II (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF World Championships (FloGrappling)

12:15pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

1:00pm: Way Of Champions 3 ($9.99 FiteTV)

2:30pm: Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (ESPN Deportes)

2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC 212 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC 212 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Colosseum Combat XXXIX ($14.99 FiteTV)

7:00pm: MMA Team Battle 2 (FloCombat)

7:30pm: Reality Fighting (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal (Showtime)

9:30pm: Havoc Fighting Championship 12 ($14.99 FiteTV)

10:00pm: UFC 212 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:30pm: WFF 34 (FloCombat)

Sunday June 4

12:30am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal (Showtime Extreme)

1:00am: 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward (HBO2)

1:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

7:00am: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:50am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal (Showtime)

9:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)

10:30am: Lion Fighting Championship ($14.99 FiteTV)

12:00pm: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF World Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel Xtra)

1:40pm: 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward (HBO2)

5:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

5:30pm: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:45pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Showcase)

10:45pm: Evander Holyfield vs. John Ruiz (HBO/HBO Latino)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose hockey team might be the worst squad to ever win the Stanley Cup watches fights as if a fighter with an arm and leg taken off can win a world title.

1. UFC 212: This is a real one-fight card, here. A hell of a card, but still. One of Aldo or Max pulls out, this fight is DOA.

2. 2017 IBJJF World Championships: An absolutely massive lineup of the best grapplers from all over the world.

3. Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal: Don’t love Fonfara getting a title shot so soon after that pasting he took by Joe Smith Jr., but it wouldn’t be a Stevenson title defense if it wasn’t against an inferior challenge.

4. Cage Warriors 84: Decent CWFC offering with a title fight at the top of it, lacking big names, but Cage Warriors produces them, not showcases them.

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 13: Another week, another half-assed LFA card, christ.

6. 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward: These aren’t the most charismatic boxers to ever live, but after their first bout, believe both have something to prove.

7. Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Neftali Campos/Alexis Rocha vs. Cesar Valenzuela: Solid Estrella card if you’re lucky enough to find it in your 20000s on your dial.

8. UFC 212 Post-Fight Show: It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for whomever comes out victorious in the main event. Featherweight is curiously understocked right now. Maybe a Zombie sighting soon for the title if he wins his next?

9. UFC 212 Countdown: “Now, here’s where Aldo was injured in training…”

10. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: Always worth the watch. Larry Holmes knew what he had to do, and knew what would happen, and knew he’d be vilified for it.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Henry Lundy [vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr., June 2, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Lucas Browne [vs. Matthew Greer, June 2, Club Punchbowl, New South Wales, Australia]

Chayaphpon Moonsri [vs. Omari Kimweri, June 3, Thailand]

Enriko Kehl vs. Ravy Brunow [June 3, Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Japan, Helong Gymnasium, Changsha, China]

Bruno Malfacine [Black Belt Roosterweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Caio Terra [Black Belt Roosterweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Michael Musumeci Jr. [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Kim Terra [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Gianni Grippo [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

AJ Agazarm [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Wellington Dias [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Roberto Satoshi [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Edwin Najmi [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Jonathan Satava [Black Belt Middleweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Mansher Khera [Black Belt Middleweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Kit Dale [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Andre Galvao [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Valdir Araujo [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Dillon Danis [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Jackson Sousa [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Leandro Lo [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Erberth Santos de Mesquita [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Roberto Abreu [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Mahamed Aly [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Carlos Farias [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

James Puopolo [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Otavio Souza [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Vinny Magalhaes [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Ana Talita de Oliveira [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Gezary Matuda [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Mackenzie Dern [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Tammi Musumeci [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Andresa Correa [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Nathiely Karoline Melo de Jesus [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Tayane Porfirio [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]

Antonio Silva vs. Vitaly Minakov [June 2, Fight Nights Global 68, Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]

Nikita Krylov [vs. Stjepan Bekavac, June 2, Fight Nights Global 68, Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]

Tony Johnson Jr. vs. Baga Agaev [June 2, Fight Nights Global 68, Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]

Jamie Moyle [vs. Viviane Pereira, June 3, UFC 212, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Jim Wallhead [vs. Luan Chagas, June 3, UFC 212, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Marco Beltran [vs. Deiveson Alcantara, June 3, UFC 212, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man watching his hockey team slip on their own colossal balls into a possible Stanley Cup attempts to watch something that isn’t as baffling.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Paulo Borrachinha

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Lucas Browne over Matthew Greer

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: 2017 IBJJF World Championships

Upset of the Week: Raphael Assuncao over Marlon Moraes

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara