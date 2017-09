As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday September 15

1:00am: Ali (AXS)

1:15am: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO2)

2:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

8:30am: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC 194 (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

2:15pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO2)

2:15pm: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

4:00pm: Alvarez vs. Golovkin Weigh-Ins (ESPN Deportes/Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Ali (AXS)

6:15pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO/HBO Latino)

6:45pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO/HBO Latino)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 47 (FloGrappling)

7:30pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)

7:30pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Claudio Marrero vs. Jesus M. Rojas/Juan Carlos Abreu vs. Rashidi Ellis (ESPN Deportes/ESPN3)

9:00pm: Canelo vs. Golovkin Countdown (ESPN2)

9:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 16 (AXS)

9:30pm: Canelo vs. Golovkin Mano A Mano (ESPN2)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 (AXS)

10:30pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO2)

11:00pm: Devon Alexander vs. Shawn Porter (Showtime Extreme)

11:30pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO2)

Saturday September 16

12:00am: UFC Unleashed (Fox Sports 2)

12:05am: Southpaw (Showtime Next)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Countdown (Fox Sports 2)

1:15am: Claudio Marrero vs. Jesus M. Rojas/Juan Carlos Abreu vs. Rashidi Ellis (ESPN2)

1:30am: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

2:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

3:30am: UFC Main Event (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 22 (AXS)

8:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 22 (AXS)

12:00pm: W5: Legends Collide ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:55pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

1:00pm: Cage Warriors 86 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: Sprawl & Brawl 6 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:45pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO/HBO Latino)

4:15pm: 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin (HBO/HBO Latino)

4:30pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

5:30pm: Champions Week: Alvarez vs. Golovkin (ESPN Deportes)

5:30pm: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr. (YouTube)

6:00pm: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

6:00pm: Alvarez vs. Golovkin Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez/Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero ($79.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: 559 Fights 59 (FloCombat)

Sunday September 17

12:15am: Tough Guys (Showtime Extreme)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Pancrase 290 ($7.54 Epicentre.tv)

2:00am: Champions Week (ESPN Deportes)

3:30am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

4:30am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: ESPN Films: The Real Rocky (ESPN Classic)

7:30am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

8:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: Tough Guys (Showtime)

10:30am: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather (Showtime Extreme)

2:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)

3:30pm: The Hurricane (Flix)

5:00pm: UFC Sound Waves (Fox Sports 2)

5:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

7:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm: UFC’s Greatest Fights: Gustafsson vs. Jones (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After a strange month of no cards, freakshow cards, and last-minute title fight cancellations, I try to settle in with a clear road to the end of the year in great and consistent fights.

1. Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez/Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero: The undercard blows, but doesn’t matter, it’s FUCKING GGG VS. CANELO!

2. UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold: The UFC’s continuous shitting on Pittsburgh continues. I actually love the Rockhold-Branch matchup, but headlining a card? With THAT card behind it? Come the fuck on.

3. Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr.: Fantastic move to put this on YouTube. After Petrov-Flanagan was a success, you’re going to see this more and more.

4. 24/7 Canelo vs. Golovkin: Your last behind-the-scenes look at the two combatants in the TRUE boxing superfight of the year.

5. Canelo vs. Golovkin Countdown: Can’t believe this is actually freaking happening.

6. Claudio Marrero vs. Jesus M. Rojas/Juan Carlos Abreu vs. Rashidi Ellis: Loving the influx of live boxing on ESPN, and love how easy it is to watch across multiple platforms.

7. Cage Warriors 86: CWFC is pumping out superstars in the MMA world. This card has a promising title fight, but really not much else.

8. Fight To Win Pro 47: Not a great card, but F2W is donating their proceeds from this show in Houston to hurricane relief, which only reaffirms my love of them.

9. Ali: …your hands can’t hit what your eyes can’t see. Where’s my Frazier epic, fam?

10. Tough Guys: It’s billed as ten years before the UFC was founded, a gang of outlaws had an idea to start a stylistic brawling company.

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Mike Lee [vs. Aaron Quattrocchi, September 15, The Dome at the Ballpark, Rosemont, Illinois]

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr. [September 16, Copper Box Arena, London, United Kingdom]

Callum Smith [vs. Erik Skoglund, September 16, Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom]

Martin Murray [vs. Arman Torosyan, September 16, Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom]

Milan Melindo [vs. Hekkie Budler, September 16, Waterfront Hotel and Casino, Cebu City, Philippines]

Luke Jackson [vs. Humberto de Santiago, September 16, City Hall, Hobart, Australia]

Viktor Postol [vs. Jamshidbek Najmiddinov, September 16, AKKO International, Kiev, Ukraine]

Gianni Grippo [Black Belt Featherweight Division, September 16, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Tarsis Humphreys [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, September 16, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Keenan Cornelius [Black Belt Heavyweight Division, September 16, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Igor Silva [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division, September 16, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Middleweight Division, September 16, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Nathiely Karoline de Jesus [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Division, September 16, IBJJF San Diego Pro Championship, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, California]

Kairat Akhmetov [vs. Geje Eustaquio, September 16, OneFC: Total Victory, Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Indonesia]

Gilbert Burns vs. Jason Saggo [September 16, UFC Fight Night: Branch vs. Rockhold, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania]

Haruo Ochi [vs. Kanta Sato, September 16, Deep 79 Impact, Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who turned a hearty profit last week will be far too confident and will take a massive loss.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Gilbert Burns vs. Jason Saggo

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Viktor Postol over Jamshidbek Najmiddinov

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Canelo vs. Golovkin

Upset of the Week: Felipe Arantas over Luke Sanders

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr.