Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on June 1, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

 

Friday June 2

 

1:00am: World Series of Fighting 33 (NBC Sports)
1:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
2:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:30am: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira (Fox Sports 1)
4:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime)
6:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)
7:30am: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
8:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
12:00pm: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF World Championships (FloGrappling)
1:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Aldo vs. Mendes II (Fox Sports 2)
2:35pm: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Showcase)
3:00pm: UFC Main Event: UFC 156 (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 84 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
5:35pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)
6:00pm: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
8:30pm: To The Blows (ESPN Deportes)
8:30pm: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara I (CBS Sports)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 (AXS)
10:00pm: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: SuperKombat 2017 World Grand Prix II (CBS Sports)
10:00pm: Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Neftali Campos/Alexis Rocha vs. Cesar Valenzuela (Estrella)
11:00pm: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
11:30pm: 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward (HBO/HBO Latino)

 

 

Saturday June 3

 

12:00am: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
2:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
2:00am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara I (CBS Sports)
2:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 (AXS)
3:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
5:00am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara I (CBS Sports)
5:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC 142 (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
9:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
9:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC 212 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: UFC 212 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 (AXS)
12:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Aldo vs. Mendes II (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF World Championships (FloGrappling)
12:15pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)
1:00pm: Way Of Champions 3 ($9.99 FiteTV)
2:30pm: Robinson Castellanos vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (ESPN Deportes)
2:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC 212 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: UFC 212 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Colosseum Combat XXXIX ($14.99 FiteTV)
7:00pm: MMA Team Battle 2 (FloCombat)
7:30pm: Reality Fighting (FloCombat)
8:00pm: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal (Showtime)
9:30pm: Havoc Fighting Championship 12 ($14.99 FiteTV)
10:00pm: UFC 212 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)
10:30pm: WFF 34 (FloCombat)

 

Sunday June 4

 

12:30am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal (Showtime Extreme)
1:00am: 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward (HBO2)
1:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)
7:00am: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
8:50am: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal (Showtime)
9:00am: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
10:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Showcase)
10:30am: Lion Fighting Championship ($14.99 FiteTV)
12:00pm: UFC 212 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
12:00pm: 2017 IBJJF World Championships (FloGrappling)
1:00pm: Rocky Balboa (The Movie Channel Xtra)
1:40pm: 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward (HBO2)
5:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
5:30pm: UFC 212 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
7:45pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Showcase)
10:45pm: Evander Holyfield vs. John Ruiz (HBO/HBO Latino)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose hockey team might be the worst squad to ever win the Stanley Cup watches fights as if a fighter with an arm and leg taken off can win a world title.

 

  1. UFC 212: This is a real one-fight card, here. A hell of a card, but still. One of Aldo or Max pulls out, this fight is DOA.

 

 

  2. 2017 IBJJF World Championships: An absolutely massive lineup of the best grapplers from all over the world.

 

 

  3. Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara II/Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal: Don’t love Fonfara getting a title shot so soon after that pasting he took by Joe Smith Jr., but it wouldn’t be a Stevenson title defense if it wasn’t against an inferior challenge.

 

 

  4. Cage Warriors 84: Decent CWFC offering with a title fight at the top of it, lacking big names, but Cage Warriors produces them, not showcases them.

 

 

  5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 13: Another week, another half-assed LFA card, christ.

 

 

  6. 24/7: Kovalev vs. Ward: These aren’t the most charismatic boxers to ever live, but after their first bout, believe both have something to prove.

 

 

  7. Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Neftali Campos/Alexis Rocha vs. Cesar Valenzuela: Solid Estrella card if you’re lucky enough to find it in your 20000s on your dial.

 

 

  8. UFC 212 Post-Fight Show: It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for whomever comes out victorious in the main event. Featherweight is curiously understocked right now. Maybe a Zombie sighting soon for the title if he wins his next?

 

 

  9. UFC 212 Countdown: “Now, here’s where Aldo was injured in training…”

 

 

  10. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: Always worth the watch. Larry Holmes knew what he had to do, and knew what would happen, and knew he’d be vilified for it.

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Henry Lundy [vs. Daniel Evangelista Jr., June 2, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
  • Lucas Browne [vs. Matthew Greer, June 2, Club Punchbowl, New South Wales, Australia]
  • Chayaphpon Moonsri [vs. Omari Kimweri, June 3, Thailand]
  • Enriko Kehl vs. Ravy Brunow [June 3, Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Japan, Helong Gymnasium, Changsha, China]
  • Bruno Malfacine [Black Belt Roosterweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Caio Terra [Black Belt Roosterweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Michael Musumeci Jr. [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Kim Terra [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Gianni Grippo [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • AJ Agazarm [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Wellington Dias [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Roberto Satoshi [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Edwin Najmi [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Jonathan Satava [Black Belt Middleweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Mansher Khera [Black Belt Middleweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Kit Dale [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Andre Galvao [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Valdir Araujo [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Dillon Danis [Black Belt Medium-Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Jackson Sousa [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Leandro Lo [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Erberth Santos de Mesquita [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Roberto Abreu [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Mahamed Aly [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Carlos Farias [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • James Puopolo [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Otavio Souza [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Vinny Magalhaes [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Ana Talita de Oliveira [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Gezary Matuda [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Mackenzie Dern [Black Belt Featherweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Tammi Musumeci [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Lightweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Andresa Correa [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Nathiely Karoline Melo de Jesus [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Tayane Porfirio [Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division, June 4, IBJJF World Championships, Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California]
  • Antonio Silva vs. Vitaly Minakov [June 2, Fight Nights Global 68, Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
  • Nikita Krylov [vs. Stjepan Bekavac, June 2, Fight Nights Global 68, Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
  • Tony Johnson Jr. vs. Baga Agaev [June 2, Fight Nights Global 68, Yubileyny Sports Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
  • Jamie Moyle [vs. Viviane Pereira, June 3, UFC 212, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]
  • Jim Wallhead [vs. Luan Chagas, June 3, UFC 212, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]
  • Marco Beltran [vs. Deiveson Alcantara, June 3, UFC 212, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man watching his hockey team slip on their own colossal balls into a possible Stanley Cup attempts to watch something that isn’t as baffling.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Paulo Borrachinha
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Lucas Browne over Matthew Greer
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: 2017 IBJJF World Championships
Upset of the Week: Raphael Assuncao over Marlon Moraes
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara

Partnered Stories