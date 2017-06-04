The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is officially at the midway point. In 13 races the playoffs will begin and 16 drivers will start their quest to become a champion this season.

Sunday in Dover it was Jimmie Johnson putting the No. 48 machine into victory lane for the third time this season and the 11th time in his career at Dover. The win is also the 83rd overall for Johnson in the Cup Series, which ties him on NASCAR’s all-time win list with NASCAR HOF driver Cale Yarborough.

The win wasn’t a foregone conclusion on Sunday for Johnson who only led seven laps throughout the entirety of the race. With four laps to go, a caution came out with Kyle Larson leading Johnson by more than 1.5 seconds. On the final restart of the race Johnson was able to get by Larson and hold the lead while the rest of the field wrecked behind him. Larson came home with a second-place finish in Dover while Martin Truex Jr. battled back and finished in third.

Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. both left Dover with top-10 finishes. For Patrick it was her first top-10 finish since the 2015 season and for Earnhardt it was only his third top-10 of 2017. The complete finishing order of the AAA 400 can be seen HERE. Coming out of Dover, Truex Jr. finds himself still atop of the point standings despite his third-place finish.

Championship Standings After Dover*

Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins) Kyle Larson -9 (1 win) Kevin Harvick -116 Kyle Busch -129 Jamie McMurray -130 Jimmie Johnson -131 (3 wins) Brad Keselowski -135 (2 wins) Chase Elliott -147 Denny Hamlin -184 Clint Bowyer -196 Joey Logano -197 (1 win) Matt Kenseth -218 Ryan Blaney -225 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -246 (1 win) Ryan Newman -246 (1 win) Kurt Busch -254 (1 win) Trevor Bayne -258 Erik Jones -262 Daniel Suarez -267 Kasey Kahne -275 Austin Dillon -282 (1 win) Dale Earnhardt Jr. -317 Ty Dillon -317 Paul Menard -344

*The drivers who are in bold would be in the playoffs if they started today.