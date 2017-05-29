In the world of NASCAR there is one winner and 39 losers at the end of every race (depending on the size of the field that day). While there is nothing wrong with wanting to win and being upset when you lose, there is a line that has to be drawn.

When it comes to 2015 NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, sometimes he tends to struggle with where there line is and what side of that line he is on. Sunday night and early Monday morning, Busch had one of the cars to beat in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. Busch’s No. 18 machine was easily the second-best car in the race and the only car that was able to give the No. 78 of Martin Truex Jr. a run for his money.

In the closing laps of the race Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon were running first and second, trying to stretch their fuel till the end of the race. Busch was running fourth, trying to chase down Truex in the hopes that the front two cars would run out of fuel. Well, Busch passed Truex and Johnson did run out of fuel, unfortunately Dillon had just enough in the tank to hang on and win the race. Had there been one more lap, Busch most likely would have ended up winning the race.

Coming in second in most circumstances is never a great feeling. Aside from being a loser, it essentially makes you the top loser as you were the closest to being a winner. Busch has made no qualms about the fact that he hates losing, and that’s fine, most people in life would prefer to win at everything they do. Following the race NASCAR (as they always do) stuck a mic in the face of all the drivers who almost won and to my surprise Busch (while looking upset and disappointed) remained calm and respectful.

Busch thanked his team, talked about how fast his car was and expressed his disappointment. It’s in these moments that Busch (in the past) has not been able to toe the proverbial line. The emotion of just getting out of the car after hours of racing and then being forced to talk about how you almost won have gotten to Busch in the past. Early Monday morning in Charlotte, that wasn’t the case for Busch, well done.

Then we went to the media center for the post-race interviews with the drivers and Busch once again wasn’t able to stay on the right side of the line.

Here is the deal, and I am sure Kyle Busch fans will be all over me for this and that is fine, but there is a time and a place for everything and Busch seems to struggle with that. When you’re a professional athlete that has achieved the success that Bush has, expectations begin to come with the territory. Of course there are exceptions and of course there are going to be moments where you lose your cool, but overall a professional athlete is expected to carry themselves in a certain matter. Heck, decent human beings are expected to carry themselves in a certain matter, and no I am not saying Busch needs to be a role model to race fans or anything along those lines. What I am saying is that he just needs to carry himself in a respectful way, that should be the expectation of him as a professional athlete.

In the case of Busch, the expectation is that he answers the questions in the media center and stops pouting because he didn’t win the race. It might sound harsh, but there truly isn’t any other way to look at it. He was asked a question about Dillon and fuel mileage and the car being able to run that long between pit stops; but instead of providing his insight, he makes a snarky comment and drops the mic on the table like an upset middle school child.

If anyone should have been upset after Charlotte it should have been Jimmie Johnson. Johnson ran out of gas coming to the white flag and apparently didn’t even know until late in the run that his team was going with a fuel strategy play. However, Johnson managed to stay level through all of his post-race stuff while still expressing his disappointment in how things turned out.

Again, I have no issue with Busch in general. Heck, I think that he already deserves in be in the NASCAR HOF. That being said, I do think he brings a lot of the negative stuff onto himself and Monday morning in Charlotte is a prime example. Winning is hard to do in NASCAR but for some losing is even harder. Busch has mastered the challenge of winning but still has a long way to go when it comes to losing.