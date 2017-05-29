Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion but even he and his team aren’t always on the same page. A miscommunication at the end of the Coca-Cola 600 might have cost Johnson his ninth Charlotte victory.

In a race that was dominated by Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 team, the final segment of the Coca-Cola 600 took an interesting turn coming out of the final pit stop of the race. With the way the cautions fell, a green-flag run to the end of the race meant that most of the field would be a few laps short on fuel and need to pit one more time. Some drivers (like Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch) had no interest in rolling the dice and stretching their fuels, while others like Johnson and Austin Dillon took a chance.

With two laps to go, Johnson led Dillon and a charging Truex and Busch. Coming to the white flag Johnson ran out of gas, giving way to eventual race winner Dillon. Following the race, Johnson spoke to FOX during their TV interviews and he talked about how he didn’t know from the start of the last run that the No. 48 team was on a fuel strategy.

I didn’t know we were thinking fuel. I could have done a lot better job with the front side of the run to put us in a better position. Then when I got the news about saving fuel, I did all that I could from that point and just came up a little bit short. A strong performance for the car. Had a couple of weird things go on, on some restarts where I lost some track position. I think the No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) spun the tires really bad in front of us and I went from I don’t know the third or fourth row to way back. So, I had to fight back through some of that, but we still had a look at a win on fuel strategy and I don’t even know where we finished.

Whether Chad Knaus thought Johnson knew it was going to be a fuel play or didn’t know himself until later in the run, it would seem as though everyone not being on the same page coming out of the last caution might have cost the No. 48 team.

Running out of fuel coming to the white flag resulted in Johnson finishing 17th. It was an unfortunate finish for Johnson given that he was easily one of the top-three cars on the track for the majority of the evening. While the combination of running out of fuel and possibly being able to save enough had he known sooner is enough to drive a driver mad, Johnson remained level in the aftermath of the Coca-Cola 600. However, the same cannot be said for runner-up Kyle Busch, who was still cranky about not winning the race during his trip to the media center after the checkered flag.