On Wednesday, 2015 NASCAR champion Kyle Busch spoke with the media for the first time since he dropped the mic in Charlotte. The result was a Bill Belichick comparison that was completely off the mark.

At some point Kyle Busch was going to have to address the media and deal with the fallout of his actions in the media center following the Coca-Cola 600. That point came on Wednesday morning when reporters caught up with Busch at an organizational test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. According to a report from NASCAR.com, Busch talked about how reactions differ depending on how certain sports figures show emotion after events.

No question, (Five-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots head coach) Bill Belichick gets it differently than anybody else. But, you know, we also sometimes are more successful than others as well, too.

So, after 72 hours of fans either blasting him or defending him, Dale Earnhardt Jr. telling him to keep on being himself, Brad Keselowski calling him disrespectful, a member of Toyota Racing telling Keselowski to stay out of it and his wife coming to his defense on social media; this is the response that we get from Busch. It wasn’t an apology or an explanation, but instead it was a comparison to another sports figure who often gives the media a hard time himself.

The most frustrating thing about Busch’s response is that his comparison to Bill Belichick isn’t even a good one.

When it comes to Bill Belichick, he is (insert whatever word you want to use to describe his interactions with the media) 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. It doesn’t matter if the Patriots win, lose or tie. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining out, if Belichick just got a new puppy or if he just ate the greatest meal of his entire life. No matter the situation, Belichick is always the same. Love him or hate him, that’s just the way that he is.

However, the same cannot be said for Kyle Busch.

When Busch wins a race by pulling off a mind-blowing pass on a restart, he will gladly stand on pit road and talk to reporters. When Busch wins at Indianapolis or he takes home $1 million by winning in Charlotte for the first time in his Cup career, he will gladly make his way back to the media center and talk to reporters without keeping his head down or dropping microphones. When things go the way that Busch wants them to go, he acts fine afterwards. When things don’t go the way Busch wants them to go, we often get displays like the one that he provided this past weekend in Charlotte.

Belichick gets it differently because people have finally come to understand that he is who he is. Belichick (and others like Greg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs) is just as likely to ignore your question or refuse to address you whether he just won the Super Bowl or lost in the playoffs 35-7. After Busch comes up short in a race there is no telling how he is going to act afterwards.

Are certain people in the world of sports held to different standards? Sure, they are. However, in this situation Busch isn’t one of those people as he is just being held to the basic standards that most respectable people should be held to. Besides, even if Busch’s comparison to Belichick was more accurate, it doesn’t excuse his behavior this past weekend or his behaviors that are sure to pop up in future race weekends.