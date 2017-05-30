Sunday night and early Monday morning the NASCAR Cup Series ran the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. After the checkered flag waved we were left with a handful of lessons that this weekend’s action taught us all.

The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s longest race of the season and the 2017 version was even longer thanks to a nearly two-hour rain delay. When it was all said and done, Austin Dillon was able to put his No. 3 machine into victory lane. The win was the first for Dillon in the Cup Series and the first for the iconic No. 3 machine in nearly 17 years. Coming out of Charlotte, here are five takeaways from the Coca-Cola 600.

Austin Dillon Didn’t Steal A Win

Coming out of the Coca-Cola 600 there were several NASCAR fans talking about how Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team “stole” the win. So, here’s the thing, if stealing the win implies that Dillon didn’t deserve to win, he didn’t steal the win. Dillon has been coming into his own over the last couple of seasons. In 2016 Dillon qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his career while posting 13 top-10 finishes, he had nine such finishes in the previous two seasons combined. While 2017 has been filled with some tough finishes, Dillon has maintained the speed that he showed in 2016 and this weekend in Charlotte he was able to take advantage of a situation. Had Jimmie Johnson won the race it would have been an amazing call by Chad Knaus, so it shouldn’t be any different for Dillon. If winning in NASCAR were easy, every driver would be doing it.

Martin Truex Jr. Is A Championship Contender

Coming into this weekend I was on the bandwagon that Martin Truex Jr. could not put together a race similar to what he did in 2016. Last season Truex led more laps and more miles in the Coca-Cola 600 than any other driver in NASCAR history. In 2017 he didn’t dominate on a historic level, but he still dominated the race. Truex led the most laps, becoming only the second driver in NASCAR history to lead the most laps on the Coca-Cola 600 three years in a row. The performance of the NO. 78 team in Charlotte coupled with their two wins already this season proves that Truex is going to be a threat come playoff time.

The Rookies Are Good

NASCAR’s rookies once again shined brightly this weekend in Charlotte. Erik Jones finished 7th while fellow rookie Daniel Suarez ran 11th. For Jones, the top-15 finish was a bounce-back after starting the season with five straight such finishes following the Daytona 500. For Suarez, it was his third straight top-15 finish and his seventh straight finish of 19th or better. Jones and Suarez are not quite the level of some of the other young drivers in the series like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney or Kyle Larson but that doesn’t mean they won’t be come next season. The future of NASCAR is in good hands and this year’s class of rookies is only further proof of that.

JGR Is Down, But By No Means Out

2017 has not quite been the year that JGR was hoping for. Coming into the season they were tabbed as the team to beat. After 12 races none of the drivers in the JGR stable have a victory. That notwithstanding, the Coca-Cola 600 was a strong showing for the team. Kyle Busch (2nd), Matt Kenseth (4th), Denny Hamlin (5th) and Daniel Suarez (11th) all had solid nights. Had the race gone one more lap it might have been an even better night for Busch who was closing in on a victory. Heading into Dover, all four JGR drivers are inside of the top-19 in points. While some are further back than they might like, each is still in a prime position to make the playoffs. If this weekend’s performance is any indicator, the JGR stable seems close to ending their winless drought.

The No. 48 Team Is Still The Team To Beat In 2017

This weekend in Charlotte Jimmie Johnson didn’t have the best car. In fact, Johnson didn’t even have the second-best car this weekend. So, what did the No. 48 team do? They rolled the dice and came within a lap of winning the race. In 12 races Johnson has already won twice. This marks the 16th straight season that Johnson has won at least two races, for those keeping count, that’s every season in his NASCAR career. Even when Johnson didn’t have the best car in Charlotte, his team still found a way to give him a chance to win. If Johnson and his team maintain what they have accomplished over the first third of the season, it stands to reason that they will be the team to beat come time for the playoffs.