As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 28

1:00am: Adrien Broner vs. Paulie Malignaggi (CBS Sports)

2:00am: ISKA US Open Highlight Show (ESPN2)

2:00am: UFC 208 (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: Mikey Garcia vs. Elio Rojas/Mikey Garcia vs. Dejan Zlaticanin (CBS Sports)

3:00am: Adrien Broner vs. Emanuel Taylor (CBS Sports)

4:00am: Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev (CBS Sports)

5:00am: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados (CBS Sports)

5:00am: Australia Fighting Championship 20 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2017 Mid Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)

9:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Gustafsson vs. Jones (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel)

11:00am: UFC 214 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: ISKA US Open Highlight Show (ESPN2)

7:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: UFC 214 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1/UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Real Sports With Bryant Gumble ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO2)

8:00pm: PFL: Everett Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: UFC Top Ten (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: PFL: Daytona (NBC Sports)

9:00pm: Lion Fight 37 (AXS)

9:00pm: Bellator NYC (Spike)

9:30pm: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Gustafsson vs. Jones (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: UFC 214 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

10:00pm: Adrien Broner vs. Paulie Malignaggi (CBS Sports)

10:00pm: Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev (Showtime Extreme)

11:00pm: World Series Of Fighting 35 (NBC Sports)

11:00pm: Adrien Broner vs. Emanuel Taylor (CBS Sports)

11:00pm: Adrien Broner vs. Paulie Malignaggi (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday July 29

12:00am: Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev (CBS Sports)

12:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime Extreme)

12:30am: Lion Fight 37 (AXS)

1:00am: Mikey Garcia vs. Elio Rojas/Mikey Garcia vs. Dejan Zlaticanin (CBS Sports)

2:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

2:00am: Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados (CBS Sports)

2:30am: UFC Top Ten (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC 214 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: UFC 214 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 (AXS)

5:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

6:00am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: UFC Fight Flashback (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC 208 (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: EFN 10 (FREE EliteBoxing.tv)

9:00am: 2017 Mid Summer Mat Bash (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Lion Fight 37 (AXS)

12:00pm: UFC 214 Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC 214 Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

1:30pm: Enfusion Live 52 ($11.67 Enfusion-tv.com)

2:00pm: UFC Top Ten (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: RXF 27 ($4.99 EliteBoxing.tv/Fite.TV)

2:00pm: A Night of EBA Boxing (FREE Fite.tv)

5:00pm: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

5:30pm: Andres Guierrez vs. Carl Frampton (YouTube/Facebook Live)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 42 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Professional Fight League: Everett Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

6:30pm: UFC 214 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:15pm: Broner vs. Garcia Prelims (YouTube/Facebook Live)

7:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)

8:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

8:00pm: UFC 214 Prelims (FXX)

8:00pm: Rise Submission Invitational ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

8:30pm: Psycho Dynamite Girl Fight Night ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: PFL: Everett (NBC Sports)

9:00pm: Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia/Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland (Showtime)

10:00pm: UFC 214 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Tramaine Williams vs. William Gonzalez/Junior Younan vs. Mike Guy (CBS Sports)

11:00pm: PFL: Everett (NBC Sports)

Sunday July 30

12:00am: Johan Perez vs. Sadam Ali/Andrew Hernandez vs. Patrick Teixeira (ESPN2)

1:00am: UFC 214 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: PFL: Daytona (NBC Sports)

1:00am: Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

1:10am: Raging Bull (HBO2)

1:15am: UFC 214 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

1:30am: Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia/Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland (Showtime Extreme)

2:00am: UFC 214 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: Tramaine Williams vs. William Gonzalez/Junior Younan vs. Mike Guy (CBS Sports)

4:00am: Johan Perez vs. Sadam Ali/Andrew Hernandez vs. Patrick Teixeira (ESPN Deportes)

4:30am: UFC Top Ten (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC 214 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

6:00am: UFC 214 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

8:05am: Cinderella Man (The Movie Channel Xtra)

8:20am: MAX Muay Thai ($10.99 Fite.tv)

8:35am: Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia/Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland (Showtime)

9:00am: UFC 214 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

9:15am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumble ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO/HBO Latino)

10:00am: UFC 214 Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

11:05am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

12:00pm: UFC 214 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

7:00pm: Justin DeLoach vs. Nathaniel Gallimore/Saul Corral vs. Victor Ortiz (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: UFC 208 (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Eddie Bravo Invitational 12 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose baseball team has been streakier than a wasted chav with pitch-level seats attempts to peel himself away from that frustration to watch a monster week of fights.

1. UFC 214: A throwback to the days of absolutely loaded UFC PPV cards.

2. Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia/Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland: I hate that this is such a loaded card and it’s on the same day as the most loaded UFC card of the year. This is a legit 5/6-deep card, and kudos to Showtime for being on the ball with prelims.

3. Lion Fight 37: Nice card from North America’s premiere muay thai promotion. Jo Nattawut is becoming a fun face of the company.

4. All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: groans

5. Professional Fighting League: Everett: A decent card, especially the prelims, but holy shit does WSOF/PFL have the WORST scheduling in the history of any fight promotion I’ve ever seen. I fully expect them to put on a card during Mayweather-McGregor, and eventually Georges St. Pierre’s comeback fight against a reanimated Jack Johnson.

6. Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017: Another awesomely fun Rizin card, especially with Tenshin Nasukawa on it. Twenty bucks is fine for your usual Japanese kinda-circus card.

7. Fight To Win Pro 42: My favorite grappling promotion finally comes to the Pittsburgh area! If it wasn’t for a loaded weekend both personally and professionally, I’d be there. And if you need someone to pull for, read Ryan Arreola’s story.

8. Justin DeLoach vs. Nathaniel Gallimore/Saul Corral vs. Victor Ortiz: A rare Sunday card, which boggles my mind why fight promotions don’t take full advantage of during the NFL’s offseason.

9. Eddie Bravo Invitational 12: Female flyweight tournament. No huge names, but that just means there’s bound to be a breakout star.

10. Raging Bull: If you’re still all gacked up from watching the eyepoke medley in the main event of 214, then keep that rage-train a’rollin!

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Zou Shiming [vs. Sho Kimura, July 28, Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, China]

Cristian Mijares [vs. Rafael Hernandez, July 29, Auditorio del Pueblo, Durango, Mexico]

Carl Frampton [vs. Andres Gutierrez, July 29, SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland]

Tenshin Nasukawa [vs. Kizaemon Saiga, July 30, Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

DJ Jackson [vs. James Brasco, July 28, Fight To Win Pro 42, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, Pennsylvania]

Nick Pace [vs. Alex Ecklin, July 29, Rise Submission Invitational, The Space, Westbury, New York]

Randy Brown [vs. Frank Concolino, July 29, Rise Submission Invitational, The Space, Westbury, New York]

Chris Cope vs. Eddie Gordon [July 29, Rise Submission Invitational, The Space, Westbury, New York]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, July 29, IBJJF Boston Summer International Open, UMASS Athletics, Boston, Massachusetts]

Gianni Grippo [Black Belt Lightweight Division, July 29, IBJJF Boston Summer International Open, UMASS Athletics, Boston, Massachusetts]

Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, July 29, IBJJF Boston Summer International Open, UMASS Athletics, Boston, Massachusetts]

Jose Aldo [Black Belt Master Lightweight Division, July 30, IBJJF Master International Open: South America, Tijuca Tenis Club, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Hacran Dias Black Belt Master Middleweight Division, July 30, IBJJF Master International Open: South America, Tijuca Tenis Club, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Cleber Souza [Black Belt Master Medium Heavyweight Division, July 30, IBJJF Master International Open: South America, Tijuca Tenis Club, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Caio Terra [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, July 30, IBJJF San Jose Summer International Open, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California]

Ron Keslar [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, July 30, IBJJF San Jose Summer International Open, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California]

Israel Adesanya vs. Melvin Guillard [July 28, Australia Fighting Championship 20, Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne, Australia]

Kailin Curran [vs. Alexandrea Albu, July 29, UFC 214, Honda Center, Anaheim, California]

Drew Dober vs. Josh Burkman [July 29, UFC 214, Honda Center, Anaheim, California]

Josh Copeland vs. Mike Kyle [July 29, PFL: Everett, Xfinity Arena, Everett, Washington]

Jared Rosholt vs. Nick Rossborough [July 29, PFL: Everett, Xfinity Arena, Everett, Washington]

Luiz Firmino [vs. Eddy Ellis, July 29, PFL: Everett, Xfinity Arena, Everett, Washington]

Louis Taylor [vs. Tyler Vogel, July 29, PFL: Everett, Xfinity Arena, Everett, Washington]

Hideo Tokoro vs. Kyoji Horiguchi [July 30, Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Gabi Garcia [vs. Oksana Gagloeva, July 30, Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Reina Miura [vs. Seini Draughn, July 30, Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Satoru Kitaoka [vs. Yusuke Yachi, July 30, Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Anthony Birchak [vs. Takafumi Otsuka, July 30, Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took an absolute shellacking last week attempts to right his cones and rods this week, with probable minimal success.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Kizaemon Saiga

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Hideo Tokoro vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gabi Garcia Oksana Gagloeva

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 214

Upset of the Week: Donald Cerrone over Robbie Lawler

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Demian Maia vs. Tyron Woodley