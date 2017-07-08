Saturday night in Kentucky it was the Kyle Busch show and then it was the Martin Truex Jr. show. In the end the night belonged to Truex as he swept the stages for the second time this season and overcame a late caution.

Kyle Busch did his best to hang in there early on in the race, leading more than 100 laps. However, Martin Truex Jr. won both of the first two stages before powering through and winning the race. Truex was solid in the opening part of the race while Busch was leading, however as the race wore on the No. 78 machine became absolutely dominant. With 10 laps to go, Truex held a lead of over 13 seconds on second-place driver Kyle Larson.

With three laps to go the caution came out and the No. 78 team was the only team not to pit. The old tires didn’t hurt Truex though as he hung on for the win when a caution came out on the last lap.

The next two next cars in the field were Larson and Busch who both finished inside of the top-five. Larson might have had something for Truex but he made a handful of mistakes during the race and had to go back in the pack and work his way back to the front. Busch, who was dominant early, simply didn’t have the car to keep with Truex as his car came to life as the race went on.

