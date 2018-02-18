Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Unexpected Pitstop
NASCAR: Austin Dillon Wins Daytona 500 After Last-Lap Pass
Posted by on February 18, 2018

Sunday’s Daytona 500 started the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series off with a bang. Despite several top drivers suffering early exits, Austin Dillon was able to avoid trouble and get into victory lane.

The storylines were plentiful heading into NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. was starting off his title defense, Danica Patrick was ending her NASCAR career, Jimmie Johnson was beginning his quest for an eighth championship and several drivers were starting their season with different teams. This was also the first race of the NASCAR season post-Dale Earnhardt Jr. who retired at the end of 2017.

Despite all of the storylines coming in, the story of the race was all of the quality cars that made early exits. Kyle Busch struggled early with tire issues and then a wreck before the end of stage one took out the likes of Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones. Wrecks and other issues also led to Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne, Brad Keselowski, Danica Patrick and Kyle Larson not being factors in the finish.

Blaney led the most laps on Sunday, while Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin battled back from early issues to be in the mix in the end. A caution with 10 laps-to-go allowed for Joey Logano to get back onto the lead lap and setup a shootout to end the race. With two lap-to-go the big one happened when Kurt Busch was turned by Blaney while racing for the second-place. In overtime it looked like Almirola was going to win but he was turned into the wall by Austin Dillon who then went onto the checkered flag.

Unofficial Daytona 500 Results

  1. Austin Dillon
  2. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Chris Buescher
  6. Paul Menard
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Ryan Newman
  9. Michael McDowell
  10. AJ Allmendinger
  11. Aric Almirola
  12. Justin Marks
  13. Trevor Bayne
  14. David Gilliland
  15. Clint Bowyer
  16. Jamie McMurray
  17. Alex Bowman
  18. Martin Truex Jr.
  19. Kyle Larson
  20. Gray Gaulding
  21. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  22. Mark Thompson
  23. William Byron
  24. D.J. Kennington
  25. Kyle Busch
  26. Kurt Busch
  27. Matt DiBenedetto
  28. Brendan Gaughan
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. David Ragan
  31. Kevin Harvick
  32. Brad Keselowski
  33. Chase Elliott
  34. Kasey Kahne
  35. Danica Patrick
  36. Erik Jones
  37. Daniel Suarez
  38. Jimmie Johnson
  39. Ty Dillon
  40. Corey LaJoie