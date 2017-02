Two former Minnesota Gophers, Ra’Shede Hageman and De’Vondre Campbell will represent the state of MN in the SuperBowl this evening. Hageman has registered 17 tackles and 2 sacks for the Falcons this season. Campbell is a rookie LB starter for the Falcons. He has registered 48 tackles and 1 interception this season.

Former Viking, CB Justin Coleman, will represent the Patriots. Coleman has contributed 8 tackles and 3 pass deflections this season.

Enjoy the game!