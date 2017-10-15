Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
Posted by on October 15, 2017

 

Welcome back to Around the Combat World, where fighters that you know or should know competed away from your television set over the weekend.

 

 

  • Blake Caparello defeated Fabiano Pena [R3 KO]
  • Alex Leapai defeated Thomas Peato [R3 TKO]
  • Lee Mein defeated Dwayne Lewis [R1 TKO]
  • Carlos Molina lost to Ahmed El Mousaoui [UD]
  • George Groves defeated Jamie Cox [R4 KO]
  • Patrick Nielsen lost to John Ryder [R5 KO]
  • Steve McKinnon defeated Joe Boobyer [Decision, Powerplay Promotions 35]
  • Rico Verhoeven defeated Antonio Silva [R2 TKO, Glory 46]
  • Petchpanomrung Kiatmuu9 defeated Lei Xie [UD, Glory 46]
  • Liam Harrison defeated Kevin Burmester [R2 TKO, YOKKAO 27]
  • Jordan Watson defeated Pongsiri [R2 KO, YOKKAO 28]
  • Wellington Dias [Won Bronze Medal, Black Belt Featherweight Division, IBJJF London Fall International Open]
  • Jackson Sousa [Won Gold Medal, Black Belt Heavyweight Division, Won Silver Medal, Openweight Division, IBJJF London Fall International Open]
  • Frank Shamrock drew Kazushi Sakuraba [Time-Limit Draw, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]
  • Nikita Krylov defeated Emanuel Newton [R1 KO, Fight Nights Global 77]
  • Valdir Araujo lost to Saygid Izagakhmaev [UD, Fight Nights Global 77]
  • Matt Inman lost to Craig White [R1 TKO, Cage Warriors 87]
  • Cody McKenzie lost to Stefano Paterno [R1 TKO, Venator Fighting Championship: Kingdom]
  • Zach Makovsky lost to Yoni Sherbatov [UD, Absolute Championship Berkut 72]
  • Jesse Ronson defeated Jeremie Capony [R2 Submission, Absolute Championship Berkut 72]
  • Rena Kubota defeated Andy Nguyen [R1 TKO, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]
  • Wicky Nishiura defeated Andy Souwer [UD, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]
  • Tatsuya Kawajiri lost to Gabriel Oliveira [R2 KO, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]
  • Shintaro Ishiwatara defeated Akhmed Musakaev [UD, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]
  • Jerome LeBanner lost to Roque Martinez [R1 Submission, Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 in Fukuoka]
  • Hiromasa Ogikubo defeated Tadaaki Yamamoto [Submission, Shooto]

 

 

 