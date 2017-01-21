Adrian Peterson’s preference is to stay with the Minnesota Vikings, but he has a few teams in mind if he’s shown the door by the Vikings this offseason.

On ESPN’s First Take, Peterson listed the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans as potential landing spots, although the 31-year-old running back admitted he was just naming teams off the top of his head.

“There’s a couple teams out there that I’ve thought about. … New York was one of them that popped up, Tampa Bay, lot of different teams. Houston would be a good spot,” Peterson said, according to ESPN. “I’ll stop right there. … I’m just throwing random names out there.”

Peterson, who turns 32 in March, is due $18 million from the Vikings next season, but Minnesota can save every cent against next year’s salary cap by parting ways with Peterson before his roster bonus becomes guaranteed in early March.

While the two sides are expected to part ways, Peterson could stay with the Vikings if he’s willing to a major contract restructure.

“I see myself in purple. A lot has to take place,” Peterson said. “I see myself finishing off in purple. It is a business at the end of the day, so with that, things could end up differently. … Hopefully we can work things out.”

The 2012 NFL MVP, Peterson has seven 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings. He’s rushed for 97 career touchdowns.

Injured for most of last season, Peterson gained just 72 yards on 37 carries over three games.