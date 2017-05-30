2015 NASCAR champion Kyle Busch came up just short Monday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he finished second in the Coca-Cola 600. Following the race Busch didn’t exactly carry himself well and everyone has seemed to take notice of it.

In the immediate aftermath of the race Busch was composed. While being interviewed on pit road he was able to express his disappointment while thanking his team and sponsors. Following his comments on pit road, Busch went into the media center for the post-race driver interviews where he wasn’t quite as eloquent.

Busch came into the media center already looking annoyed, not making eye contact with the crowd of media members. One question and a mic drop later, Busch was done.

Monday afternoon NASCAR fans took Busch to task on social media as this seems to be a common occurrence with the driver of the No. 18 machine. When things are going well, Busch seems to be more than happy to talk. However, when things go bad, Busch tends to do things like this. Heck, Busch didn’t even perform poorly in Charlotte, he came home in second place.

Later in the day on Monday it wasn’t only NASCAR fans that were chiming in on Busch’s behavior. 2012 NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on Busch after NASCAR on FOX tweeted Busch’s actions.

Not sure how or when "hating losing" got defined in this manner, but I'm pretty sure it's the wrong way… https://t.co/HqEPTGTBDs — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017

Idk 😐

Maybe I should keep my mouth shut. But I was taught to hate losing by working harder next time, not by being disrespectful to others. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017

Some will take a shot at Keselowski for speaking out against another driver but to that I would offer those folks are missing the bigger picture here. The fact of the matter is the Busch has brought all of this on himself, as he usually does when it comes to his behavior following races in which the desire outcome isn’t obtained.

Busch is easily one of the most talented drivers in the Cup Series. Heck, when it comes to pure talent, I might put Busch on the top of that list. However that is Busch on the track, off of the track it’s a completely different story. Maybe if enough people in the garage start to hold Busch accountable for his actions, he will eventually get the idea and correct his behavior.

I’m willing to bet there were 39 drivers that left Charlotte disappointed on some level or another that their nights didn’t end better. The only difference is that the rest of them seem to be able to handle adversity.