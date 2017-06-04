Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series will be at Dover International Speedway for the AAA 400, the 13th race of the regular season. Be sure that you know all of the important race information; like when it starts, what channel it’s on and where to find live race streams.

Last weekend in Charlotte it was all about opportunity when a roll of the dice paid off in a major way for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team. Dillon was able to make his fuel last and the result was the first win of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Dillon’s victory also triggered a negative response from Kyle Busch, Busch’s outburst shared the headlines this past week along with Dillon’s win.

As the tide shifts to Dover on Sunday all eyes will be on Jimmie Johnson. Johnson has won 10 times at Dover, the most of any active driver in NASCAR. Johnson’s last win at the track was in 2016. Eyes will also be on Kyle Busch, who won the pole for the race. Busch is known for having success on the track after he does something negative off of the track. A win on Sunday for Busch would be his first of the season and the first for JGR as a team in 2017. Another driver to keep an eye on is Chase Elliott. Elliott has only run a pair of races at Dover in his career, but he finished top-five in both of those races.

As you prepares for this weekend’s NASCAR action, make sure that you have all of the information about the race and know when, where and how to watch it.

AAA 400 From Dover International Speedway

TV Schedule:

11:30 AM ET – Pre-Race Show on FS1

12:30 PM ET – Driver Introductions

1:00 PM ET – AAA 400 Race Coverage on FS1

1:01 PM ET – National Anthem

1:07 PM ET – Command To Start Engines

1:15 PM ET – Approximate Green Flag Time

Radio Schedule:

Performance Racing Network (PRN)

Sirius XM Satellite NASCAR Radio 90

However you decided to enjoy the AAA 400, be sure that you don’t miss a minute of the action. Sunday’s race will be the 13th race of the season which means there are only 14 races left before the end of the regular season. As the races in the regular season continue to count down, wins and championship points will become increasingly important as drivers positions themselves for a run at the championship.

Who do you think is going to win the AAA 400? Be sure to let us know in the poll below. You can also reach out to us on our various social media platforms.