Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on August 3, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday August 4

 

1:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Top Ten: Feuds (Fox Sports 2)
3:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
4:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
5:30am: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard II (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
9:30am: UFC Top-Ten: One-Round Wars (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: UFC 161 (Fox Sports 2)
1:30pm: Cinderella Man (Flix)
5:30pm: Lomachenko vs. Marriaga Weigh-Ins (ESPN3)
6:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
6:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
7:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)
7:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
8:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera/Todd Unthank May vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
10:30pm: Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler/Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Vladimir Tikhonov (Showtime)
11:45pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime Extreme)

 

 

Saturday August 5

 

12:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
12:30am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)
1:30am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
3:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: Lion Fight 37 (AXS)
4:30am: UFC 161 (Fox Sports 1)
7:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: Absolute Championship Berkut: Young Eagles 20 (YouTube/Fite.tv)
8:30am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
8:30am: OneFC: Kings & Conquerors ($9.99 OneFC.com)
9:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)
9:30am: 30 For 30: Chasing Tyson (ESPN2)
9:30am: UFC Fight Night: Brandao vs. McGregor (Fox Sports 1)
11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)
11:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 1)
11:30am: M-1 Challenge 82 (m1global.tv)
12:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
1:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)
1:35pm: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO2)
2:30pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
4:00pm: Fight League 7 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
5:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 43 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Extreme Cage Fighting 15 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: Conflict MMA 45 (FloCombat)
6:55pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel)
7:00pm: Top Rank Boxing Prelims/Preview (ESPN3)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 1)
10:42pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)

 

 

Sunday August 6

 

12:15am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2 (Showtime)
1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
2:00am: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran (ESPN2)
2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
3:30am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
4:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN2)
5:30am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 1)
7:40am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO Signature)
8:20am: MAX Muay Thai ($10.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: UFC Top-Ten: Upsets (Fox Sports 1)
1:30pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)
6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
7:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 2)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man still recovering from the Jones-Cormier ending attempts to pull his head out of his hands long enough to watch a full slate this weekend.

 

 

  1. Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko/Bryan Vasquez vs. Raymundo Beltran: It’s freaking Loma on free TV, hell yes this takes the top spot. Plus, Beltran is always good for a spirited bout.

 

 

  2. UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis: Seems like a colossal letdown after last week’s monster card, but that’s the price we pay, sometimes.

 

 

  3. Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler/Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Vladimir Tikhonov: Finally, Shields gets some real competition, the 16-0 reigning super middleweight champion, in Adler. This should be her most competitive bout by far.

 

 

  4. Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera/Todd Unthank May vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy: This is a fun-ass weekend for boxing. ESPN is putting on back-to-back Top Rank cards Friday and Saturday, and this one should be entertaining, as well.

 

 

  5. OneFC: Kings & Conquerors: OneFC putting on its best card in months with Bibi fighting, Kairat Akhmetov returning after two years to unify the belt he never lost against interim champ Adriano Moraes, and a sprinkling of veterans and fun fighters from around the globe.

 

 

  6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 18: There we go! Legacy is finally starting to hit its stride, and the title fight on top should be fantastic.

 

 

  7. Fight To Win Pro 43: Another awesome card from the best grappling promotion in the U.S., with some top-heavy names.

 

 

  8. Fight League 7: Damned fine cup of kickboxing, here.

 

 

  9. All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 2: The circus rolls along.

 

 

  10. 30 For 30: Chasing Tyson: Still one of the best 30 For 30s in a weekend dominated by boxing, so get in the mood!

 

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Will Chope [vs. Zakaria Bin Ismael, August 4, Far East Square, Singapore, Singapore]
  • Yohan Lidon [vs. Florian Kroger, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
  • Bob Sapp [vs. Gregory Tony, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
  • Daniel Sam [vs. Tomas Mozny, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
  • Filip Verlinden [vs. Mikhail Chalykh, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
  • Danyo Ilunga [vs. Stephane Susperregui, August 4, Fight Night Saint Tropez 5, La Citadel, Saint Tropez, France]
  • John Wayne Parr [vs. Jake Purdy, August 4, Caged Muay Thai 10, Logan Metro Sports Arena, Brisbane, Australia]
  • Chingiz Allazov vs. Dzhabar Askerov [August 5, Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Thailand, Henan TV Studio 8, Zhengzhou, China]
  • Mohamed Mezouari vs. Thongchai Sitsongpeenong [August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]
  • Tayfun Ozcan [vs. Ilias Chakir, August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]
  • Walid Hamid [vs. Redouane Lagha, August 5, Fight League 7, Covered Hall Ziaten, Tangiers, Morocco]
  • Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, August 5, IBJJF Seattle International Open, Everett Community College, Everett, Washington]
  • Joao Assis vs. Tom Deblass [August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]
  • Jeff Lentz [vs. Thiago Brito, August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]
  • George Sullivan [vs. Michael Oettinger, August 5, Fight To Win Pro 43, Central Regional High School, Bayville, New Jersey]
  • Alvaro Herrera [vs. Jordan Rinaldi, August 5, UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis, Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico]
  • Andrew Leone vs. Bibiano Fernandes [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
  • Adriano Moraes vs. Kairat Akhmetov [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
  • Kotetsu Boku [vs. Eric Kelly, August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
  • Herbert Burns [vs. Magomed Idrisov, August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
  • Leandro Issa vs. Toni Tauru [August 5, OneFC: Kings & Conquerors, Cotai Arena, Macau, China]
  • Mikhail Zayats [vs. Marcus Vanttinen, August 5, M-1 Challenge 82, Hatwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland]
  • Tony Lopez [vs. Jason Walraven, August 5, California Fight League 11, San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Victorville, California]
  • Joe Condon vs. Mac Danzig [August 5, California Fight League 11, San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Victorville, California]
  • Jonavin Webb [vs. Cody Wilson, August 5, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66, Atlantic City, New Jersey]
  • Richard Patishnock [vs. Mike Wilkins, August 5, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 66, Atlantic City, New Jersey]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: After taking an absolute bath last week to the tune of taking a $40+ loss attempts to snap his leg into place and carry on this weekend.

 

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Moreno vs. Sergio Pettis
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chingiz Allazov vs. Dzhabar Askerov
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tony Lopez over Jason Walraven
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Kings & Conquerors
Upset of the Week: Randa Markos over Alexa Grasso
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Miguel Marriaga vs. Vasyl Lomachenko