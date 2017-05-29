Charlotte Motor Speedway was hit hard with ran Saturday night, but the hope was that the rains would stay away on Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600. Follow along with our live race and weather updates for the remainder of the night.

At the start of the Coca-Cola 600 there was a threat of rain to the north but that threat passed rather quickly. However, in the middle of Stage Two another storm cell popped up and brought with it some heavy rains. Be sure to follow along below for race and weather updates for the remainder of the evening. Keep in mind that tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 is not an official race until the completion of the second stage.

Coca-Cola 600 Weather Updates

7:50 PM ET – There is a decent sized storm cell heading towards the track, should be there in about 15-20 minutes.

7:55 PM ET – The impending rain looks as though it will last about an hour, it will then take over an hour for them to dry the track.

7:57 PM ET – This race is not official until the conclusion of the second stage.

8:01 PM ET – The caution flag has turned into a red flag as lightning has come into the area, rain is expected shortly.

8:05 PM ET – The rains have begun as it is now pouring at Charlotte Motor Speedway, those saying the rain was going to miss the track were quite mistaken in this instance.

8:18 PM ET – The rain has slowed a bit but it is still coming down at the track.

