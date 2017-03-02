Wednesday evening, Sam, Alison, and Matt gathered to record their first podcast of 2017! They had two month of Columbus hockey catch-up to do. Hear them talk about bold statements, building up taeks, Real Legit Wins, a sexy powerplay, expectations set to eleven, trades, Korpisalo/Korpikoski, NHL style, Kolache Republic, Rob Mixer, and Get Out. https://ia601500.us.archive.org/4/items/UnionBlueRadioEpisode72TheAppreciationStick/2017-3-1PodcastFinal.mp3

Thanks for listening!