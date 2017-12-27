As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday December 29

1:00am: Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: 2nd Round ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:15am: 2017 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

8:30am: George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2017 Midlands Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2017 Brecksville Invitational Holiday Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:30am: The 2017 Prep Slam (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament Finals (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: 2017 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: UFC Tonight (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Heavy Hitters: Best of 2017 (ESPN Deportes)

7:00pm: UFC 219 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass/Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: 2017 Midlands Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00pm: Boxing’s Best of 2017: Joshua vs. Klitschko (HBO)

Saturday December 30

9:00am: The 2017 Prep Slam (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2017 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: 2017 Midlands Championships (FloWrestling)

4:30pm: 2017 Powerade Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

6:30pm: UFC 219 Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: UFC 219 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: 2017 Powerade Wrestling Tournament Finals (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: UFC 219 Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:05pm: 2017 Midlands Championships Finals (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: UFC 219 ($59.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday December 31

1:00am: Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: 2nd Round ($19.99 Fite.tv)

1:00am: UFC 219 Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose town received national news for Christmas snowfall is relying on his TV to let him know how the outside world is.

1. UFC 219: After what seems like an eternity, despite only being a month, the UFC returns to PPV, headlined by a title fight that could be an absolute mess, or a strength vs. technique masterpiece.

2. Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: 2nd Round: The better of the two nights.

3. Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: Final Round: But this night has Tenshin Nasukawa…

4. Boxing’s Best of 2017: Joshua vs. Klitschko: Relive one of the best heavyweight bouts in years. The kingpin Wlad and the upstart AJ, and an old champion firing everything he has to keep his crown until he had absolutely nothing left to give.

5. 2017 Midlands Championships: Your best collegiate wrestling option of the weekend.

6. 2017 Powerade Wrestling Tournament: Little biased, as it’s a Pennsylvania event and features one of my high schools, and I tend to mark for all things PA, BUT STILL. PENNSYLVANIA WRESTLING IS GREAT AND IT’S MY LIST!

7. UFC 219 Post-Fight Show: Let’s get the ball rolling towards a hopefully better 2018 for the UFC.

8. UFC 219 Pre-Fight Show: I mean…it’s a dead week, c’mon.

9. The 2017 Prep Slam: We’re really starting to get into the thick of wrestling season, here. Our timeline is about to be crushed with it.

10. George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament: See above.

Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.

New Year’s Eve has traditionally been a huge day in Japan for combat sports. Dating back to Pride, or puroresu (pro wrestling), fighting, in person or on television, has always been huge in the Land of the Rising Sun on NYE. Rizin has been trying to carry the torch of late, but the real gems of the weekend come from Japan’s underrated boxing scene. FIVE (5) legitimate world title bouts occur over the weekend , and I’d question-mark kick my grandmother for any sort of streaming options.

, and I’d question-mark kick my grandmother for any sort of streaming options. One of, if not THE most exciting and promising fight prospect in some time, Tenshin Nasukawa , fights in a four-man kickboxing tournament at Rizin this weekend. Nasukawa, at the age of 19, has put together a 4-0 MMA record and a 20-0 kickboxing/muay thai record which include wins over former IBF World Flyweight champuion Amnat Ruenroeng and Lumpinee Stadium champ Wanchalong PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym, the latter of which the result of a spinning back kick KO just 38 seconds into the fight. He’s a prodigy among prodigies. He’s Sage Northcutt with talent, and he’s worth the price of admission.

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man needing an absolute Hail Mary to come out in the red is going to eat his pork and sauerkraut for New Year’s good luck and go for it.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Edson Barboza vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuta Hamamoto

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gabi Garcia over Shinobu Kandori

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 219

Upset of the Week: Neil Magny over Carlos Condit

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm