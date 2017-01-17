Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Vikings Digital Diaries
Vikings Fans Recipe: Pig-in-a-Blanket Lollipops
Posted by on January 17, 2017

INGREDIENTS

    • 1 egg yolk
    • 24 mini hot dogs or sausages
    • Puff-pastry sheets, defrosted
    • 24 skewers

PREPARATION

    1. 1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
    2. 2. In a bowl, beat the egg yolk with a little bit of water.
    3. 3. Cut the hot dogs in half diagonally.
    4. 4. Cut the puff pastry into 1/2-inch strips. Cross them to make an “x” and wrap them around the hot dogs to create a lattice pattern.
    5. 5. Place the wrapped hot dogs on a cookie sheet and brush them with the beaten egg yolk.
    6. 6. Bake until golden, 15 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven, push a stick into each hot dog, and serve warm with mustard or ketchup for dipping.