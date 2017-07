As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 21

12:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: 2017 ESPYS (ESPN2)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio (Fox Sports 2)

4:35am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

5:30am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Extreme)

6:00am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson (Fox Sports 1)

6:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC Fight Flashback: Silva vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds To Freedom (Showtime Next)

1:00pm: UFC 162 (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 41 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Road to the Octagon: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Real Fighting Championship 40 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: UFC Road to the Octagon: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 (AXS)

9:30pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter/Charles Hatley vs. Jermell Charlo (Showtime Extreme)

10:30pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: ISKA US Open Highlight Show (ESPN2)

Saturday July 22

12:30am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 (AXS)

1:55am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO)

2:30am: UFC Fight Flashback: Silva vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Fight Flashback: Machida vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 (AXS)

4:30am: UFC Road to the Octagon: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: In The Clinch with Tyron Woodley (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: Powerplay Promotions 34 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: M-1 Challenge 81 (m1global.tv)

7:00am: Road to the Octagon: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

8:00am: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

9:00am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: 2017 ESPYS (ESPN2)

10:00am: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 (AXS)

12:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: Road to the Octagon: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

1:30pm: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO/HBO Latino)

2:00pm: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

2:30pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 65 (YouTube/Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

5:25pm: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

6:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman Prelims (Fox)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championship 18 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Valor Fights vs. Conflict MMA: Worlds Collide (FloCombat)

7:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

8:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox)

8:30pm: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO2)

10:00pm: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: Victory Fighting Championship 58 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: California Fight League XI ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:30pm: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday July 23

12:00am: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: UFC 175 (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: Southpaw (Showtime Showcase)

4:00am: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

4:30am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

5:00am: UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: UFC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:20am: MAX Muay Thai ($10.99 Fite.tv)

9:30am: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 1)

11:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson (Fox Sports 2)

11:30am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

12:00pm: UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: Gracie Pro 2017 (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Cormier vs. Johnson (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: UFC 182 (Fox Sports 1)

3:30pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

5:00pm: UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar (Fox Sports 1)

5:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

6:00pm: In The Clinch with Tyron Woodley (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: UFC 182 (Fox Sports 2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man with nothing but time on his hands to watch fights, since his baseball team is dead-to-rig–hang on, I’m being handed something…

1. UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman: A serial weight-misser against a former champion who has seemingly fell off of a Wile E. Coyote cliff coincidentally about the time USADA got implemented. It’s a lacking card for FOX, but it’s a shallow week.

2. Absolute Championship Berkut 65: I love ACB’s continued eastern advancement from Russia, and they’re still churning out awesome, free cards.

3. Legacy Fighting Alliance 17: Standard LFA fare, maybe a step up.

4. Fight To Win Pro 41: As I’ve often said, this is a F2W house, and their consistancy is fantastic for a grappling company that travels all over the country. Hopefully more grappling promotions follow their lead.

5. Victory Fighting Championships 58: Fight Pass has been lacking lately in cards, so this is a decent-enough followup to the FOX card.

6. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov: A fantastic look into the culture, mindset, and some would say lunacy of Ramzan Kadyrov and the athletes that are coming out of that area.

7. Gracie Pro 2017: Aside from tournaments, this is basically a one-fight show, but what a damned fight it is. The rematch between Roger Gracie and Marcus Buchecha, five years in the making after they fought to a draw.

8. M-1 Challenge 81: Again, not a great fight weekend, but watching Kharitonov fight is always worth the price of admission.

9. ISKA US Open Highlight Show: The ISKA has produced some great fighters from its karate scene, and the US Open is the crown jewel of their promotion. Watch some flying shit!

10. UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson: In the words of Duke, Apollo’s trainer to Rocky against Drago, “YOU SEE, YOU SEE? HE’S NOT A MACHINE, HE’S A MAN!”. Gus made Bones a mortal, now it’s up to Cormier to finish him.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Amanda Serrano [vs. Edina Kiss, July 21, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico]

Jonathan Oquendo [vs. Francisco Fonseca, July 21, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico]

Jhonny Gonzalez [vs. Jessie Cris Rosales, July 22, Lienzo Charro Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico]

Steve Moxon [vs. Brad Riddell, July 22, Powerplay Promotions 34, Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne, Australia]

AJ Agazarm [vs. Vitor Oliveira, July 21, Fight To Win Pro 41, Otterbein University, Columbus, Ohio]

Lance Palmer [vs. Andrew Sabatino, July 21, Fight To Win Pro 41, Otterbein University, Columbus, Ohio]

Wellington Dias [Black Belt Featherweight Division, July 23, IBJJF Austin International Open, Round Rock Sports Center, Round Rock, Texas]

Joao Gabriel Rocha [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, July 23, IBJJF Austin International Open, Round Rock Sports Center, Round Rock, Texas]

Marcus Buchecha vs. Roger Gracie [July 23, Gracie Pro 2017, Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Kyle Bochniak [July 22, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York]

Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera [July 22, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York]

Timothy Johnson [vs. Junior Albini, July 22, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York]

Godofredo Pepey vs. Shane Burgos [July 22, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York]

Chris Wade vs. Frankie Perez [July 22, UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York]

Dakota Cochrane [vs. Maki Pitolo, July 22, Victory Fighting Championship 58, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska]

Bubba McDaniel [vs. Ike Villanueva, July 22, Fury Fighting Championship 18, Humble Civic Center, Humble, Texas]

Geronimo dos Santos vs. Sergei Kharitonov [July 22, M-1 Challenge 81, Nazran, Russia]

Joe Riggs [vs. Dmitry Samoilov, July 22, M-1 Challenge 81, Nazran, Russia]

Thiago Silva [vs. Batraz Agnaev, July 22, Absolute Championship Berkut 56, Sheffield Arena, Shellfield, England]

Pat Healy [vs. Brendan Loughnane, July 22, Absolute Championship Berkut 56, Sheffield Arena, Shellfield, England]

Donald Sanchez [vs. Alexey Polpudnikov, July 22, Absolute Championship Berkut 56, Sheffield Arena, Shellfield, England]

Leandro Silva [vs. Joshua Aveles, July 22, Absolute Championship Berkut 56, Sheffield Arena, Shellfield, England]

Vyacheslav Vasilevsky [vs. Will Noland, July 22, Absolute Championship Berkut 56, Sheffield Arena, Shellfield, England]

Niklas Backstrom [vs. Andrew Fisher, July 22, Absolute Championship Berkut 56, Sheffield Arena, Shellfield, England]

Tony Lopez [vs. Jason Walraven, July 22, California Fight League XI, San Bernardino County Fair, Victorville, California]

Joe Condon vs. Mac Danzig [July 22, California Fight League XI, San Bernardino County Fair, Victorville, California]

Jerrod Sanders [vs. Chris Gutierrez, July 22, C3 Fights: Fight Night, 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel, Newkirk, Oklahoma]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who had the biggest winning weekend since he (checks clipboard) started Undercard Superstar? Jesus, I suck. ANYWAY, LET’S KEEP THIS TRAIN A’ROLLING!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Marcus Buchecha vs. Roger Gracie

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Geronimo dos Santos vs. Sergei Kharitonov

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Amanda Serrano over Edina Kiss

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on FOX: Gastelum vs. Weidman

Upset of the Week: Darren Elkins over Dennis Bermudez

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum