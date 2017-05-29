NASCAR’s longest race of the season became even longer thanks to a rain delay during the second stage of the race. The green flag waved on Sunday evening with Kevin Harvick on the pole and the checkered flag waved early Monday morning with Austin Dillon in the lead.

Early on it looked as though the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 was going to be a two-horse race between Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson. Then Martin Truex Jr. inserted himself into the picture and the 2017 race quickly began to look like the 2016 race. Busch won the first stage and then Truex Jr. dominated the second and the majority of the third. Truex got shuffled back on a restart before the end of the third stage which allowed Hamlin to get that stage win.

The final run of the race became one of fuel strategy. Truex and the JGR cars all pitted with 33 laps to go while a handful of other cars decided to stay out, roll the dice, hope the caution didn’t come out and hope there fuel would last. With 15 laps to go, Johnson led Austin Dillon and Joey Logano, both of which were saving fuel as well. Truex Jr. was running in 4th with 15 laps to go and was just over 10 seconds back. With nine laps to go Johnson had a 5.5 second lead on Truex who was trying to charge through the field for his third win of the season.

With three laps to go the gap from Truex to Johnson was less than three seconds with Dillon still in second. With two laps to go Johnson ran out of fuel which put Dillon into the lead. On the final lap Dillon was able to hold of Busch and Truex to win the race.

Coca-Cola 600 Running Order