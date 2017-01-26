The Indianapolis Colts are diving into the search for Ryan Grigson’s replacement as general manager.

The team announced Wednesday that six candidates will receive interviews for the open position.

Jim Irsay plans to interview 6 GM candidates: https://t.co/Om62IhnB94 pic.twitter.com/5vfxvneQv2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 25, 2017

Over the next week, the Colts will interview Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard, Seattle Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner, Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton, Colts vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III and Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf.

The Colts fired Grigson, who held the GM position in Indianapolis for five years, last week. The next general manager will need to do a much better job of building a consistently competitive roster around Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck.

The Colts finished 8-8 in each of the last two seasons. Chuck Pagano will return as head coach in 2017.