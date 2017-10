As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc. combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 20

12:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

12:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor Epilogue (Showtime Extreme)

12:30am: Tough Guys (Showtime Showcase)

12:30am: Bleed For This (Showtime Extreme)

3:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

4:00am: UFC Sound Waves: Team Unity (Fox Sports 2)

4:30am: UFC Top-Ten: Title Fights (Fox Sports 2)

5:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

10:15am: The Hurricane (Showtime)

11:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Q&A (UFC Fight Pass)

11:30am: Tough Guys (Showtime Extreme)

12:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

12:45pm: Bleed For This (Showtime)

1:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

2:45pm: Cinderella Man (Showtime)

6:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 51 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Les Gants Dores 2017 Session 1 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Bellator 185 Prelims (ESPN3/Spike.com)

7:00pm: 2017 ATA Invitational (ESPN3)

8:00pm: Cage Combat 30 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Bellator 185 (Spike/ESPN3.com)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 25 (AXS)

10:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime)

10:00pm: ICF 29: Rising Stars ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: UFC 160 (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales II (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday October 21

12:30am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 25 (AXS)

2:00am: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

2:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 24 (AXS)

5:00am: TUF Talk (Fox Sports 2)

5:30am: UFC Training Day: Serra-Longo Fight Team (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: 30 For 30: Muhammad And Larry (ESPN Classic)

11:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 25 (AXS)

11:30am: UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)

1:00pm: Final Fight Championship 30 ($14.99 Fightchannel.tv)

1:00pm: Les Gants Dores 2017 Session 2 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)

3:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: 2017 Agony in Ames (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 73 (FREE YouTube/Fite.tv)

5:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Rare and Unusual Knockouts (Fox Sports 2)

5:30pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: UFC 110 (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: Valor Fights 45 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: United Boxing Live ($3.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Extreme Cage Fighting 18 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Les Gants Dores 2017 Session 3 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Cage Wars 34 (FloCombat)

8:30pm: Midwestern Championship Fighting 14 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)

9:30pm: Johnny Lewis Fight Night ($11.28 Epicentre.tv)

9:30pm: Krzysztof Wlodarczyk vs. Murat Gassiev/Jack Culcay vs. Maciej Sulecki (Audience/WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com)

10:00pm: Bellator 185 (ESPN Deportes)

10:05pm: Albert Machado vs. Jezreel Corrales/Alantez Fox vs. Demetrius Andrade (HBO/HBO Latino)

11:30pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

Sunday October 22

12:30am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

1:30am: UFC Classics: Frank Mir (Fox Sports 2)

2:30am: UFC Unleashed: Upsets (Fox Sports 2)

3:30am: UFC Top-Ten: Title Fights (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: UFC Top-Ten: Title Reigns (Fox Sports 2)

6:30am: UFC Top-Ten: European Fighters (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam vs. Ryoto Murata/Ken Shiro vs. Pedro Guevara (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

7:00am: UFC Top-Ten: Title Reigns (Fox Sports 2)

7:30am: Cinderella Man (Showtime 2)

8:30am: Albert Machado vs. Jezreel Corrales/Alantez Fox vs. Demetrius Andrade (HBO/HBO Latino)

9:00am: All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor Epilogue (Showtime)

9:30am: UFC Unleashed: Team AKA (Fox Sports 2)

10:30am: UFC Classics: Couture vs. Liddell Trilogy (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

1:00pm: UFC Unleashed: One Punch Knockouts (Fox Sports 1)

1:00pm: KSW 40 ($12 KSWtv.com)

1:00pm: Les Gants Dores 2017 Session 4 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions (Fox Sports 1)

2:30pm: Albert Machado vs. Jezreel Corrales/Alantez Fox vs. Demetrius Andrade (HBO2)

3:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

4:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

5:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime Extreme)

7:00pm: George Benton vs. Rubin Carter (ESPN2)

7:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

8:30pm: George Foreman vs. Gregorio Peralta I (ESPN2)

9:00pm: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Eddie Bravo Invitational 13 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:30pm: George Foreman vs. Luis Faustino Pires (ESPN2)

10:00pm: Hiroshi Kobayashi vs. Roberto Duran (ESPN2)

10:30pm: Joe Frazier vs. Ron Stander (ESPN2)

11:00pm: Ken Buchanan vs. Roberto Duran (ESPN2)

11:00pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

11:30pm: Sports Jeopardy (NBC Sports)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man attempting to ride through the treacherous tides that could somehow place Notre Dame in the playoffs tries to knock some reality into his brain.

1. Bellator 185: This lost some oomph once Rickels-Ward was cancelled, but Storm and Mousasi could absolutely drive a tank into the fireworks factory.

2. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam vs. Ryoto Murata/Ken Shiro vs. Pedro Guevara: Absolutely a much, much better card, but gets knocked down to #2 because it’s on 8am on a Sunday. I appreciate live fights, but that’s a struggle.

3. Eddie Bravo Invitational 13: Not their best lineup, but still an oustanding one tries to take down Garry Tonon, who, against all odds, keeps winning these tournaments and defending his title.

4. Albert Machado vs. Jezreel Corrales/Alantez Fox vs. Demetrius Andrade: No problems with this offering from HBO. Fine.

5. Fight To Win Pro 51: This is a big F2W house and they’re coming to Brooklyn with an absolutely loaded card with some of the best grapplers in the world.

6. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk vs. Murat Gassiev/Jack Culcay vs. Maciej Sulecki: The World Boxing Super Series rolls on! This winner goes on to face Yunier Dorticos, who just flattened the hardest puncher in the world. Best of luck!

7. KSW 40: KSW COMING TO FIGHT-FEVERISH DUBLIN WITH A MAIN EVENT OF!!!…..Marius Pudzianowski vs. James McSweeney. Huh. Ok.

8. Absolute Championship Berkut 73: KSW going to Ireland and ACB going to Brazil. Look at my lil’ regionals branching out! rubs head

9. Legacy Fighting Alliance 25: Not, uh, not their best offering.

10. 2017 ATA Invitational: For some reason, Taekwondo has been a staple on ESPN for years, so, hey, knock yourself out!

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Michael Page [vs. Jonathan Castano, October 20, Indigo at the O2, London, United Kingdom]

Cecilia Braekhus [vs. Mikaela Lauren, October 21, Oslofjord Convention Center, Stokke, Norway]

Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov [October 21, SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland]

Josh Warrington [vs. Dennis Ceylan, October 21, First Direct Arena, Leeds, United Kingdom]

Sakio Bika [vs. Geard Ajetovic, October 22, Star Casino, Sydney, Australia]

Benson Henderson vs. JT Torres [October 20, Fight To Win Pro 51, Aviator Sports Complex, Brooklyn, New York]

Gianni Grippo vs. Justin Rader [October 20, Fight To Win Pro 51, Aviator Sports Complex, Brooklyn, New York]

Jake Shields [vs. Murillo Santana, October 20, Fight To Win Pro 51, Aviator Sports Complex, Brooklyn, New York]

Mansher Khera [vs. Dom Hoskins, October 20, Fight To Win Pro 51, Aviator Sports Complex, Brooklyn, New York]

Joao Miyao [Black Belt Light Featherweight Tournament, October 21, Miami Fall International Open, Miami Dade College, Miami, Florida]

Lucas Barbosa [Black Belt Medium Heavyweight Tournament, October 21, Miami Fall International Open, Miami Dade College, Miami, Florida]

Roberto Abreu [Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Tournament, October 21, Miami Fall International Open, Miami Dade College, Miami, Florida]

Vagner Rocha [Lightweight Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

Nathan Orchard [Lightweight Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

AJ Agazarm [Lightweight Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

Mac Danzig [Lightweight Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

Bill Cooper [Lightweight Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

Garry Tonon [Lightweight Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

Richie Martinez [Welterweight Combat BJJ Tournament, October 22, Eddie Bravo Invitational 13, Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles, California]

Darren Till vs. Donald Cerrone [October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Jodie Esquibel vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz [October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Devin Clark vs. Jan Blachowicz [October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Jonathan Wilson [vs. Oskar Piechota, October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Marcin Held [vs. Nasrat Haqparast, October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Anthony Hamilton [vs. Adam Wieczorek, October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Brian Kelleher vs. Damian Stasiak [October 21, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till, Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland]

Satoshi Ishii [vs. Bjoern Schmiedeberg, October 21, Final Fight Championship 30, Tipsarena, Linz, Austria]

Daniel Sarafian [vs. Carlos Eduardo, October 21, Absolute Championship Berkut 73, Miecimi da Silva Sports Center, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Leandro Silva [vs. Islam Makoev, October 21, Absolute Championship Berkut 73, Miecimi da Silva Sports Center, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Jose Maria Tome [vs. Daniel Gustavo Santos, October 21, Absolute Championship Berkut 73, Miecimi da Silva Sports Center, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Gerald Harris [vs. Matt McKeon, October 21, Xtreme Fight Night 344, River Spirit Casino & Resort, Tulsa, Oklahoma]

James McSweeney vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski [October 22, KSW 40, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland]

Norman Parke [vs. Mateusz Gamrot, October 22, KSW 40, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland]

Michal Materla vs. Paulo Thiago [October 22, KSW 40, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland]

Paul Redmond [vs. Lukasz Chlewicki, October 22, KSW 40, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s going to need a bulldozing comeback like Dan Quinn refusing to run the football to let New England back in just to reach the black ink for 2017.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Shlemenko vs. Gegard Mousasi

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Gianni Grippo vs. Justin Rader

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Josh Warrington over Dennis Ceylan

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam vs. Ryoto Murata/Ken Shiro vs. Pedro Guevara

Upset of the Week: Tyrone Nurse over Jack Catterall

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Benson Henderson vs. JT Torres