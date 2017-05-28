On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series will run the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. This will be the longest race of the season for the drivers and it will hopefully provide plenty of exciting moments for the fans.

Heading into the race weekend in Charlotte there are several drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series that have a chance of finding themselves in victory lane once the checkered flag waves. That being said, the five drivers below have the best chance of leaving Charlotte with another win (or possibly their first win of the season) under their belts.

Martin Truex Jr.

The last time we were at the Coca-Cola 600 it was Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 team dominating the race in an historic fashion. On that night Truex Jr. pushed him team over the proverbial hump and won their first of four races during the 2016 season. In 2017, Truex has already won twice heading into Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 and he will certainly be looking for a repeat performance from 2016. Coming into the weekend, Truex has finished inside of the top-10 in four of his last five races. Prior to the All-Star Race break, Truex won in Kansas. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Truex out front and possibly in victory lane at the Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Busch

The All-Star Race break might have been exactly what Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team needed to prepare for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. Prior to the 2017 All-Star Race, Busch had never won a NASCAR event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Last weekend Busch finally got his first win at the track out of the way and this weekend he will be looking to win his first point’s race win at the track. In 26 career starts at Charlotte, Busch has 10 top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes. If Busch does indeed make his way to victory lane Sunday night it will be his first win of the 2017 season, it will also be the first win for JGR as a team this season.

Kevin Harvick

Another driver looking for their first win of 2017 is 2014 NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick. Harvick will take the green flag Sunday night from the pole position. In his 32 previous starts at Charlotte, Harvick has three wins and 14 top-10 finishes. Despite not having a win in 2017, Harvick has started showing the consistency over the last month that he has become known for since moving to SHR. Over the last five races, Harvick has posted four top-five finishes. The only finish outside of the top-five for Harvick over the last five races was a 23rd at Talladega. With consistency comes wins and Harvick is showing the consistency required to win races, so now it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to victory lane.

Jimmie Johnson

When it comes to winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway, no driver in the history of NASCAR knows more about that subject than seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Johnson has won eight times in his NASCAR career at Charlotte, that’s double the next closest driver. Johnson’s most recent win at Charlotte came during the playoffs in 2016. In 31 starts at Charlotte, Johnson has 19 top-10’s and 15 top-five’s to go along with his eight victories. Johnson boasts an average finishing position of 12.6 at the track, a number that is second-best to only Joey Logano (11.2 in 16 career starts). Johnson also leads all drivers when it comes to laps led, Johnson has led 1,895 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The bottom line when it comes to Johnson and the No. 48 team is that when they take the green flag at Charlotte, they are always going to be a threat to win.

Kasey Kahne

Like we do every week, we round out the list with a driver that is somewhat of an underdog. This week that driver just so happens to be Kasey Kahne. Kahne has won four times in his NASCAR career at Charlotte Motor Speedway, that is good for second on the all-time wins list at the track (Jimmie Johnson – 8). Kahne is also second when it comes to the most laps led at Charlotte (1,106), once again only trailing his teammate Johnson. In 26 starts at the track, Kahne has 14 top-10 finishes and 10 top-five finishes. Over the last three seasons Kahne has posted finishes of 3rd, 22nd, 43rd, 12th, 10th and 14th. Kahne’s last win at Charlotte came during the 2012 season, which just so happened to be his first season with Hendrick Motorsports. While Kahne’s numbers in recent seasons at Charlotte haven’t been the best, he does know how to win and be successful at the track. Kahne might not be your top favorite to win this weekend, be he should be one of the drivers that you keep an eye on.

Be sure to tune into the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night on FOX. If your aren’t sure where, when or how to watch the Coca-Cola 600, you can always check out our Coca-Cola 600 Live Streaming Guide.