Friday August 11

12:00am: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)

1:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

2:00am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)

6:30am: UFC 199 (Fox Sports 1)

9:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Pettis Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: Southpaw (The Movie Channel Xtra)

6:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 45 (AXS)

10:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

10:00pm: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter/Jarrett Hurd vs. Oscar Molina (Showtime Extreme)

10:00pm: 559 Fights 58 (FloCombat)

11:05pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime Extreme)

11:15pm: The Hurricane (The Movie Channel)

11:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday August 12

12:30am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 45 (AXS)

3:00am: Road Fighting Championship 41 (FREE Epicentre.tv/Fite.tv)

3:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

3:20am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 18 (AXS)

6:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Miocic (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: The Hurricane (Flix)

7:30am: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

9:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

9:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brown vs. Silva (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 45 (AXS)

1:00pm: UFC 148 (Fox Sports 2)

5:30pm: VFW Fight Night: Under Siege (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 44 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Pyramid Fights 3 (FREE Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Cage Titans FC 35 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: SFL 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Breakthrough MMA: Resurrection ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Cesar Seda vs. Rogelio Casarez/Taronze Washington vs. Yamaguchi Falcao ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

8:00pm: UFC Classics (Fox Sports 2)

8:00pm: Colosseum Combat XL ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

9:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Omar Chavez vs. Roberto Garcia (BeIn Sports)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Nelson (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: Iron Boy MMA 7 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: X-1 MMA 48 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday August 13

12:00am: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 2)

12:15am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

1:00am: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 1)

1:30am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

1:45am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime)

2:30am: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC 134 (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

6:00am: UFC 204 (Fox Sports 2)

8:15am: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel ft. Ramzan Kadyrov (HBO2)

9:00am: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime Extreme)

9:30am: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: 30 For 30: Broke (ESPN Classic)

11:00am: UFC Classics: Frank Mir (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC 153 (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor (Showtime Extreme)

6:00pm: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

7:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs. Te Huna (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 1)

9:30pm: UFC Top-Ten (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs. Te Huna (Fox Sports 2)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who…is going to watch Dunkirk again? I don’t know, this is an absurd fight weekend. Good grief, HEY WORLD SERIES OF PROFESSIONAL FIGHT LEAGUE OF FIGHTING, JUST WAIT TWO WEEKS AND YOUR CARD GETS TOP BILLING!

1. Fight To Win Pro 44: Man, any port in a storm, eh? I love F2W a lot anyway, but in a weekend like this, it’s even more must-watch. Plus, Travis Stevens, judo silver-medalist makes his F2W debut!

2. Road Fighting Championship 41: Your best MMA option this weekend, which isn’t a promising notion, but has some notable heavyweights.

3. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 45: Pretty solid fare from CES, all things considered, and with a guy like Andre Soukhamthath making waves in the UFC, maybe more people will start paying attention to CES.

4. All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: sigh unfortunately in this wasteland of a weekend, this at least worth an eyeball until you can’t take it anymore, which should take at least a minute or two.

5. Omar Chavez vs. Roberto Garcia: Lord almighty this is a thin week. If you can find it on BeIn Sports, it’s a fun clash of guys who need this one to make one more push at 154.

6. Cesar Seda vs. Rogelio Casarez/Taronze Washington vs. Yamaguchi Falcao: Falcao, the former Olympic bronze-medalist is a very interesting prospect, and middleweight desperately needs some new blood.

7. UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar: Prepare for Brock’s imminent return by watching him disco once Velasquez lands some hands.

8. UFC Classics: Frank Mir: Prepare for Brock’s imminent return by watching him turn Frank Mir into a jelly.

9. 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry: Still one of my favorite 30 For 30s of all-time. Larry Holmes knew what he had to do, and knew what was going to happen, but he had to grin and pretend to be excited to end his idol.

10. UFC 134: The liveliest UFC crowd ever. Watched this one live at a bachelor party weekend, and was blown away by the fact that you could actually hear the crowd over the bar rabble.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Abner Cotto [vs. Rosbel Montoya, August 12, Coliseo Roger L. Mendoza, Caguas, Puerto Rico]

Chris Barnett [vs. Hyun Man Myung, August 12, Road Fighting Championship 41, Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea]

Jake Heun vs. Mu Bae Choi [August 12, Road Fighting Championship 41, Wonju Gymnasium, Wonju, South Korea]

Travis Stevens vs. Yuri Simoes [August 12, Fight To Win Pro 44, Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury, Massachusetts]

Gabriel Gonzaga [vs. Shaun Durfee, August 12, Fight To Win Pro 44, Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury, Massachusetts]

Rick Hawn [vs. Anniss El Hallahay, August 12, Fight To Win Pro 44, Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury, Massachusetts]

Bruno Baz [vs. Jose Hermoza, August 12, Fight To Win Pro 44, Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury, Massachusetts]

Peggy Morgan [vs. Brittney Elkin, August 12, Fight To Win Pro 44, Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury, Massachusetts]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Division, August 13, IBJJF Chicago Summer International Open, Chicago State University, Chicago, Illinois]

Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, August 13, IBJJF Chicago Summer International Open, Chicago State University, Chicago, Illinois]

Johnathan Ivey [vs. Jordan Mitchell, August 12, Colosseum Combat XL, Kokomo Event and Conference Center, Kokomo, Indiana]

Roman Salazar [vs. Dumar Roa, August 12, Iron Boy MMA 7, Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona]

Frank Baca [vs. Randy Steinke, August 12, Iron Boy MMA 7, Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona]

Andy Wang [vs. Makoto Maeda, August 12, Rebel Fighting Championship 5, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, China]

Josh Hill [vs. Hrachik Yengibaryan, August 13, Fight Nights Global 72, Ice Cube, Sochi, Russia]

Motonobu Tezuka [vs. Da Eun Jung, August 13, Grachan 30, Ota City Industrial Plaza, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Only a small loss last week, but fortunately, like keeping a heroin needle away from William S. Burroughs, there aren’t any bets to be made this week, for everyone’s benefit.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Travis Stevens vs. Yuri Simoes

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Grachik Engibaryan vs. Josh Hill

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Yamaguchi Falcao over Taronze Washington

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Fight To Win Pro 44

Upset of the Week: Anniss El Hallahay over Rick Hawn

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gabriel Gonzaga vs. Shaun Durfee