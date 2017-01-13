Matt Kalil – STAY
As much as I hate to say it… Kalil is the most stable option at this point and we missed him sorely after the pinwheel of backups last year.
Captain Munnerlyn – STAY
I know everyone thinks Mackenzie Alexander is ready to step up and take over for Captain. I was not impressed with Alexander’s play this last season. We need a solid vet, especially if Newman takes off.
Andre Smith – GO
Who?
Shaun Hill – GO
Shaun should be put out to pasture. Thinking that he might have been our QB all year is terrifying.
Terence Newman: BEG HIM TO STAY
Has been our most consistent cornerback in years.
Cordarelle Patterson: GO
Patterson is a weapon, there is no debating that. But, we just don’t know how to use him right and he shouldn’t be allowed to take up a spot when he isn’t being played regularly.
Rhett Ellison – GO
Rhett is great but we have David Morgan who does the same things for cheaper.
Zach Line- GO
Line didn’t do much of anything this year and he sure didn’t help in blocking for our terrible running backs. You can draft a Zach Line in the 7th round or sign one off the street.
Matt Asiata – GO
I don’t see why you keep Matt. He’s been a great contributor but he isn’t a game changer and we have McKinnon to be our backup.
Audie Cole – GO
Unless you can get him dirt cheap – he hasn’t made much of an impact.
Justin Trattou – GO
This fantastic 2015 player completely disappeared this year.
Jeff Locke – Keep
Locke did better down the stretch, but let’s give him a chance to beat the new guy out.