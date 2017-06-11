Sunday in Pocono was another race of strategy for the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series. In a race that was filled with strategy and mechanical failures, it was Ryan Blaney winning for the first time in his Cup Series career.

Mechanical failures and tire issues plagued the Pocono 400 on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray, Joey Logano and Dale Earnhardt Jr. all had issues during the race. Johnson and McMurray had brake failures on the same lap, the result was both of them taking hard shots into the outside wall.

While all of that was going on, it was Kyle Busch dominating the race. With 17 laps to go, a caution came out and the majority of the field chose to pit while Busch stayed out on the track. Keselowski, who pitted right before the caution, also stayed out and restarted in second with fresh tires. On the final restart Busch led the field to the green flag while attempting to hold off Keselowski and the rest of the field. With 10 laps to go, Ryan Blaney powered by Busch after a hard two-lap battle. Harvick battled hard on the last few laps but Blaney hung on to win the race.

