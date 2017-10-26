Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Undercard Superstar
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
October 26, 2017

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Movies are in AQUA.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday October 27

 

2:00am: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)
4:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)
6:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
6:15am: Cinderella Man (Showtime Extreme)
7:00am: The Ultimate Fighter (Fox Sports 2)
8:00am: UFC Fight Night: Dollaway vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)
9:00am: 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi Day 2 (FREE Fite.tv)
11:00am: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)
11:00am: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)
12:00pm: M-1 Challenge 84 (m1global.tv)
2:45pm: Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant/Gaston Alejandro Vega vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com/Audience TV)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)
6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 52 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
7:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 1)
9:00pm: Glory 45 (ESPN Deportes)
9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)
9:30pm: UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Antonio Moran vs. Salvador Briseno/Geovanni de Jesus Godinez vs. Hector David Cruz Oregel (Telemundo)
10:30pm: UFC Top-Ten: Title Fights (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
11:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)
11:00pm: Deontay Wilder Greatest Hits (Showtime Extreme)

 

 

Saturday October 28

 

12:00am: UFC Unleashed: Lyoto Machida vs. Ryan Bader (Fox Sports 2)
12:30am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)
1:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
3:00am: David Berna vs. Toka Kahn Clary/Mario Alberto Diaz Maldonado vs. Rayonta (CBS Sports)
3:00am: Road Fighting Championship 43 (FREE Epicentre.tv/Fite.tv)
4:00am: Legacy Fighting Alliance 25 (AXS)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
5:30am: Australian Fighting Championship 21 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
6:00am: Tough Guys (Showtime)
8:00am: Super 32 Challenge (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi Day 2 (FREE Fite.tv)
11:00am: E:60: 10 Years (ESPNEWS)
11:00am: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46 (AXS)
1:00pm: Glory 47 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
2:00pm: We Love MMA 33 (FREE Fite.tv)
3:00pm: E:60: 10 Years (ESPNEWS)
3:00pm: EFN Champions League 13 (EliteBoxing.tv)
3:30pm: Glory 47 (ESPN3)
4:00pm: Heavy Hitters (ESPN Deportes)
4:00pm: UFC Classics: Evans vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 68 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Flashback: Machida vs. Weidman (Fox Sports 2)
5:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime)
5:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
6:30pm: UFC Main Event: Machida vs. Rockhold (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: International Martial Arts Festival (ESPN3)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Bleed For This (Showtime Extreme)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime Extreme)
10:40pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime)

 

 

Sunday October 29

 

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
1:30am: Chasing Tyson (ESPN Classic)
1:45am: Tough Guys (Showtime Showcase)
2:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
3:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
5:00am: The Hurricane (Showtime 2)
6:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
7:00am: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
7:30am: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)
8:00am: Super 32 Challenge (FloWrestling)
9:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
10:00am: Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida (Showtime Extreme)
11:00am: Bleed For This (Showtime 2)
12:30pm: UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Strikeforce Alumni (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: UFC Unleashed: Submissions (Fox Sports 2)
1:00pm: Southpaw (Showtime 2)
2:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story (Fox Sports 2)
3:00pm: World Fighting League: Bonjasky vs. Manhoef ($5.82 Cleeng.com)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 2)
7:30pm: UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Glory 47 (ESPN2)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Fox Sports 1)
10:00pm: Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (ESPN2)
10:00pm: 30 For 30: No Mas (ESPN Classic)
11:00pm: George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali (ESPN2)
11:30pm: The Hurricane (Showtime Extreme)

 

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man enjoying a Cub-free World Series takes a moment away from savoring to watch the striking and squeezing arts.

 

  1. UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida: The UFC returns with its first cable card in over a month, and it’s pretty fun for a FS1 offering, although the potential for Brazilian fallen heroes is pretty high.

 

 

  2. Glory 47: Incredibly top-heavy card, but that top is a Light Heavyweight championship and a Cedric Doumbe fight, so, ya know, still good stuff.

 

 

  3. Anthony Joshua vs. Carlos Takam/Khalid Yafai vs. Sho Ishida: Would have been higher if Kubrat Pulev was still in the bout, instead of a ten-day replacement in Carlos Takam.

 

 

  4. Fight To Win Pro 52: After a loaded Brooklyn card, F2W comes to the former ECW Arena with another packed outing. F2W is my jam, y’all.

 

 

  5. Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant/Gaston Alejandro Vega vs. Vincent Feigenbutz: The final quarterfinal bout in the World Boxing Super Series is upon is, with the winner taking on Callum Smith in the semis.

 

 

  6. 2017 Judo Grand-Slam Abu Dhabi: Always love seeing the traditional martial arts get a platform. Eyeballs lead to participation.

 

 

  7. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 46: CES Prodigal Son John Howard’s return to the promotion, but perhaps more importantly, John Gotti’s goddamned grandson is making his pro debut!

 

 

  8. UFC Presents: GSP: A Legend Returns: It’s so close now. Against Michael freaking Bisping of all people.

 

 

  9. International Martial Arts Festival: I just hope it goes a lot better than Chris Jericho’s Festival of Friendship.

 

 

  10. Road Fighting Championship 43: Not a lot of big names, but Road usually puts out a good show, and it’s zero dollars!

 

 

 

Outside the Tube: Fighters you know or should know that won’t be appearing on your magic television box over the weekend.

 

  • Edith Soledad Matthysse [vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, October 28, Club Union Central, Cordoba, Argentina]
  • Moises Fuentes [vs. Ulises Lara, October 28, Mexico City, Mexico]
  • Gabriel Gonzaga [vs. Alejandro Esquilin Santiago, October 28, DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts]
  • Dylan Salvador vs. Massaro Glunder [October 28, Glory 47, Palais des Sports de Gerland, Lyon, France]
  • Melvin Manhoef vs. Remy Bonjasky [October 29, World Fighting League: Bonjasky vs. Manhoef, Topsportcentrum Almere, Almere, Holland]
  • Ricardo Almeida [vs. Michael Alexander, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
  • Baret Yoshida [vs. William Wolk, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
  • Wilson Reis [vs. Bruno Dias, October 27, Fight To Win Pro 52, 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania]
  • Beatriz de Oliveira Mesquita [Black Belt Middleweight Division, October 29, IBJJF Rio Pro Championship, Tijuca Tenis Club, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]
  • Caio Magalhaes [vs. Artem Frolov, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
  • Joe Riggs [vs. Oleg Olenichev, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
  • Philip De Fries [vs. Anton Vyazigin, October 27, M-1 Challenge 84, Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia]
  • Jarred Brooks [vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, October 28, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginasio do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
  • Christian Colombo [vs. Marcelo Golm, October 28, UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginasio do Ibirapuera, Sao Paulo, Brazil]
  • Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou [vs. Jamie Abdallah, October 28, Australian Fighting Championship 21, The Melbourne Pavilion, Victoria, Australia]
  • Michinori Tanaka [vs. Rogerio Bontorin, October 29, Grandslam 6, Gen Sports Palace, Tokyo, Japan]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose only gifts to his family these holidays will be severed fingers if he doesn’t pull it together attempts to right this wayward vessel.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: John Lineker vs. Marlon Vera
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Bruno Dias vs. Wilson Reis
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anthony Joshua over Carlos Takam
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida
Upset of the Week: Jamie Abdallah over Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Melvin Manhoef vs. Remy Bonjasky