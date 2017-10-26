As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Movies are in AQUA.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 27

2:00am: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)

4:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)

6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

6:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)

7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night: Dollaway vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)

9:00am: 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi Day 2 (FREE Fite.tv)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)

11:00am: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)

12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 84 (m1global.tv)

2:45pm: Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant/Gaston Alejandro Vega vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com/Audience TV)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 52 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

7:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Glory 45 (ESPN Deportes)

9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)

9:30pm: UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: Antonio Moran vs. Salvador Briseno/Geovanni de Jesus Godinez vs. Hector David Cruz Oregel (Telemundo)

10:30pm: UFC Top-Ten: Title Fights (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

11:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)

11:00pm: Deontay Wilder Greatest Hits (Showtime Extreme)

Saturday October 28

12:00am: UFC Unleashed: Lyoto Machida vs. Ryan Bader (Fox Sports 2)

12:30am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

3:00am: David Berna vs. Toka Kahn Clary/Mario Alberto Diaz Maldonado vs. Rayonta (CBS Sports)

3:00am: Road Fighting Championship 43 (FREE Epicentre.tv/Fite.tv)

4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 25 (AXS)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

5:30am: Australian Fighting Championship 21 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

6:00am: Tough Guys (Showtime)

8:00am: Super 32 Challenge (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi Day 2 (FREE Fite.tv)

11:00am: E:60: 10 Years (ESPNEWS)

11:00am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)

1:00pm: Glory 47 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: We Love MMA 33 (FREE Fite.tv)

3:00pm: E:60: 10 Years (ESPNEWS)

3:00pm: EFN Champions League 13 (EliteBoxing.tv)

3:30pm: Glory 47 (ESPN3)

4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)

4:00pm: UFC Classics: Evans vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 68 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Machida vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime)

5:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

6:30pm: UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: International Martial Arts Festival (ESPN3)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime Extreme)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)

10:40pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime)

Sunday October 29

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:30am: Chasing Tyson (ESPN Classic)

1:45am: Tough Guys (Showtime Showcase)

2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)

6:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:30am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

8:00am: Super 32 Challenge (FloWrestling)

9:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

10:00am: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime Extreme)

11:00am: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)

12:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Strikeforce Alumni (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: UFC Unleashed: Submissions (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)

2:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm: World Fighting League: Bonjasky vs. Manhoef ($5.82 Cleeng.com)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)

7:30pm: UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Glory 47 (ESPN2)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (ESPN2)

10:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)

11:00pm: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali (ESPN2)

11:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man enjoying a Cub-free World Series takes a moment away from savoring to watch the striking and squeezing arts.

1. UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida: The UFC returns with its first cable card in over a month, and it’s pretty fun for a FS1 offering, although the potential for Brazilian fallen heroes is pretty high.

2. Glory 47: Incredibly top-heavy card, but that top is a Light Heavyweight championship and a Cedric Doumbe fight, so, ya know, still good stuff.

3. Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida: Would have been higher if Kubrat Pulev was still in the bout, instead of a ten-day replacement in Carlos Takam.

4. Fight To Win Pro 52: After a loaded Brooklyn card, F2W comes to the former ECW Arena with another packed outing. F2W is my jam, y’all.

5. Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant/Gaston Alejandro Vega vs. Vincent Feigenbutz: The final quarterfinal bout in the World Boxing Super Series is upon is, with the winner taking on Callum Smith in the semis.

6. 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi: Always love seeing the traditional martial arts get a platform. Eyeballs lead to participation.

7. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46: CES Prodigal Son John Howard’s return to the promotion, but perhaps more importantly, John Gotti’s goddamned grandson is making his pro debut!

8. UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns: It’s so close now. Against Michael freaking Bisping of all people.

9. International Martial Arts Festival: I just hope it goes a lot better than Chris Jericho’s Festival of Friendship.

10. Road Fighting Championship 43: Not a lot of big names, but Road usually puts out a good show, and it’s zero dollars!

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

Edith Soledad Matthysse [vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, October 28, Club Union Central, Cordoba, Argentina]

Moises Fuentes [vs. Ulises Lara, October 28, Mexico City, Mexico]

Gabriel Gonzaga [vs. Alejandro Esquilin Santiago, October 28, DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts]

Dylan Salvador vs. Massaro Glunder [October 28, Glory 47, Palais des Sports de Gerland, Lyon, France]

Melvin Manhoef vs. Remy Bonjasky [October 29, World Fighting League: Bonjasky vs. Manhoef, Topsportcentrum Almere, Almere, Holland]

Ricardo Almeida [vs. Michael Alexander, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Baret Yoshida [vs. William Wolk, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Wilson Reis [vs. Bruno Dias, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]

Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Middleweight Division, October 29, IBJJF Rio Pro Championship, Tijuca Tenis Club, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]

Caio Magalhaes [vs. Artem Frolov, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]

Joe Riggs [vs. Oleg Olenichev, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]

Philip De Fries [vs. Anton Vyazigin, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]

Jarred Brooks [vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, October 28, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginasio do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Christian Colombo [vs. Marcelo Golm, October 28, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginasio do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil]

Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou [vs. Jamie Abdallah, October 28, Australian Fighting Championship 21, The Melbourne Pavilion, Victoria, Australia]

Michinori Tanaka [vs. Rogerio Bontorin, October 29, Grandslam 6, Gen Sports Palace, Tokyo, Japan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose only gifts to his family these holidays will be severed fingers if he doesn’t pull it together attempts to right this wayward vessel.

Best Fight of the Weekend: John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Bruno Dias vs. Wilson Reis

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anthony Joshua over Carlos Takam

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida

Upset of the Week: Jamie Abdallah over Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Melvin Manhoef vs. Remy Bonjasky