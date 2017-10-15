Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

Blake Caparello defeated Fabiano Pena [R3 KO]

Alex Leapai defeated Thomas Peato [R3 TKO]

Lee Mein defeated Dwayne Lewis [R1 TKO]

Carlos Molina lost to Ahmed El Mousaoui [UD]

George Groves defeated Jamie Cox [R4 KO]

Patrick Nielsen lost to John Ryder [R5 KO]

Steve McKinnon defeated Joe Boobyer [Decision, Powerplay Promotions 35]

Rico Verhoeven defeated Antonio Silva [R2 TKO, Glory 46]

Petchpanomrung Kiatmuu9 defeated Lei Xie [UD, Glory 46]

Liam Harrison defeated Kevin Burmester [R2 TKO, YOKKAO 27]

Jordan Watson defeated Pongsiri [R2 KO, YOKKAO 28]

Wellington Dias [Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF London Fall International Open]

Jackson Sousa [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, Won Silver Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF London Fall International Open]

Frank Shamrock drew Kazushi Sakuraba [Time-Limit Draw, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]

Nikita Krylov defeated Emanuel Newton [R1 KO, Fight Nights Global 77]

Valdir Araujo lost to Saygid Izagakhmaev [UD, Fight Nights Global 77]

Matt Inman lost to Craig White [R1 TKO, Cage Warriors 87]

Cody McKenzie lost to Stefano Paterno [R1 TKO, Venator Fighting Championship: Kingdom]

Zach Makovsky lost to Yoni Sherbatov [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 72]

Jesse Ronson defeated Jeremie Capony [R2 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 72]

Rena Kubota defeated Andy Nguyen [R1 TKO, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]

Wicky Nishiura defeated Andy Souwer [UD, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]

Tatsuya Kawajiri lost to Gabriel Oliveira [R2 KO, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]

Shintaro Ishiwatara defeated Akhmed Musakaev [UD, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]

Jerome LeBanner lost to Roque Martinez [R1 Submission, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]

Hiromasa Ogikubo defeated Tadaaki Yamamoto [Submission, Shooto]