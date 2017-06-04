The upcoming week following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will be interesting for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team. After an incident during the early portion of the race, the No. 18 team faces possible penalties and suspensions from NASCAR.

During the first pit stop in the AAA 400 from Dover International Speedway on Sunday, Kyle Busch went into the pits first and came out the same way. However, the left rear tire on the No. 18 machine fell off moments after Busch came off of pit road. Reports from FS1’s NASCAR coverage suggested that there was an issue with the air gun during the stop and as a result none of the lug nuts were hit on the tire before Busch left pit road.

While the unattached tire was not intentional, it could still cost the No. 18 team. In 2015 NASCAR instituted a rule that penalized teams for losing tires during races. The rule came when NASCAR stopped monitoring lug nuts after each pit stop. If NASCAR finds that the No. 18 team is in violation, it would mean suspensions for the crew chief and tire carrier as well as potential fines.

Any penalties from NASCAR will be handed out in the coming week. NASCAR usually hands out penalties on Tuesday or Wednesday during the week. Even though this is a situation where there doesn’t seem to be intent, NASCAR could simply say that the rule is the rule and still hand down penalties to the No. 18 team.

