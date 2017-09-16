With the reports of Sam Bradford’s knee injury this week it may seem like a curious move that they signed Kyle Sloter. Might the Vikings be so worried about Bradford’s knee that they snapped up Sloter to backup Keenum this week? No.

Vikings Sign Kyle Sloter

Vikings promoted QB Kyle Sloter to active roster from practice squad. Sam Bradford remains questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2017

I don’t think that the signing indicates anything about the status of Bradford’s knee and whether he plays Sunday or not. The Vikings typically carry three quarterbacks and only have two on the roster. I think the signing is simply filling a roster spot with a kid they think very highly of.

According to Courtney Cronin the Vikings paid triple the practice squad salary to get Sloter. That’s a good indication they think he has a lot of potential. With Teddy still being out for the foreseeable future, the Vikings need another arm on the roster that can go in if something catastrophic happens.

What does this mean for the quarterback position going forward? Well, this season will have to play out. If Bradford looks anything close to what he looked like in week one and stays healthy he’ll be the starter in 2018. If no the Vikings could move on with Teddy if he’s healthy or perhaps Sloter or a draft pick.