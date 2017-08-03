As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday August 4
1:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Top Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)
3:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
4:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
5:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard II (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: UFC 161 (Fox Sports 2)
1:30pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)
5:30pm: Lomachenko vs. Marriaga Weigh-Ins (ESPN3)
6:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
6:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
7:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)
7:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
8:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera/Todd Unthank May vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:30pm: Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler/Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Vladimir Tikhonov (Showtime)
11:45pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime Extreme)
Saturday August 5
12:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
12:30am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)
1:30am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
3:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: Lion Fight 37 (AXS)
4:30am: UFC 161 (Fox Sports 1)
7:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut: Young Eagles 20 (YouTube/Fite.tv)
8:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
8:30am: OneFC: Kings & Conquerors ($9.99 OneFC.com)
9:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
9:30am: 30 For 30: Chasing Tyson (ESPN2)
9:30am: UFC Fight Night: Brandao vs. McGregor (Fox Sports 1)
11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)
11:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 1)
11:30am: M-1 Challenge 82 (m1global.tv)
12:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
1:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
1:35pm: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO2)
2:30pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
4:00pm: Fight League 7 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
5:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 43 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Extreme Cage Fighting 15 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: Conflict MMA 45 (FloCombat)
6:55pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
7:00pm: Top Rank Boxing Prelims/Preview (ESPN3)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 1)
10:42pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
Sunday August 6
12:15am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
2:00am: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN2)
2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:30am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN2)
5:30am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 1)
7:40am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO Signature)
8:20am: MAX Muay Thai ($10.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: UFC Top-Ten: Upsets (Fox Sports 1)
1:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
7:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 2)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man still recovering from the Jones-Cormier ending attempts to pull his head out of his hands long enough to watch a full slate this weekend.
1. Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran: It’s freaking Loma on free TV, hell yes this takes the top spot. Plus, Beltran is always good for a spirited bout.
2. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis: Seems like a colossal letdown after last week’s monster card, but that’s the price we pay, sometimes.
3. Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler/Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Vladimir Tikhonov: Finally, Shields gets some real competition, the 16-0 reigning super middleweight champion, in Adler. This should be her most competitive bout by far.
4. Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera/Todd Unthank May vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy: This is a fun-ass weekend for boxing. ESPN is putting on back-to-back Top Rank cards Friday and Saturday, and this one should be entertaining, as well.
5. OneFC: Kings & Conquerors: OneFC putting on its best card in months with Bibi fighting, Kairat Akhmetov returning after two years to unify the belt he never lost against interim champ Adriano Moraes, and a sprinkling of veterans and fun fighters from around the globe.
6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 18: There we go! Legacy is finally starting to hit its stride, and the title fight on top should be fantastic.
7. Fight To Win Pro 43: Another awesome card from the best grappling promotion in the U.S., with some top-heavy names.
8. Fight League 7: Damned fine cup of kickboxing, here.
9. All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2: The circus rolls along.
10. 30 For 30: Chasing Tyson: Still one of the best 30 For 30s in a weekend dominated by boxing, so get in the mood!
Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.
- Will Chope [vs. Zakaria Bin Ismael, August 4, Far East Square, Singapore, Singapore]
- Yohan Lidon [vs. Florian Kroger, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
- Bob Sapp [vs. Gregory Tony, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
- Daniel Sam [vs. Tomas Mozny, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
- Filip Verlinden [vs. Mikhail Chalykh, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
- Danyo Ilunga [vs. Stephane Susperregui, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
- John Wayne Parr [vs. Jake Purdy, August 4, Caged Muay Thai 10, Logan Metro Sports Arena, Brisbane, Australia]
- Chingiz Allazov vs. Dzhabar Askerov [August 5, Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Thailand, Henan TV Studio 8, Zhengzhou, China]
- Mohamed Mezouari vs. Thongchai Sitsongpeenong [August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]
- Tayfun Ozcan [vs. Ilias Chakir, August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]
- Walid Hamid [vs. Redouane Lagha, August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]
- Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, August 5, IBJJF Seattle International Open, Everett Community College, Everett, Washington]
- Joao Assis vs. Tom Deblass [August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]
- Jeff Lentz [vs. Thiago Brito, August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]
- George Sullivan [vs. Michael Oettinger, August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]
- Alvaro Herrera [vs. Jordan Rinaldi, August 5, UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis, Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico]
- Andrew Leone vs. Bibiano Fernandes [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
- Adriano Moraes vs. Kairat Akhmetov [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
- Kotetsu Boku [vs. Eric Kelly, August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
- Herbert Burns [vs. Magomed Idrisov, August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
- Leandro Issa vs. Toni Tauru [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
- Mikhail Zayats [vs. Marcus Vanttinen, August 5, M-1 Challenge 82, Hatwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland]
- Tony Lopez [vs. Jason Walraven, August 5, California Fight League 11, San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Victorville, California]
- Joe Condon vs. Mac Danzig [August 5, California Fight League 11, San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Victorville, California]
- Jonavin Webb [vs. Cody Wilson, August 5, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66, Atlantic City, New Jersey]
- Richard Patishnock [vs. Mike Wilkins, August 5, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66, Atlantic City, New Jersey]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: After taking an absolute bath last week to the tune of taking a $40+ loss attempts to snap his leg into place and carry on this weekend.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Moreno vs. Sergio Pettis
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chingiz Allazov vs. Dzhabar Askerov
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tony Lopez over Jason Walraven
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Kings & Conquerors
Upset of the Week: Randa Markos over Alexa Grasso
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko