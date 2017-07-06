Friday July 7

1:00am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: UFC 213 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Urijah Faber (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

11:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

12:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

1:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

2:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

3:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

4:30pm: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC 213 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

9:00pm: UFC The Utimate Fighter Finale (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 39 (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Giovanni Santillan vs. Sammy Valentin/Christian Santibanez vs. Teofimo Lopez (Telemundo)

10:00pm: Carl Froch vs. Jermain Taylor/Allan Green vs. Carlos De Leon Jr. (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday July 8

12:00am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

12:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 15 (AXS)

1:00am: UFC The Utimate Fighter Finale (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: UFC 213 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Daniel Cormier (Fox Sports 1)

7:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Alistair Overeem (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Urijah Faber (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC 213 Countdown (Fox Sports 1)

9:00am: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

9:45am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

11:00am: UFC The Utimate Fighter Finale (Fox Sports 1)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 15 (AXS)

1:00pm: Boxnacht Part II ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Die 1: Heilbroner Hafankeilerei ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

3:45pm: Enfusion Live 51 ($11.33 EnfusionLive.com)

4:00pm: UFC 213 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: UFC 213 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC 213 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC 213 Prefight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Warriors Cup XXXII ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 213 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC 213 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday July 9

1:00am: UFC 213 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

2:30am: UFC 213 Preliims (Fox Sports 1)

4:30am: UFC 213 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC 213 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: UFC Fighter’s Cut: Urijah Faber (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: Heroic Battle 17 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

9:30am: UFC Top-Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC 213 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC The Utimate Fighter Finale (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC 213 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

10:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Are we over the Pacquaio-Horn debacle? No? Ok, then. Just wanted to make sure.

1. UFC 213: The Nunes death machine rolls along, but Shevchenko has been the only fighter in the UFC to go the distance with her. Oh, and the fact that we have yet another interim title fight is hideous.

2. UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale: A decent appetizer before we get to the main card, the UFC used to do more of these. WAR DAMN GAETHJE.

3. Fight To Win Pro 39: Of course, this is a big F2W house, and while this isn’t as star-studded as most cards, it’s consistently great.

4. Enfusion Live 51: Been a minute since the last Enfusion show. In this instance, Enfusion travels to the great white north to feature a toque-load of Canadian fighters.

5. The Ultimate Fighter: The entire season is being replayed, so it’s a good chance to catch up before the finale.

6. Giovanni Santillan vs. Sammy Valentin/Christian Santibanez vs. Teofimo Lopez: A sparse week for boxing after a busy few, and this is your best and most visible option.

7. UFC 213 Post-Fight Show: Will Nunes finally be toppled? What’s next for the interim champion? Will Dana make a comment about anything besides Conor McGregor?

8. Warriors Cup XXXII: Warriors Cup is always a good show of the eight-limbed variety.

9. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: One of my favorite 30 for 30s, everyone should appreciate Larry Holmes more.

10. UFC 213 Countdown: Good time to get caught up on all the Countdowns leading up to the PPV. Lots of interesting personalities on the card.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Sakio Bika [vs. Luke Sharp, July 8, Fraternity Club, New South Wales, Australia]

Moises Fuentes [vs. Ulises Lara, July 8, Centro de Convenciones IMSS, Distrito Federal, Mexico]

Mariana Juarez [vs. Terumi Nuki, July 8, Auditorio Benito Juarez, Jalisco, Mexico]

Gary Corcoran [vs. Larry Ekundayo, July 8, Copper Box Arena, London, United Kingdom]

Denis Lebedev [vs. Mark Flanagan, July 9, DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia]

Iman Barlow [vs. Ashley Nichols, July 8, Enfusion Live 51, Halifax, Nova Scotia]

James Puopolo [vs. James Foster, July 7, Fight To Win Pro 39, Green River Community College, Auburn, Washington]

Kim Terra [Black Belt Featherweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Tarsis Humphreys [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Valdir Araujo [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Tanner Rice [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Ana Talita de Oliveira Alencar [Black Belt Featherweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Tammi Musumeci [Black Belt Featherweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Middleweight Division, July 8, IBJJF American National Championship, Sports Center of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Rousimar Palhares [vs. Alexey Ivanov, July 7, Fight Nights Global 70, LDS Sibir, Ulan-Ude, Russia]

Gray Maynard vs. Teruto Ishihara [July 7, UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Juliana Lima vs. Tecia Torres [July 7, UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Rob Font [July 8, UFC 213, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Terrion Ware [vs. Cody Stamann, July 8, UFC 213, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Been a while since I did these, and last time I did I lost eleven cents. Suffice it to say, some serious bloodletting is due.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gary Corcoran over Larry Ekundayo

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 213

Upset of the Week: Oleksiy Oliynyk over Travis Browne

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alexey Ivanov vs. Rousimar Palhares