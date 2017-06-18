Quantcast
NASCAR: Kyle Larson Wins Michigan, Second Win Of 2017
Posted by on June 18, 2017

Sunday in Michigan looked like it was going to result in a boring finish for the NASCAR Cup Series. However, a series late cautions changed all of that and the end result was Kyle Larson putting the No. 42 machine into victory lane for the second time this season.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. all dominated Sunday in Michigan at various times during the race. Late in the race it seemed like Truex was going to run away with it but a caution came out right as the fuel window was opening. The next few laps saw drivers trying to drive forward while saving fuel. A caution with 21 to go bunched the field together and then a caution with 13 to go brought the field together once again.

Larson led the field to green on the next restart with 11 laps to go. Larson was followed by Chase Elliott, Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Elliott and Blaney got loose on the restart, Blaney shuffled back through the pack and the final result was Danica Patrick being sent into the inside wall. With five laps to go, the field restarted once again with Larson as the leader. Larson held off Hamlin on the restart and easily drove away for the victory. For Larson, it is his second victory of the 2017 season.

Unofficial Michigan Results

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Joey Logano
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Jamie McMurray
  6. Martin Truex Jr.
  7. Kyle Busch
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  9. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  10. Jimmie Johnson
  11. Erik Jones
  12. Kurt Busch
  14. Kevin Harvick
  15. Ryan Newman
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. Trevor Bayne
  18. AJ Allmendinger
  19. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  20. Ty Dillon
  21. Kasey Kahne
  22. Paul Menard
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. Daniel Suarez
  25. Ryan Blaney
  26. Clint Bowyer
  27. Austin Dillon
  28. Matt DiBenedetto
  29. David Ragan
  30. Corey LaJoie
  31. Cole Whitt
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Ryan Sieg
  34. Reed Sorenson
  35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  36. Chris Buescher
  37. Danica Patrick

