The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the NASCAR season and on Sunday night an early wreck took out two potential contenders.

Many had factored both Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski into playing a role in the outcome of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Unfortunately, an early wreck took both drivers out of the race and ended their nights much sooner than anticipated.

The issue began when the No. 33 machine looked as though it was blowing up, bringing out a caution on the track. While blowing up, the No. 33 machine dropped debris on the track, debris that Elliott in the No. 24 machine ran over. The contact with the debris caused the No. 24 machine to blow up and Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 simply had nowhere to go as he was riding right behind the No. 24.

Both Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski have been released from the infield care center and both drivers are fine. Obviously, both drivers are disappointed as they were both thinking their nights might have gone differently.

