Sunday in Charlotte NASCAR will honor 40 men and woman who lost their lives while serving in the military. The names of these fallen heroes will be displayed on the front windshields of the 40 cars running in the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR began putting the names of fallen heroes on the front windshield of the cars in the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2015. That tradition continues in 2017 as 40 more heroes will be honored on Sunday during the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

Below is a list of all of the heroes that will be honored this weekend and which car their names will be on.

Jamie McMurray – Spc. Benjamin Moore, U.S. Army)

Brad Keselowski – SSgt Nicholas Sprovtsoff (USMC, KIA)

Austin Dillon – Special Warfare Operator First Class SEAL Joshua Thomas Harris

Kevin Harvick – Capt. Brent Morel of the United States Marine Corps

Kasey Kahne – Staff Sergeant Joshua R. Hager

Trevor Bayne – 2nd Lieutenant Peter Burks of the United States Army

J.J. Yeley – LCpl Alejandro J “Poncho” Yazzie of the United States Marine Corps

Danica Patrick – Lance Cpl. Scott Harper, U.S. Marines

Denny Hamlin – Army Air Corps Corporal John Harrison Kenner Jr.

Ty Dillon – Corporal Nathaniel Hammond

Clint Bowyer – Staff Sgt. Terry D. Wagoner

Reed Sorenson – Christopher Ryan Barton

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – LCpl Taylor B. Prazynski

Kyle Busch – PFC William Johnson

Danie Suarez – Staff Sgt. Christopher W. Swanson, U.S. Army

Matt Kenseth – Spc. Jeffrey P. Shaffer, U.S. Army

Ryan Blaney – Sgt. Gregory Belanger

Joey Logano – Master Sgt. Anthony Ray Charles Yost, U.S. Army

Gray Gaulding – Sgt Richard Hrbek (USMC, KIA)

Chase Elliott – U.S. Army Captain Todd Tyler Christmas

Paul Menard – Lloyd Tussey, Petty Officer 3rd Class; Electrician’s Mate

Ryan Newman – Lance Corporal Daniel Freeman Swaim of the United States Marine Corps.

Matt DiBenedetto – Cpl. Riley Baker

Jeffrey Earnhardt – Cpl. Aaron D. Gautier, U.S. Army

Landon Cassill – Pvt. Michael Murdock

Chris Buescher – Navy SEAL/Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Jason Lewis, U.S. Navy

David Ragan – Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Strange

Kurt Busch – Sgt. Robert S. Matern, U.S. Marines

Kyle Larson – Spc. David Taylor, U.S. Army

Regan Smith – Senior Airmen Mark Forester

AJ Allmendinger – Specialist Douglas J. Green

Jimmie Johnson – Army Paratrooper SPC Michael Rodriguez

Timmy Hill – Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Sluss-Tiller, U.S. Army

Derrike Cope – Brandon Forrest Eggleston

Cole Whitt – Sergeant First Class Paul Drasutis of the Army National Guard

Erik Jones – Lance Cpl. Matthias N. Hanson

Martin Truex Jr. – 2nd Lt. John C. Yates

Corey LaJoie – Capt Brandon “Bull” Barrett (USMC, KIA)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Private First Class James McClamrock

Michael McDowell – SPC Nick Newby

The Coca-Cola 600 can be seen live on FOX Sunday with the green flag expected around 6:18 PM ET. Be sure to check back with Unexpected Pit Stop on Sunday morning for all of your last-minute NASCAR needs before the start of the race.