Posted byon
INGREDIENTS
-
- 1 egg yolk
- 24 mini hot dogs or sausages
- Puff-pastry sheets, defrosted
- 24 skewers
PREPARATION
-
- 1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
- 2. In a bowl, beat the egg yolk with a little bit of water.
- 3. Cut the hot dogs in half diagonally.
- 4. Cut the puff pastry into 1/2-inch strips. Cross them to make an “x” and wrap them around the hot dogs to create a lattice pattern.
- 5. Place the wrapped hot dogs on a cookie sheet and brush them with the beaten egg yolk.
- 6. Bake until golden, 15 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven, push a stick into each hot dog, and serve warm with mustard or ketchup for dipping.