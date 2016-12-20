Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was the subject of plenty of speculation before this season, with rumblings suggesting it would be his last.

Fitzgerald hanging up the cleats would hinge on many things, but the Cardinals sitting at 5-8-1 with two games left doesn’t offer much in the way of a positive outlook.

Neither does a recent interview in which the future Hall of Famer tells AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban he isn’t sure which way things will go:

“I wouldn’t say that I’m contemplating it right now,” Fitzgerald said, “but I’m uncertain of what I am going to do moving forward. I still love the game, I love the competition, I love being around the guys and competing for a championship. That’s a lot of fun for me. That’s kind of where I am at right now. I’m really just focused on these last two games.”

It sounds like an unnecessary discussion because the Cardinals have him under contract through 2017, but at 33 years of age, the retirement rumors have popped up for good reason.

No matter what he does, Fitzgerald has predictably been a steadfast leader for the Cardinals in 2016, catching 98 passes for 949 yards and five touchdowns. He’s had a major impact despite the regression of the offense around him, and one has to think further changes in Arizona might make it easier for Fitzgerald to quietly fade off into the sunset.

Surely that’s not what fans want, but Fitzgerald’s comments certainly leave everything up in the air.

Rumors have been that Larry might end up back with the Vikings.