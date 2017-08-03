As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 4

1:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Top Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

4:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard II (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

9:30am: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC 161 (Fox Sports 2)

1:30pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)

5:30pm: Lomachenko vs. Marriaga Weigh-Ins (ESPN3)

6:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

6:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)

7:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

8:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera/Todd Unthank May vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm: Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler/Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Vladimir Tikhonov (Showtime)

11:45pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday August 5

12:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

12:30am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)

1:30am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

3:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: Lion Fight 37 (AXS)

4:30am: UFC 161 (Fox Sports 1)

7:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

8:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut: Young Eagles 20 (YouTube/Fite.tv)

8:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: OneFC: Kings & Conquerors ($9.99 OneFC.com)

9:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

9:30am: 30 For 30: Chasing Tyson (ESPN2)

9:30am: UFC Fight Night: Brandao vs. McGregor (Fox Sports 1)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)

11:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 1)

11:30am: M-1 Challenge 82 (m1global.tv)

12:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

1:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

1:35pm: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO2)

2:30pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

4:00pm: Fight League 7 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 43 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Extreme Cage Fighting 15 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: Conflict MMA 45 (FloCombat)

6:55pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)

7:00pm: Top Rank Boxing Prelims/Preview (ESPN3)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 1)

10:42pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

Sunday August 6

12:15am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

2:00am: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN2)

2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN2)

5:30am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 1)

7:40am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO Signature)

8:20am: MAX Muay Thai ($10.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: UFC Top-Ten: Upsets (Fox Sports 1)

1:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man still recovering from the Jones-Cormier ending attempts to pull his head out of his hands long enough to watch a full slate this weekend.

1. Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran: It’s freaking Loma on free TV, hell yes this takes the top spot. Plus, Beltran is always good for a spirited bout.

2. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis: Seems like a colossal letdown after last week’s monster card, but that’s the price we pay, sometimes.

3. Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler/Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Vladimir Tikhonov: Finally, Shields gets some real competition, the 16-0 reigning super middleweight champion, in Adler. This should be her most competitive bout by far.

4. Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera/Todd Unthank May vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy: This is a fun-ass weekend for boxing. ESPN is putting on back-to-back Top Rank cards Friday and Saturday, and this one should be entertaining, as well.

5. OneFC: Kings & Conquerors: OneFC putting on its best card in months with Bibi fighting, Kairat Akhmetov returning after two years to unify the belt he never lost against interim champ Adriano Moraes, and a sprinkling of veterans and fun fighters from around the globe.

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 18: There we go! Legacy is finally starting to hit its stride, and the title fight on top should be fantastic.

7. Fight To Win Pro 43: Another awesome card from the best grappling promotion in the U.S., with some top-heavy names.

8. Fight League 7: Damned fine cup of kickboxing, here.

9. All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2: The circus rolls along.

10. 30 For 30: Chasing Tyson: Still one of the best 30 For 30s in a weekend dominated by boxing, so get in the mood!

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Will Chope [vs. Zakaria Bin Ismael, August 4, Far East Square, Singapore, Singapore]

Yohan Lidon [vs. Florian Kroger, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]

Bob Sapp [vs. Gregory Tony, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]

Daniel Sam [vs. Tomas Mozny, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]

Filip Verlinden [vs. Mikhail Chalykh, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]

Danyo Ilunga [vs. Stephane Susperregui, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]

John Wayne Parr [vs. Jake Purdy, August 4, Caged Muay Thai 10, Logan Metro Sports Arena, Brisbane, Australia]

Chingiz Allazov vs. Dzhabar Askerov [August 5, Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Thailand, Henan TV Studio 8, Zhengzhou, China]

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Thongchai Sitsongpeenong [August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]

Tayfun Ozcan [vs. Ilias Chakir, August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]

Walid Hamid [vs. Redouane Lagha, August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]

Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, August 5, IBJJF Seattle International Open, Everett Community College, Everett, Washington]

Joao Assis vs. Tom Deblass [August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

Jeff Lentz [vs. Thiago Brito, August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

George Sullivan [vs. Michael Oettinger, August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]

Alvaro Herrera [vs. Jordan Rinaldi, August 5, UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis, Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico]

Andrew Leone vs. Bibiano Fernandes [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]

Adriano Moraes vs. Kairat Akhmetov [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]

Kotetsu Boku [vs. Eric Kelly, August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]

Herbert Burns [vs. Magomed Idrisov, August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]

Leandro Issa vs. Toni Tauru [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]

Mikhail Zayats [vs. Marcus Vanttinen, August 5, M-1 Challenge 82, Hatwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland]

Tony Lopez [vs. Jason Walraven, August 5, California Fight League 11, San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Victorville, California]

Joe Condon vs. Mac Danzig [August 5, California Fight League 11, San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Victorville, California]

Jonavin Webb [vs. Cody Wilson, August 5, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66, Atlantic City, New Jersey]

Richard Patishnock [vs. Mike Wilkins, August 5, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66, Atlantic City, New Jersey]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: After taking an absolute bath last week to the tune of taking a $40+ loss attempts to snap his leg into place and carry on this weekend.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Moreno vs. Sergio Pettis

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chingiz Allazov vs. Dzhabar Askerov

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tony Lopez over Jason Walraven

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Kings & Conquerors

Upset of the Week: Randa Markos over Alexa Grasso

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko