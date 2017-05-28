Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest NASCAR race of the season. Be sure that you know all of the important race information; like when it starts, what channel it’s on and where to find live race streams.

After a week off, (well technically it wasn’t a week off because of the All-Star Race, but it might as well have been a week off) NASCAR returns this weekend with the Coca-Cola 600. Last weekend in the All-Star Race Kyle Busch won for the first time in his NASCAR career at Charlotte Motor Speedway, so No. 18 fans should have a restored sense of hope Sunday night in Charlotte.

The last time the cars were on a track in a race that mattered, it was Martin Truex Jr. putting the No. 78 machine in victory lane in Kansas. Truex Jr. dominated the Coca-Cola 600 in 2016 and with two wins to his credit already in 2017, he should be in contention this season as well. Some other names worth watching on Sunday night are some of the drivers who haven’t won yet this season. Kyle Busch aside, Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin are all looking for their first wins of the season.

As you prepares for this weekend’s NASCAR action, make sure that you have all of the information about the race and know when, where and how to watch it.

Coca-Cola 600 From Charlotte Motor Speedway

TV Schedule:

4:30 PM ET – Pre-Race Show on FS1

5:30 PM ET – Pre-Race Show on FOX

6:00 PM ET – Coca-Cola 600 Race Coverage on FOX

6:18 PM ET – Approximate Green Flag Time

Radio Schedule:

Performance Racing Network (PRN)

Sirius XM Satellite NASCAR Radio 90

Live Streaming

Official Live Streams:

Unofficial Live Streams:

We here at Unexpected Pit Stop do not encourage our readers to use unofficial live streams due to the danger it puts your computer in as well as the legalities of doing so based on where you live. However, if you wish to find some of the best unofficial live streams on the internet, you can do so at your own risk by checking out the Official Live Stream Guide.

However you decided to enjoy the Coca-Cola 600, be sure that you don’t miss a minute of the action. Sunday’s race will be the 12th race of the season which means there are only 15 races left before the end of the regular season. As the races in the regular season continue to count down, wins and championship points will become increasingly important as drivers positions themselves for a run at the championship.

Who do you think is going to win the Coca-Cola 600?