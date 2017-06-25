Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series will be at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 16th race of the regular season. Be sure that you know all of the important race information; like when it starts, what channel it’s on and where to find live race streams.

Last weekend in Michigan it was Kyle Larson stealing the show when he put his Lightning McQueen paint scheme into victory lane. For Larson it was his second victory of the 2017 season and his third win in the last 28 races, dating back to 2016. While Larson winning in Michigan should have been the headline, instead the focus fell on NASCAR and the debris cautions that did (and didn’t) happen during the race.

NASCAR threw a debris caution with 19 laps to go. The result of that caution was two more cautions on subsequent restarts which damaged several cars in the field. The biggest hit was the SHR crew who saw 3/4 of their team take damage in the final 16 laps of the race. Coming out of Michigan, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart were not shy about their feelings when it came to the caution with 19 laps to go. Earnhardt was confused about why there are still so many debris cautions and Stewart flat out insinuated that the debris caution wasn’t truly a debris caution. Of course, NASCAR didn’t help themselves during the broadcast because no debris was shown on the track when the caution came out with 19 laps to go.

This weekend at Sonoma several drivers will be looking to win for the first time this season. It’s always exciting when NASCAR hits the road courses because it’s truly a chance for there to be a surprise winner. In the last 11 races at Sonoma, there has only been on repeat winner (Kyle Busch).

As you prepares for this weekend’s NASCAR action, make sure that you have all of the information about the race and know when, where and how to watch it.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 From Sonoma

TV Schedule:

1:30 AM ET – Pre-Race Show on FS1

2:20 PM ET – Driver Introductions

3:00 PM ET – Toyota/Save Mart 350 Race Coverage on FS1

3:02 PM ET – National Anthem

3:07 PM ET – Command To Start Engines

3:18 PM ET – Approximate Green Flag Time

Radio Schedule:

Performance Racing Network (PRN)

Sirius XM Satellite NASCAR Radio 90

Live Streaming

Official Live Streams:

Unofficial Live Streams:

We here at Unexpected Pit Stop do not encourage our readers to use unofficial live streams due to the danger it puts your computer in as well as the legalities of doing so based on where you live. However, if you wish to find some of the best unofficial live streams on the internet, you can do so at your own risk by checking out the Official Live Stream Guide.

However you decided to enjoy the Toyota/Save Mart 350, be sure that you don’t miss a minute of the action. Sunday’s race will be the 16th race of the season which means there are only 11 races left before the end of the regular season. As the races in the regular season continue to count down, wins and championship points will become increasingly important as drivers positions themselves for a run at the championship.

Who do you think is going to win the Toyota Save/Mart 350? Be sure to let us know in the poll below. You can also reach out to us on our various social media platforms.