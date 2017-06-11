Quantcast
NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Wins Pocono, First Cup Series Win
Posted by on June 11, 2017

Sunday in Pocono was another race of strategy for the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series. In a race that was filled with strategy and mechanical failures, it was Ryan Blaney winning for the first time in his Cup Series career.

Mechanical failures and tire issues plagued the Pocono 400 on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray, Joey Logano and Dale Earnhardt Jr. all had issues during the race. Johnson and McMurray had brake failures on the same lap, the result was both of them taking hard shots into the outside wall.

While all of that was going on, it was Kyle Busch dominating the race. With 17 laps to go, a caution came out and the majority of the field chose to pit while Busch stayed out on the track. Keselowski, who pitted right before the caution, also stayed out and restarted in second with fresh tires. On the final restart Busch led the field to the green flag while attempting to hold off Keselowski and the rest of the field. With 10 laps to go, Ryan Blaney powered by Busch after a hard two-lap battle. Harvick battled hard on the last few laps but Blaney hung on to win the race.

Unofficial Pocono 400 Results

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. Erik Jones
  4. Kurt Busch
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Martin Truex Jr.
  7. Kyle Larson
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Kyle Busch
  10. Matt Kenseth
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  12. Denny Hamlin
  13. Austin Dillon
  14. Ryan Newman
  15. Daniel Suarez
  16. Danica Patrick
  17. Clint Bowyer
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. Ty Dillon
  20. Paul Menard
  21. Trevor Bayne
  22. AJ Allmendinger
  23. Joey Logano
  24. Michael McDowell
  25. David ragan
  26. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  27. Landon Cassill
  28. Corey LaJoie
  29. Gray Gaulding
  30. Cole Whitt
  31. Reed Sorenson
  32. Matt DiBenedetto
  33. Derrike Cope
  34. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  35. Kasey Kahne
  36. Jimmie Johnson
  37. Jamie McMurray
  38. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  39. C. Ware

