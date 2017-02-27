Laquon Treadwell is a name that got lost in the shuffle of the 2016 season after he was drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, by the Vikings.

Treadwell caught one pass, the fewest among the 13 receivers drafted in the top 125. Injuries limited the 6’2″, 221-pounder from Mississippi to nine games and one start.

Pat Shurmur, who is heading into his first full season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, says more people will be familiar with Treadwell’s name in 2017.

“This is going to be an offseason that is very critical,” Shurmur told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He’s had a chance now to go through the process once. He’ll have a feel for what it’s going to feel like and we’re anticipating he’s going to come back and be raring to go and make great improvements.”

Shurmur said that Treadwell was a solid blocker and that working with Sam Bradford during offseason activities should improve the chemistry between the two.

Big strides from Treadwell next season would be a sight for the Vikings’ sore eyes considering all the bad news they’ve endured ad when it comes to offensive personnel.