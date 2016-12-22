Monday evening, Sam, Alison, and Matt sat down to record a podcast in the midst of a Blue Jackets winning streak! They also welcomed Bill West of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review to discuss hockey and the upcoming game against the Penguins. https://ia601500.us.archive.org/30/items/UnionBlueRadioEpisode71WaveOfPositiveEmotion/2016-12-19PodcastFinal.mp3

Special thanks to Bill West for chatting with us! You can find him on Twitter, @BWest_Trib where you can get links to his written work and a great perspective on all things Penguins.

Thanks for listening!