Friday October 27
2:00am: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)
4:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
6:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)
7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC Fight Night: Dollaway vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi Day 2 (FREE Fite.tv)
11:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)
12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 84 (m1global.tv)
2:45pm: Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant/Gaston Alejandro Vega vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com/Audience TV)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 52 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
7:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Glory 45 (ESPN Deportes)
9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)
9:30pm: UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Antonio Moran vs. Salvador Briseno/Geovanni de Jesus Godinez vs. Hector David Cruz Oregel (Telemundo)
10:30pm: UFC Top-Ten: Title Fights (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
11:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)
11:00pm: Deontay Wilder Greatest Hits (Showtime Extreme)
Saturday October 28
12:00am: UFC Unleashed: Lyoto Machida vs. Ryan Bader (Fox Sports 2)
12:30am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)
1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: David Berna vs. Toka Kahn Clary/Mario Alberto Diaz Maldonado vs. Rayonta (CBS Sports)
3:00am: Road Fighting Championship 43 (FREE Epicentre.tv/Fite.tv)
4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 25 (AXS)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
5:30am: Australian Fighting Championship 21 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
6:00am: Tough Guys (Showtime)
8:00am: Super 32 Challenge (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi Day 2 (FREE Fite.tv)
11:00am: E:60: 10 Years (ESPNEWS)
11:00am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)
1:00pm: Glory 47 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
2:00pm: We Love MMA 33 (FREE Fite.tv)
3:00pm: E:60: 10 Years (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: EFN Champions League 13 (EliteBoxing.tv)
3:30pm: Glory 47 (ESPN3)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:00pm: UFC Classics: Evans vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 68 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Machida vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime)
5:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: International Martial Arts Festival (ESPN3)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime Extreme)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)
10:40pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime)
Sunday October 29
1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:30am: Chasing Tyson (ESPN Classic)
1:45am: Tough Guys (Showtime Showcase)
2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
7:30am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
8:00am: Super 32 Challenge (FloWrestling)
9:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime Extreme)
11:00am: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)
12:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Strikeforce Alumni (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: UFC Unleashed: Submissions (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)
2:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: World Fighting League: Bonjasky vs. Manhoef ($5.82 Cleeng.com)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)
7:30pm: UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Glory 47 (ESPN2)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (ESPN2)
10:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)
11:00pm: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali (ESPN2)
11:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man enjoying a Cub-free World Series takes a moment away from savoring to watch the striking and squeezing arts.
1. UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida: The UFC returns with its first cable card in over a month, and it’s pretty fun for a FS1 offering, although the potential for Brazilian fallen heroes is pretty high.
2. Glory 47: Incredibly top-heavy card, but that top is a Light Heavyweight championship and a Cedric Doumbe fight, so, ya know, still good stuff.
3. Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida: Would have been higher if Kubrat Pulev was still in the bout, instead of a ten-day replacement in Carlos Takam.
4. Fight To Win Pro 52: After a loaded Brooklyn card, F2W comes to the former ECW Arena with another packed outing. F2W is my jam, y’all.
5. Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant/Gaston Alejandro Vega vs. Vincent Feigenbutz: The final quarterfinal bout in the World Boxing Super Series is upon is, with the winner taking on Callum Smith in the semis.
6. 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi: Always love seeing the traditional martial arts get a platform. Eyeballs lead to participation.
7. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46: CES Prodigal Son John Howard’s return to the promotion, but perhaps more importantly, John Gotti’s goddamned grandson is making his pro debut!
8. UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns: It’s so close now. Against Michael freaking Bisping of all people.
9. International Martial Arts Festival: I just hope it goes a lot better than Chris Jericho’s Festival of Friendship.
10. Road Fighting Championship 43: Not a lot of big names, but Road usually puts out a good show, and it’s zero dollars!
Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.
- Edith Soledad Matthysse [vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, October 28, Club Union Central, Cordoba, Argentina]
- Moises Fuentes [vs. Ulises Lara, October 28, Mexico City, Mexico]
- Gabriel Gonzaga [vs. Alejandro Esquilin Santiago, October 28, DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts]
- Dylan Salvador vs. Massaro Glunder [October 28, Glory 47, Palais des Sports de Gerland, Lyon, France]
- Melvin Manhoef vs. Remy Bonjasky [October 29, World Fighting League: Bonjasky vs. Manhoef, Topsportcentrum Almere, Almere, Holland]
- Ricardo Almeida [vs. Michael Alexander, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
- Baret Yoshida [vs. William Wolk, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
- Wilson Reis [vs. Bruno Dias, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
- Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Middleweight Division, October 29, IBJJF Rio Pro Championship, Tijuca Tenis Club, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]
- Caio Magalhaes [vs. Artem Frolov, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
- Joe Riggs [vs. Oleg Olenichev, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
- Philip De Fries [vs. Anton Vyazigin, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
- Jarred Brooks [vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, October 28, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginasio do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
- Christian Colombo [vs. Marcelo Golm, October 28, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginasio do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
- Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou [vs. Jamie Abdallah, October 28, Australian Fighting Championship 21, The Melbourne Pavilion, Victoria, Australia]
- Michinori Tanaka [vs. Rogerio Bontorin, October 29, Grandslam 6, Gen Sports Palace, Tokyo, Japan]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose only gifts to his family these holidays will be severed fingers if he doesn’t pull it together attempts to right this wayward vessel.
Best Fight of the Weekend: John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Bruno Dias vs. Wilson Reis
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anthony Joshua over Carlos Takam
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida
Upset of the Week: Jamie Abdallah over Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Melvin Manhoef vs. Remy Bonjasky