As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 23

4:00am: Hex Fight Series 13 ($11.69 Epicentre.tv)

7:00am: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:00am: NHSCA High School Nationals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Absolute Championship Kickboxing 14 (YouTube)

3:00pm: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Canelo Alvarez: Seeker of Greatness (FREE Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 36 (AXS)

Saturday March 24

3:30am: Boxing Mania ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00am: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:00am: NHSCA High School Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:00am: OneFC: Iron Will Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

11:00am: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: King of Kings Hero’s Series 36 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut 83 (FREE Fite.tv/YouTube)

2:00pm: Cage Warriors 92 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne/Lewis Ritson vs. Scott Cardle (HBO)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 67 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Francesco Cotroni vs. Jordan Balmir/Adalberto Borquez vs. Golden Garcia ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Golden Boy on ESPN Prelims (ESPN3)

7:00pm: Pinnacle Fighting Championship 16 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 70 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Alexandro Santiago vs. Jose Martinez/Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Emanuel Fernandez Leone (ESPN)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championships 28 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: V3 Fights 67 (FloCombat)

Sunday March 25

7:00am: USMC Girls Folkstyle Nationals (FloWrestling)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

8:00am: NHSCA High School Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: WCMMA 32 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Team WPIAL vs. Team Iowa (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Team Pennsylvania vs. Team USA (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s just saw his lawn for the first time in five months attempts to save his eyeballs the absolute shock of seeing live color by focusing mainly on the TV.

(1.) OneFC: Iron Will: This is a phantom #1. As of this minute, they don’t have a streaming partner, but if they can find one, this is the best card of the weekend, easily.

2. Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne/Lewis Ritson vs. Scott Cardle: The winner here takes the next step to become a player in the heavyweight world title picture.

3. Cage Warriors 92: Two title fights and a nicely-filled card with UFC veterans and up-and-comers.

4. Legacy Fighting Alliance 36: Solid main event and a decent LFA offering.

5. Invicta Fighting Championships 28: Uninspired effort here as Invicta makes its promotional debut in (lifts glasses) Utah? Ok, then.

6. Alexandro Santiago vs. Jose Martinez/Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Emanuel Fernandez Leone: Golden Boy and Top Rank are loading ESPN with boxing lately, and I for one, am more than OK with that.

7. Fight To Win Pro 67: F2W looks to have some big names and big lineups going down this summer. This….isn’t one of them.

8. Absolute Championship Berkut 83: Long as ACB keeps putting out quality cards for free on YouTube, they’ll always have a spot here.

9. Absolute Championship Kickboxing 14: Likewise, here, but ACB’s Kickboxing is ramping up, very soon and bringing a fantastic card in April.

10. Team Pennsylvania vs. Team USA: HELL YEAH, PA VERSUS THE WORLD BAYBA–oh, well PA against the U.S. works, too.

Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ace and superstar Garry Tonon , who’s grappled and won all over the world, makes his professional MMA debut for OneFC. Most notable, Tonon is a three-division champion for Eddie Bravo Invitational.

, who’s grappled and won all over the world, makes his professional MMA debut for OneFC. Most notable, Tonon is a three-division champion for Eddie Bravo Invitational. IBJJF, the leader in international jiu jitsu tournaments has a boatload of tournaments this weekend, featuring renowned grapplers like Gianni Grippo and Mohamed Aly . Just this weekend, they’re running tournaments in Italy, Tokyo, Chicago, and Brazil.

and . Just this weekend, they’re running tournaments in Italy, Tokyo, Chicago, and Brazil. King Of Kings, an a big kickboxing promotion in Europe is crowning its first-ever women’s champion. Fighting for the inaugural women’s 51kg championship is Glory veteran Emma Hasshass and Nadejda Cantir.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

t5. Welterweight Championship Semifinals: Constantin Rusu vs. Matteo Calzetta [King of Kings 56]

t5. Welterweight Championship Semifinals: Dorel Cristian vs. Marcus Powell [King of Kings 56]

3. 70kg Bout: Vlad Tuinov (35-2) vs. Yu Hirono [Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 14]

2. Inaugural King of Kings Women’s 51kg Championship: Emma Hasshass (9-3) vs. Nadejda Cantir (5-1) [King of Kings Hero’s Series 35]

1. World Fighting League Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinals: Bogdan Stoica (50-10 vs. Ibrahim El Bouni (40-6-1) [World Fighting League Final 8 Wildcard Tournament]

BOXING

5. BBBofC Lightweight Championship: Lewis Ritson (c) (14-0) vs. Scott Cardle (21-1-1) [SKY Sports Boxing]

4. Vacant IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Karo Murat (31-3-1) vs. Travis Reeves (15-2-2)

3. WBO NABO Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jose Martinez (c) vs. Alexandro Santiago (15-2-3) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

2. WBA World Super Middleweight Championship: Tyron Zeuge (c) (21-0-1) vs. Isaac Ekpo (32-3)

1. WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship: Dillian Whyte (c) (22-1) vs. Lucas Browne (25-0) [SKY Sports/HBO Boxing]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Garry Tonon (0-0) vs. Richard Corminal (4-3) [OneFC: Iron Will]

4. Legacy Fighting Alliance Bantamweight Championship: Ricky Simon (c) (11-1) vs. Vinicius Zani (11-4) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 36]

3. Cage Warriors Bantamweight Championship: Nathaniel Wood (c) (12-3) vs. Luca Iovine (12-1) [Cage Warriors 92]

2. Vacant Invicta Fighting Championship Strawweight Championship: Mizuki Inoue (12-4) vs. Virna Jandiroba (12-0) [Invicta Fighting Championships 28]

1. OneFC Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (c) (21-3) vs. Martin Nguyen (10-1) [OneFC: Iron Will]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Lightweight Division [IBJJF European No-Gi Championship]

4. Black Belt Heavyweight Division [IBJJF European No-Gi Championship]

3. Black Belt Middleweight Division [IBJJF Chicago Spring International Open]

2. 235lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Aaron Davis vs. Tim Credeur [Fight To Win Pro 67]

1. Black Belt Lightweight Division [IBJJF Chicago Spring International Open]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man that’s taking some heavy losses lately attempts to rally back by winning a quarter at a time on giant stupid lines this weekend.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Bibiano Fernandes vs. Martin Nguyen

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kali Robbins vs. Pearl Gonzalez

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Konstantin Ponomarev over Pavel Mamontov

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Iron Will

Upset of the Week: Karina Rodriguez over DeAnna Bennett

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Mizuki Inoue vs. Virna Jandiroba