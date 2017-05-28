Posted byon
Sunday in Charlotte NASCAR will honor 40 men and woman who lost their lives while serving in the military. The names of these fallen heroes will be displayed on the front windshields of the 40 cars running in the Coca-Cola 600.
NASCAR began putting the names of fallen heroes on the front windshield of the cars in the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2015. That tradition continues in 2017 as 40 more heroes will be honored on Sunday during the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the season.
Below is a list of all of the heroes that will be honored this weekend and which car their names will be on.
- Jamie McMurray – Spc. Benjamin Moore, U.S. Army)
- Brad Keselowski – SSgt Nicholas Sprovtsoff (USMC, KIA)
- Austin Dillon – Special Warfare Operator First Class SEAL Joshua Thomas Harris
- Kevin Harvick – Capt. Brent Morel of the United States Marine Corps
- Kasey Kahne – Staff Sergeant Joshua R. Hager
- Trevor Bayne – 2nd Lieutenant Peter Burks of the United States Army
- J.J. Yeley – LCpl Alejandro J “Poncho” Yazzie of the United States Marine Corps
- Danica Patrick – Lance Cpl. Scott Harper, U.S. Marines
- Denny Hamlin – Army Air Corps Corporal John Harrison Kenner Jr.
- Ty Dillon – Corporal Nathaniel Hammond
- Clint Bowyer – Staff Sgt. Terry D. Wagoner
- Reed Sorenson – Christopher Ryan Barton
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – LCpl Taylor B. Prazynski
- Kyle Busch – PFC William Johnson
- Danie Suarez – Staff Sgt. Christopher W. Swanson, U.S. Army
- Matt Kenseth – Spc. Jeffrey P. Shaffer, U.S. Army
- Ryan Blaney – Sgt. Gregory Belanger
- Joey Logano – Master Sgt. Anthony Ray Charles Yost, U.S. Army
- Gray Gaulding – Sgt Richard Hrbek (USMC, KIA)
- Chase Elliott – U.S. Army Captain Todd Tyler Christmas
- Paul Menard – Lloyd Tussey, Petty Officer 3rd Class; Electrician’s Mate
- Ryan Newman – Lance Corporal Daniel Freeman Swaim of the United States Marine Corps.
- Matt DiBenedetto – Cpl. Riley Baker
- Jeffrey Earnhardt – Cpl. Aaron D. Gautier, U.S. Army
- Landon Cassill – Pvt. Michael Murdock
- Chris Buescher – Navy SEAL/Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Jason Lewis, U.S. Navy
- David Ragan – Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Strange
- Kurt Busch – Sgt. Robert S. Matern, U.S. Marines
- Kyle Larson – Spc. David Taylor, U.S. Army
- Regan Smith – Senior Airmen Mark Forester
- AJ Allmendinger – Specialist Douglas J. Green
- Jimmie Johnson – Army Paratrooper SPC Michael Rodriguez
- Timmy Hill – Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Sluss-Tiller, U.S. Army
- Derrike Cope – Brandon Forrest Eggleston
- Cole Whitt – Sergeant First Class Paul Drasutis of the Army National Guard
- Erik Jones – Lance Cpl. Matthias N. Hanson
- Martin Truex Jr. – 2nd Lt. John C. Yates
- Corey LaJoie – Capt Brandon “Bull” Barrett (USMC, KIA)
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Private First Class James McClamrock
- Michael McDowell – SPC Nick Newby
The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen live on FOX Sunday with the green flag expected around 6:18 PM ET. Be sure to check back with Unexpected Pit Stop on Sunday morning for all of your last-minute NASCAR needs before the start of the race.