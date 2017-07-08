Quantcast
NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. Wins Kentucky In Dominating Fashion
Posted by on July 8, 2017

Saturday night in Kentucky it was the Kyle Busch show and then it was the Martin Truex Jr. show. In the end the night belonged to Truex as he swept the stages for the second time this season and overcame a late caution.

Kyle Busch did his best to hang in there early on in the race, leading more than 100 laps. However, Martin Truex Jr. won both of the first two stages before powering through and winning the race. Truex was solid in the opening part of the race while Busch was leading, however as the race wore on the No. 78 machine became absolutely dominant. With 10 laps to go, Truex held a lead of over 13 seconds on second-place driver Kyle Larson.

With three laps to go the caution came out and the No. 78 team was the only team not to pit. The old tires didn’t hurt Truex though as he hung on for the win when a caution came out on the last lap.

The next two next cars in the field were Larson and Busch who both finished inside of the top-five. Larson might have had something for Truex but he made a handful of mistakes during the race and had to go back in the pack and work his way back to the front. Busch, who was dominant early, simply didn’t have the car to keep with Truex as his car came to life as the race went on.

Unofficial Kentucky Running Order

  1. Martin Truex Jr.
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Chase Elliott
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Kyle Busch
  6. Erik Jones
  7. Jamie McMurray
  8. Joey Logano
  9. Kevin Harvick
  10. Ryan Blaney
  11. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  12. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  13. Clint Bowyer
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. Danica Patrick
  16. Chris Buescher
  17. Matt Kenseth
  18. Daniel Suarez
  19. Austin Dillon
  20. AJ Allmendinger
  21. Paul Menard
  22. Ryan Newman
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. David Ragan
  25. Matt DiBenedetto
  26. Landon Cassill
  27. Ryan Sieg
  28. Reed Sorenson
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  30. Kurt Busch
  31. Timmy Hill
  32. B. McLeod
  33. Ty Dillon
  34. Cole Whitt
  35. Gray Gaulding
  36. Joey Gase
  37. Trevor Bayne
  38. Kasey Kahne
  39. Brad Keselowski
  40. Jimmie Johnson

