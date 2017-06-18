Sunday in Michigan looked like it was going to result in a boring finish for the NASCAR Cup Series. However, a series late cautions changed all of that and the end result was Kyle Larson putting the No. 42 machine into victory lane for the second time this season.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. all dominated Sunday in Michigan at various times during the race. Late in the race it seemed like Truex was going to run away with it but a caution came out right as the fuel window was opening. The next few laps saw drivers trying to drive forward while saving fuel. A caution with 21 to go bunched the field together and then a caution with 13 to go brought the field together once again.

Larson led the field to green on the next restart with 11 laps to go. Larson was followed by Chase Elliott, Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Elliott and Blaney got loose on the restart, Blaney shuffled back through the pack and the final result was Danica Patrick being sent into the inside wall. With five laps to go, the field restarted once again with Larson as the leader. Larson held off Hamlin on the restart and easily drove away for the victory. For Larson, it is his second victory of the 2017 season.

Unofficial Michigan Results