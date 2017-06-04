On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series ran the AAA 400 from Dover International Speedway. The majority of the race was dominated by some combination of Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. and in the end it was Johnson winning for the 11th time in his career at Dover.

Sunday was a three-horse for the majority of the AAA 400. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. were the class of the field on Sunday with Jimmie Johnson being right there as well. With less than 20 laps to go, Larson held the lead over Johnson. Truex lost track position late in the race as a result of being caught having just pitted when a caution came out.

Late in the race Ty Dillon was able to take the lead and lead some laps before finally giving way to Larson. Heading into the weekend Kyle Busch was in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons but on Sunday he had a solid showing. Busch led the opening part of the race before falling back when he had a tire fall off of his No. 18 machine following a pit stop. The loss of the tire could result in a fairly severe penalty this upcoming week from NASCAR.

With four laps to go the caution came out, the 14th of the race. Larson and Johnson remained on the track with Truex Jr. who had the freshest tires of the three. Under that caution the drivers from 7th on back pitted for tires, leaving plenty of cars between the drivers on new tires and the leaders. On the restart Johnson got around Larson as the field wrecked behind them, but the race was official as Johnson had passed the overtime line. For Johnson it his 11th Dover win.

AAA 400 Unofficial Results