Never say never, that should have been the approach taken when it came to Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature’s Bakery. The two sides announced a new deal this weekend after being locked in a legal battle for the past few months.

Coming into the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season it was supposed to be Nature’s Bakery on the hood of Danica Patrick’s No. 10 machine for the majority of the season. However, issues arose between the two sides and Nature’s Bakery pulled the sponsorship. In the aftermath of the sponsorship being pulled, both sides fired shots at one another and a lawsuit was filed.

Late this past week it was announced that both sides were able to reconcile. According to an article on Jayski.com, the lawsuit has been dropped and Nature’s Bakery and SHR will indeed be doing business on the track this season.

Stewart-Haas Racing has reached an equitable agreement with Nature’s Bakery that will see the maker of on-the-go snacks serve as a primary sponsor for four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races split between drivers Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer. The races where Nature’s Bakery will adorn Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion and Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford Fusion will be announced at a later date.

This is obviously good news for both SHR and Nature’s Bakery and it’s also good news for Patrick and Bowyer. Patrick and Bowyer still had some sponsorship openings left this season and this new deal will fill two spots for each of them. Bowyer has already run several races this season with Haas Automation on the hood of his No. 14 machine. Luckily, Bowyer has not let sponsorship woes get him down, in 11 races this season Bowyer has 10 top-15 finishes.

Patrick on the other hand has been struggling this season. In 11 starts Patrick has an average finishing position of 24th. Patrick’s best finish of the season was 17th at Atlanta, one of two top-20 finishes this season. Patrick comes into this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 having finished 36th or worse in three of the last four races.

On Sunday in Charlotte Patrick will be looking to get her season going while Bowyer and the No. 14 team will be looking to build on their early success.